in France

Leslie Knope Comes to ‘Duncanville’ in First Look at Season 2 (Video)

Amy Poehler already voices more than one character for Fox’s animated series “Duncanville,” but she’s going to add another to that list for Season 2 — at least for one fantastic scene where her beloved “Parks and Recreation” character has a cameo.

In a first-look clip from “Duncanville’s” second season, which you can view via the video above, Annie (Poehler) wakes up her whole family to watch The Oakie Awards nominations with her. She’s confident she’ll finally get a nod this year — even though she never has before — and, as the names are being read off by he mayor, one turns out to be Leslie, “the annoyingly upbeat woman from the parks department.”

We then cut to an animated version of the civil servant whom Poehler played for seven seasons on the NBC comedy as she proclaims, “We’re going to fill that pit.”

Also Read: ‘The Boys’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon, Sets Aisha Tyler-Hosted Aftershow

Yeah, turns out Annie isn’t as big a Leslie fan as the rest of us are and actually boos Poehler’s “Parks and Rec” alter ego.

This sneak peek from “Duncanville” Season 2 was played during the show’s [email protected] panel Thursday, a virtual event that included executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, plus Poehler (who stars in and executive producers the show) and fellow cast members Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

As of right now, “Duncanville” is set to debut its second season next spring on Fox.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)


  • summer tv premiere dates

    The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT


  • The Chi
    Showtime

  • Perry Mason HBO

    HBO


  • Yellowstone

    Paramount Network


  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto

    AMC


  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back

    TLC


  • Greenleaf

    OWN


  • Celebrity Show Off

    TBS


  • DC Universe/HBO Max


  • Search Party Season 3

    HBO Max


  • Twilight Zone Season 2

    CBS All Access


  • Dark

    Netflix


  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday

    Showtime


  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark

    HBO


  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Netflix


  • Marriage Boot Camp

    We TV


  • The Family Business

    BET+


  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

    Netflix


  • Hanna

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Outcry

    Showtime


  • Stateless

    Netflix


  • Tough as Nails

    CBS


  • Close Enough

    HBO Max


  • Expecting Amy

    HBO Max


  • Cannonball - Season 1

    USA


  • USA


  • Greatness Code

    Apple TV+


  • Little Voice

    Apple TV+


  • P-Valley

    Starz


  • Brave New World - Piilot

    Peacock


  • The Capture - Season 1

    Peacock


  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte

    Peacock


  • Intelligence - Season 1

    Peacock


  • Married at First Sight

    Lifetime


  • United We Fall

    ABC


  • The House of Ho

    HBO Max


  • Netflix


  • KILLER CAMP

    The CW


  • Cursed

    Netflix


  • absentia stana katic

    Amazon Prime Video


  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness

    TNT



  •




  • Love on the Spectrum

    Netflix


  • Corporate

    Comedy Central


  • Room 104

    HBO


  • wynonna earp kat barrell

    Syfy


  • Helter Skelter

    Epix



  •


  • Last Chance U

    Netflix


  • The Dog House

    HBO Max


  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy

    Netflix


  • Frayed

    HBO Max


  • Muppets Now

    Disney+


  • The Umbrella Academy

    Netflix


  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4

    Bravo


  • Taskmaster

    The CW


  • Fridge Wars

    The CW


  • Quibi


  • Catfish

    MTV


  • Coroner

    The CW


  • Star Trek: Lower Decks

    CBS All Access


  • Selling Sunset

    Netflix


  • jeffrey epstein


  • Mapleworth Murders

    Quibi


  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks

    HBO


  • Ted Lasso

    Apple TV+


  • Eco-Challenge

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Lovecraft Country

    HBO


  • Dead Pixels

    The CW


  • lucifer

    Netflix


  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

    HBO Max


  • Love Fraud

    Showtime


  • A.P. Bio - Season 2

    NBCUniversal


  • Away Hilary Swank

    Netflix


  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Hulu


Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like « The Twilight Zone » and « The Umbrella Academy, » plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

  • Arte vidéo Abigail Leslie is back in town DVD - DVD Zone 2
    De Joe W. Sarno avec Rebecca Brooke Jennifer Jordan Eric Edwards - film - Parution : 19/11/2008
    50,11 €
  • ENTERTAINMENT IN VIDEO Journey to the centre of the earth 2d & 3d (glasses included) blu-ray
    Blu-Ray ENTERTAINMENT IN VIDEO Journey to the centre of the earth 2d & 3d (glasses included) blu-ray
    27,66 €
  • Ubisoft Brothers in Arms Road to Hill 30 - PlayStation 2
    - Editeur Ubisoft - Public
    86,97 €
Voir aussi  Tony Schiavone est accro aux jeux vidéo en étant l'élite # 202

DuncanvilleKnopeLeslieSeasonvidéo

Jérémie Duval

Le finaliste de la Coupe du monde de Watford Eye, l’Espagnol et le patron du championnat comme remplaçants possibles de Pearson – .