SAG-AFTRA Members Condemn Anti-Asian Racism in New PSA

Lucy Liu, Ken Jeong and Tzi Ma were among 16 Asian-American SAG-AFTRA members who appeared in a new PSA released on Tuesday denouncing anti-Asian hate crimes.

The video, featuring both actors, journalists and social media influencers, was filmed to encourage Americans to “stand against the stigma, xenophobia and harassment related to COVID-19 that Asian Americans continue to experience,” the union said. It was released during a live stream panel discussion hosted by the union focused on Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in media.

The members in the video encourage viewers to “stand up against racism when you see it.”

“Support local Asian-American business owners,” actor Clyde Kusatsu said at one point. “Take care of your neighbors. We will get through this with empathy, care and love for our fellow man, woman and child.”

“As a global community, we are experiencing a historically difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. “Unfortunately, instead of working together to get through this crisis, a few misguided people are looking for a scapegoat. We are still seeing a shocking increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans, including shunning, racial profiling, verbal harassment and even physical assault. This is a time of high stress, but that is no excuse for discriminatory behavior. We are all Americans and we are all in this together.”

Added Ren Hanami, chair of the SAG-AFTRA National Asian Pacific American Media Committee, “SAG-AFTRA is paying attention to those brave Asian American voices coming forward with their heart-wrenching experiences of harassment. We are listening to our members who have a stake in shaping a better world, free of discrimination and harassment, and we applaud Asian American activists, organizations and allies who are bringing attention to this issue. SAG-AFTRA stands with you.”

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all been stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

