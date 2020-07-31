in France

Legendary Digital Networks Hit With Round of Layoffs

Legendary Digital Networks logo

Legendary Digital Networks has been hit with a round of layoffs as parent company Legendary Entertainment looks to scale down the division, TheWrap has learned.

Eight positions have been cut across marketing, production and sales, amounting to about 30% of the division’s full-time staff.

Legendary Digital Networks encompasses the Nerdist Industries brand, which Legendary acquired in 2012, as well as Felicia Day’s Geek & Sundry and Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls. The division primarily produces digital content across the three brands, including blog posts, podcasts and web shows.

Back in 2016, the company attempted to capitalize on the fandom-oriented audience of Nerdist and Geek & Sundry with the subscription video service Alpha, which housed sci-fi, fantasy and gaming content from the two brands, but the service was shuttered last spring.

According to Variety, which first reported news of the layoffs, the effort to scale back the digital division began when Joshua Grode was named CEO in 2017.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

