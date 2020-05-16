DC Comics AOÛT 2020 Sollicitations

Crédit: DC



BATMAN: TROIS JOKERS # 1

écrit par GEOFF JOHNS

art par JASON FABOK

couverture par JASON FABOK

couverture de variante par JASON FABOK

Couverture variante 1:25 par TBD

Couverture de variante 1:50 par TBD

Trente ans après Batman: The Killing Joke a changé la bande dessinée pour toujours, Three Jokers réexamine le mythe de qui, ou quoi, le Joker est et ce qui est au cœur de sa bataille éternelle avec Batman. L’écrivain à succès Geoff Johns du New York Times et Jason Fabok, l’équipe écrivain / artiste qui a mené la «guerre de Darkseid» dans les pages de Justice League, se réunissent pour raconter l’histoire ultime de Batman et du Joker!

Après des années d’anticipation à partir de DC Universe: Rebirth # 1, la mini-série épique que vous attendiez est là: découvrez pourquoi il y a trois Jokers, et ce que cela signifie pour le Dark Knight et le Clown Prince of Crime. C’est un mystère qui ne ressemble à aucun Batman!

EN VENTE 08.25.20

6,99 $ US | 1 SUR 3 | 48 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

17 ans et plus

DÉCÉDÉ: DEAD PLANET # 2

écrit par TOM TAYLOR

art par TREVOR HAIRSINE et GIGI BALDASSINI

couverture par DAVID FINCH

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par FRANCESCO MATTINA

couverture de variante de film de film hommage par BEN OLIVER

La suite de la mini-série à succès continue! La Justice League est piégée sur Terre, et ils ont découvert que la vie survit encore sur cette planète morte! Cependant, la survie est précaire – et avec des milliards de personnes infectées qui parcourent toujours la surface, la mort est à chaque coin de rue. Mais ce n’est pas seulement l’inquiétude dont nos héros doivent s’inquiéter, car John Constantine, Swamp Thing et Zatanna sont sur le point de découvrir un autre mal croissant …

EN VENTE 08.04.20

3,99 $ US | 2 SUR 6 | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

HOUSSES VARIANTES EN STOCK DE CARTE 4,99 $ US

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL # 3

écrit par SCOTT SNYDER

art de GREG CAPULLO et JONATHAN GLAPION

couverture en papier cartonné par GREG CAPULLO et JONATHAN GLAPION

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par DAVID FINCH

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par JEROME OPEÑA

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Couverture de variante de papier cartonné 1:25 par DOUG MAHNKE

Couverture de la variante 1: 100 en papier cartonné noir et blanc par GREG CAPULLO et JONATHAN GLAPION

À bord! Lorsque la Justice League lance son assaut contre New Apokolips, l’objectif de l’équipe est de libérer Superman de sa prison solaire. Mais tout déraille quand ils apprennent que l’homme d’acier est parti pour de bon grâce à l’équation anti-vie. De plus, le profond secret du Chevalier le plus sombre est révélé, mais à quel point le Batman Who Laughs pourrait-il devenir plus sombre? Et ne manquez pas le retour surprise de la préférée de tout le monde, Robin!

EN VENTE 08.11.20

4,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | 3 SUR 7

HOUSSE DE STOCK DE CARTE

FC | DC

DARK NIGHTS: LEGENDS METAL MORT DES DARK KNIGHTS # 1

écrit par SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, PETER J. TOMASI, WARREN ELLIS, GARTH ENNIS, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON et FRANK TIERI

art de TONY S. DANIEL, JIM CHEUNG, JOËLLE JONES, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, RILEY ROSSMO et FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

couverture par TONY S. DANIEL

Couverture variante 1:25 par KAARE ANDREWS

L’univers DC est devenu englouti par le multivers sombre, où les démons habitent et la réalité est envahie par des versions monstrueuses du chevalier noir, toutes gouvernées par Batman Who Laughs. Dans cette collection de contes courts, découvrez les secrets terrifiants de ces nouvelles chauves-souris hors de l’enfer et d’autres créatures de la nuit comme Robin King, dont l’origine est tout simplement la pire! De plus, lisez le secret enfoui sous Castle Bat, la sentmobile Batmobile, et… comment Batman s’est-il transformé en dinosaure?

ONE-SHOT | EN VENTE 08.04.20

COUVERCLE DE STOCK

5,99 $ US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

DARK NIGHTS: GUIDE MÉTAL DE LA MORT # 1

écrit par SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, BECKY CLOONAN, VITA AYALA, CHIP ZDARSKY et CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

art de DOUG MAHNKE, BECKY CLOONAN, EDUARDO RISSO, KHARY RANDOLPH et DAN PANOSIAN

couverture par YASMINE PUTRI

Couverture de variante 1:25 par TERRY DODSON et RACHEL DODSON

La Terre est bouleversée, entourée d’un royaume de ténèbres après la défaite de la Justice League par la déesse cosmique Perpetua. Maintenant, Batman Who Laughs et son armée de chevaliers noirs gouvernent la planète, faisant des ravages sur l’humanité et faisant pleuvoir le monde. Alors que Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman et d’autres héros se battent pour survivre dans ce nouveau paysage étrange, une figure masquée a observé de la ligne de touche, créant un guide de ce nouveau monde et de ses chefs maléfiques dans l’espoir de former un plan de justice … Et pénitence.

Ce numéro présente les nouvelles factions de la Terre et explore le mystère de ce qui est arrivé à nos héros après leur bataille avec Perpetua. Comment Wonder Woman, la nouvelle reine de l’enfer, règne-t-elle sur ses prisonniers? Que fait Batman avec le Black Lantern Ring? Et que se passe-t-il lorsque Harley Quinn prend en charge le Wasteland et trouve l’amour dans le processus? Tout cela et plus encore dans ce numéro de confiture explorant le nouvel ordre mondial.

ONE-SHOT | EN VENTE 08.18.20

COUVERCLE DE STOCK DE CARTE

5,99 $ US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY TP

écrit par KAMI GARCIA

art et couverture par GABRIEL PICOLO

L’auteur Kami Garcia et l’artiste Gabriel Picolo, le duo créatif derrière le New York Times, USA Today, et le best-seller de Publishers Weekly Teen Titans: Raven, vous emmènent dans un voyage de découverte de soi et d’acceptation, tout en nous rappelant la valeur de la véritable amitié— surtout quand la vie devient sauvage.

Garfield Logan a passé toute sa vie à être ignoré. Même dans une petite ville comme Eden, en Géorgie, le jeune homme de 17 ans avec des mèches vertes dans les cheveux ne parvient pas à se démarquer – et le temps presse. La dernière année est presque terminée. Si Gar ne trouve pas un moyen d’impressionner l’élite sociale de Bull Creek High School, il ne saura jamais à quoi cela ressemble. Les meilleurs amis de Gar, Stella et Tank, ne peuvent pas comprendre pourquoi il se soucie de ce que les autres pensent, et leur meilleur ami drôle, amateur de pizza et obsédé par les jeux vidéo leur manque.

Ensuite, Gar accepte un défi sauvage à l’improviste. Il impressionne les enfants populaires et son statut social monte en flèche. Mais d’autres choses changent aussi. Gar pousse six pouces pendant la nuit. Sa voix baisse et soudain, il est plus fort et plus rapide. Il obtient enfin tout ce qu’il voulait, mais sa nouvelle popularité a un prix. Gar doit travailler plus dur pour impressionner ses nouveaux amis. Les défis continuent de grossir et les enjeux ne cessent d’augmenter.

Lorsque Gar réalise l’ampleur de ses changements physiques, il doit creuser profondément et faire face à la vérité sur lui-même et sur les personnes qui comptent vraiment avant que sa vie ne devienne incontrôlable.

EN VENTE 09.01.20

16,99 $ US | FC | 6 « x 9 »

176 PAGES

NOUVEAUTÉS GRAPHIQUES DC POUR LES JEUNES ADULTES

ISBN: 978-1-4012-8719-1

SWAMP THING: TWIN BRANCHES TP

écrit par MAGGIE STIEFVATER

art et couverture par MORGAN BEEM

L’auteure à succès n ° 1 du New York Times, Maggie Stiefvater (la série Raven Cycle) et l’artiste Morgan Beem dénichent le pouvoir primordial de la mémoire et comment elle tord le lien entre deux frères.

Les jumeaux Alec et Walker Holland ont une réputation dans la ville. L’un est calme et l’autre est la vie de n’importe quelle fête, mais les deux sont inséparables. Pour leur dernier été avant le collège, Alec et Walker quittent la ville pour vivre avec leurs cousins ​​ruraux, où ils trouvent que le marais contient des profondeurs bien plus sombres qu’ils ne l’auraient imaginé.

Alors que Walker inscrit leurs noms dans la nouvelle scène sociale, Alec se retire dans un laboratoire d’été, se perdant lentement dans une expérience profonde et sombre. Cette saison, les deux frères doivent affronter des vérités, anciennes et familiales, et à mesure que leurs vies divergent, les tensions augmentent et des souvenirs dormants refont surface.

Swamp Thing: Twin Branches est une histoire d’ombres, à la fois littérales et imaginaires – et celles qui prennent forme et nous hantent.

EN VENTE 10.13.20

16,99 $ US | FC | 6 « x 9 »

200 PAGES

NOUVEAUTÉS GRAPHIQUES DC POUR LES JEUNES ADULTES

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9323-9

LANTERNE VERTE TERRE UN VOL. 2 HC

écrit par GABRIEL HARDMAN et CORINNA BECHKO

art et couverture par GABRIEL HARDMAN

Dans cette suite du roman graphique original à succès en 2018, Hal Jordan et John Stewart doivent faire équipe pour sauver la galaxie d’une force d’invasion!

Chasseurs d’hommes, races extraterrestres, anneaux de pouvoir – c’est beaucoup pour les habitants de la Terre à absorber. Surtout quand un incident interplanétaire oblige leur protecteur, Hal Jordan, à partir en mission de sauvetage qui se traduit par la découverte d’un nouveau joueur dans la galaxie: les lanternes jaunes!

BATMAN # 96

écrit par JAMES TYNION IV

art par JORGE JIMENEZ

couverture par GUILLEM MARCH

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Clownhunter carte stock variante couverture par JORGE JIMENEZ

Couverture de la variante Wonder Woman 1984 par J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Sous le choc des pires attaques de toxines du Joker, Batman est en fuite à travers Gotham City, poursuivi par les ombres et les voix sombres qui hantent son passé et son présent! Alors que le plan du Joker se concrétise, la seule personne qui peut sauver Batman du bord de la vraie folie … est Harley Quinn?! De plus, qui est la mystérieuse nouvelle figure connue sous le nom de Clownhunter?

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.04.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

BATMAN # 97

écrit par JAMES TYNION IV

art par JORGE JIMENEZ

couverture par GUILLEM MARCH

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par FRANCESCO MATTINA

Papier cartonné Harley Quinn 1:25

couverture de variante par JORGE JIMENEZ

L’armée du Joker se développe d’heure en heure, avec des armes au-delà de tout ce que le prince clown du crime n’a jamais utilisé auparavant. Batman doit garder son esprit pour qu’il puisse porter le coup final et reprendre sa ville, mais comment peut-il guérir les failles qu’il a créées dans sa vie pour obtenir l’aide dont il a besoin? Et pendant que tout cela se passe, les méchants de Gotham City attendent le carnage que Joker a déclenché – et Catwoman rassemble sa propre armée!

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.18.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

BATGIRL # 48

écrit par CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art par ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

couverture par GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

couverture de variante par IAN MacDONALD

« The Last Joke » première partie! Pourquoi Barbara est-elle à l’hôpital et que fait James Gordon Jr. ici? Après une rencontre avec le Joker qui laisse Barbara temporairement handicapée, Babs est déterminée à trouver la technologie dont elle a besoin, mais son voyage est interrompu lorsqu’un tueur en série rousse est en liberté! Qui est le monstre obsessionnel? Et Gordon Jr. s’avérera-t-il être la personne changée qu’il prétend être?

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 8.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

DETECTIVE COMICS # 1025

écrit par PETER J. TOMASI

art et couverture par KENNETH ROCAFORT

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par LEE BERMEJO

« The Joker War » explose avec un assaut sur Wayne Enterprises! Le Joker a pris le contrôle de Waynetech R & D – et avec lui, toutes les armes cachées dans ses sous-niveaux – plus Lucius Fox en otage! Le Joker et ses sbires masqués de clown utilisent maintenant Wayne Enterprises comme arsenal, utilisant des imprimantes 3D sophistiquées pour produire des armes pour gouverner Gotham City … mais Batman et Batwoman pourraient avoir quelque chose à dire à ce sujet. C’est une action tous azimuts dans ce numéro sans arrêt!

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

FC | DC

DETECTIVE COMICS # 1026

écrit par PETER J. TOMASI

art et couverture par KENNETH ROCAFORT

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par LEE BERMEJO

Alors que la «guerre du Joker» fait rage, les pertes se multiplient et les habitants souterrains de Gotham City doivent faire face aux effets dévastateurs de la toxine Joker qui a été pompée dans le système de tunnels de la vieille ville. Batman doit tout risquer pour les guider vers la sécurité, mais un visage familier a mobilisé ces âmes oubliées pour se soulever de colère … et Killer Croc ne fait aucun prisonnier!

EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

FC | DC

HARLEY QUINN # 75

écrit par SAM HUMPHRIES

art de SAMI BASRI, RILEY ROSSMO, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, RAMON VILLALOBOS, JOE QUINONES, NICOLA SCOTT et NGOZI UKAZU

couverture par GUILLEM MARCH

couverture de variante par FRANK CHO

Enfin, c’est le rôti étoilé de Harley Quinn! Rien n’est hors limites, aucun sujet n’est hors des limites, et personne – et nous voulons dire personne! – n’échappera pas indemne. Harley est peut-être la personne la plus drôle de l’univers DC, mais comment peut-elle bien faire une blague?

De plus, dans une histoire de sauvegarde illustrée par l’artiste superstar Riley Rossmo liée à « The Joker War », Harley Quinn affronte Punchline!

EN VENTE 08.04.20

5,99 $ US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

QUESTION FINALE – OUI, NOUS SOMMES GRAVES!

NIGHTWING # 73

écrit par DAN JURGENS

art par RYAN BENJAMIN et RICHARD FRIEND

couverture par TRAVIS MOORE

couverture de variante par ALAN QUAH

Le Joker sait que Dick Grayson est Nightwing — et les plans que le Prince Clown du Crime a mis en branle dans “La Guerre du Joker” hanteront Batman pour toujours. Sous le contrôle du nouvel homme de main du Joker, Punchline, Nightwing doit combattre les personnes qu’il aimait le plus: Batgirl, les Robins et… lui-même.

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.18.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

CAPUCHE ROUGE: OUTLAW # 48

écrit par SCOTT LOBDELL

art par BRETT BOOTH et DANNY MIKI

couverture par DAN MORA

couverture de variante par PHILIP TAN

Au lendemain de la guerre entre Batman et The Joker, Jason Todd a quelques décisions à prendre. Gotham City – ou le monde dans son ensemble – a-t-il vraiment besoin du Red Hood? Si Jason envisage de retirer complètement le masque de Red Hood, qu’est-ce que cela signifie pour Artemis et Bizarro? Les hors-la-loi peuvent-ils continuer d’exister sans leur chef? Une réunion de famille avec Ric Grayson ne se passe pas comme prévu car il a amené son nouvel ami: Punchline!

FC | EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

MERVEILLEUSE FEMME # 760

écrit par MARIKO TAMAKI

art par MIKEL JANÍN

couverture par DAVID MARQUEZ

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Couverture de la variante Wonder Woman 1984 par ADAM HUGHES

La quête de Wonder Woman pour rendre justice au monde de l’homme l’a vue affronter de nombreux adversaires dévastateurs, mais aucun n’est aussi vicieux que Maxwell Lord! Max représente le pire que l’humanité ait à offrir … alors quand il est enrôlé par les militaires pour aider à sauver la situation, qu’est-ce qu’un guerrier pour que la vérité fasse?

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

FC | DC

MERVEILLEUSE FEMME # 761

écrit par MARIKO TAMAKI

art de CARLO BARBERI et MATT SANTORELLI

couverture par DAVID MARQUEZ

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Couverture de la variante de l’affiche du film Wonder Woman 1984

C’est l’équipe que personne n’a vu venir: Wonder Woman et Maxwell Lord! Cette secousse maléfique est revenue dans la vie de Diana, mais Max est-il ici pour sauver la situation? Avec un nouveau phénomène psychique affectant de plus en plus de personnes, Wonder Woman va avoir besoin de toute l’aide qu’elle peut obtenir pour contenir cette nouvelle déformation effrayante de l’esprit …

EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

FC | DC

LE RÊVE: HEURES DE RÉVEIL # 1

écrit par G. WILLOW WILSON

art et couverture par NICK ROBLES

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Un nouveau chapitre de la saga Sandman commence avec une toute nouvelle minisérie peuplée de visages à la fois familiers et nouveaux!

L’une des responsabilités les plus lourdes de Dream est la création de cauchemars – les êtres qui hantent notre sommeil et tournent nos pensées vers l’obscurité. Sous la forme de Ruin, le cauchemar d’un échec catastrophique, Dream était certain qu’il avait construit son prochain chef-d’œuvre … mais Ruin ne peut s’empêcher d’être à la hauteur de son nom, envoyant chaque situation dans une spirale de conséquences inattendues. Malheureusement, Lindy, une érudite shakespearienne (et une nouvelle mère épuisée) a rêvé de Ruin… et, ce faisant, elle l’a livré au monde éveillé!

L’univers Sandman est en train de changer – et l’écrivain primé Hugo et World Fantasy G. Willow Wilson (Wonder Woman, Mme Marvel, The Bird King) et l’artiste en petits groupes Nick Robles (Euthanauts) sont là pour vous accueillir!

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.04.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

HOUSSE VARIANT EN STOCK DE CARTE 4,99 $

FC | LABEL NOIR DC | 17 ans et plus

HARLEY QUINN ET LES OISEAUX DE PROIE # 3

écrit par JIMMY PALMIOTTI et AMANDA CONNER

art et couverture par AMANDA CONNER

couverture de variante par IAN MacDONALD

Le prix sur la tête de Harley augmente de plus en plus, et de plus en plus des méchants les plus dangereux de Gotham City rampent hors des boiseries pour le réclamer. Alors où diable est Batman? Et après ce qu’elle a fait subir aux oiseaux de proie en quelques heures, Harley aura-t-il encore des alliés pour la protéger?

RESOLICIT

FORMAT PRESTIGE PLUS

EN VENTE 08.11.20

5,99 $ US | 3 SUR 4 | 32 PAGES

FC | BIMENSUEL

ENVIRON. 8,5 « X 10,875 »

LABEL NOIR DC | 17 ans et plus

D’AVENTURES ÉTRANGÈRES # 4

écrit par TOM KING

art par MITCH GERADS et EVAN «DOC» SHANER

couverture par MITCH GERADS

couverture de variante par EVAN « DOC » SHANER

EN VENTE 08.04.20

4,99 $ US | 4 SUR 12 | 40 PAGES

HOUSSE DE STOCK DE CARTE

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

17 ans et plus

Bienvenue sur la planète Rann, M. Terrific! Le champion du fair-play de la Terre a parcouru la moitié de la galaxie pour enquêter sur les crimes dont Adam Strange est accusé. Cependant, il ne trouvera pas beaucoup de témoins amicaux, car les habitants de Rann considèrent Adam Strange comme leur véritable champion. Pourtant, malgré toute la résistance de Mister Terrific à la surface de Rann, sa véritable opposition se cache peut-être plus près de son sujet qu’il ne le pense.

Cette aventure entre deux mondes se poursuit, avec Mitch Gerads dessinant les séquences granuleuses de la Terre, et Evan « Doc » Shaner nous montrant la splendeur des batailles d’Adam Strange dans l’espace!

SUPER SONS LIVRE TROIS: ÉVASION À LANDIS TP

écrit par RIDLEY PEARSON

art et couverture par ILE GONZALEZ

Finissant l’aventure passionnante qui a commencé dans le projet PolarShield, un nouvel ennemi mystérieux prévoit de libérer un virus mortel, lançant les fils des deux plus grands super-héros du monde dans leur plus grande mission à ce jour!

Avec la nouvelle des quatre doigts qui se sont réfugiés au pays de Landis, Batkid, Superboy et Tilly commencent leur voyage pour empêcher le virus mortel de se propager dans le monde. Pendant ce temps, Candace a trouvé son chemin vers Landis et est emmenée sous terre à un groupe de personnes qui la croient toujours être la vraie reine de Landis. Notre équipe est réunie dans une aventure pleine d’action à travers le désert de Landis, un territoire inconnu rempli de dangers inconnus!

L’auteur à succès du New York Times Ridley Pearson (Kingdom Keepers) et l’artiste Ile Gonzalez apportent la conclusion épique à une histoire de trois livres en devenir. Ne manquez pas les Super Sons of Superman et Batman alors qu’ils entrent en action pour ce qui pourrait être leur dernière mission!

EN VENTE 09.29.20

9,99 $ US | FC | 5,5 « x 8 »

160 PAGES

NOUVEAUTÉS GRAPHIQUES DC POUR LES ENFANTS

ISBN: 978-1-4012-8641-5

ACTION COMICS # 1024

écrit par BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art et couverture par JOHN ROMITA JR. et KLAUS JANSON

couverture de variante par LUCIO PARRILLO

Couverture de la variante Wonder Woman 1984 par FRANK CHO

La ville de Metropolis a été secouée par la dernière attaque de Luthor et le drame entourant

La vérité de Superman, et cela donne à la mafia invisible un nouveau point d’ancrage pour changer la ville de demain pour toujours. Pendant ce temps, le Daily Planet est en état de siège! Les retombées de Superman: Villains se poursuivent alors que Clark Kent entre dans le monde en tant que journaliste pour la première fois.

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

AMÉTHYSTE # 5

écrit par AMY REEDER

art et couverture par AMY REEDER

Après avoir appris la vérité choquante sur ses parents, la princesse Améthyste est obligée de payer le prix de leurs méfaits. Mais pas pour longtemps, car voici Max à la rescousse! Passages secrets et mystères de House Aquamarine: c’est une aventure tourbillonnante pour Amy et ses compagnons alors que l’aventure acclamée par la critique atteint son paroxysme!

EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | 5 SUR 6

FC | DC

AQUAMAN # 62

écrit par JORDAN CLARK

art par MARCO SANTUCCI

couverture par ROBSON ROCHA

couverture de variante par TYLER KIRKHAM

Afin de sauver bébé Andy, Jackson Hyde a passé un marché avec le diable – son père, Black Manta! Maintenant, Jackson doit trouver un moyen de pénétrer dans Xebel pendant que tout le monde célèbre les noces surprises de Mera. Ce qu’il y trouvera, cependant, sera plus sombre et plus mortel qu’il ne l’avait jamais imaginé. Bienvenue à l’écrivain Jordan Clark (Bitch Planet Triple Feature) pour le début de cette aventure en deux parties!

EN VENTE 08.18.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

BATMAN ET LES EXTÉRIEURS # 15

écrit par BRYAN HILL

art par DEXTER SOY

couverture par TYLER KIRKHAM

couverture de variante par CULLY HAMNER

Les Outsiders ont découvert une énorme quantité d’informations sur la nouvelle arme de Ra’s al Ghul – et Black Lightning est prêt à exploiter cette faiblesse! Il va faire tout son possible pour arrêter l’arme de Ra … mais est-ce exactement ce que veut le démon? Et Batman pourra-t-il empêcher Black Lightning de vider ses pouvoirs?

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

BATMAN BEYOND # 46

écrit par DAN JURGENS

art par SEAN CHEN

couverture par DAN MORA

couverture de variante par FRANCIS MANAPUL

Le plan de M. Zero est un succès alors que le temps dans le monde empire et qu’une nouvelle ère glaciaire commence! Gotham est recouvert d’une montagne de neige et de glace – et le reste du monde n’est pas beaucoup mieux. Pour arranger les choses, Batman, Damian et Batwoman Beyond doivent déclarer la guerre à la League of Assassins!

EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

BATMAN: LES AVENTURES CONTINUENT # 3

écrit par ALAN BURNETT et PAUL DINI

art par TY TEMPLETON

couverture par JOE QUINONES

couverture de variante par DAN HIPP

Deathstroke fait son pas contre le Dark Knight, mais il ne va pas seulement le frapper physiquement – il va essayer de le détruire complètement en utilisant le reste de la Bat-Family contre lui!

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | 3 SUR 7

FC | DC

DIGITAL FIRST

LA TOMBE DE BATMAN # 9

écrit par WARREN ELLIS

art et couverture par BRYAN HITCH

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par STEPHEN PLATT

Le Batman connaît son ennemi. Il sait ce que son ennemi veut. Ce qu’il ne sait pas, c’est pourquoi. Le Chevalier noir peut-il pénétrer dans l’esprit dérangé d’un homme faisant la guerre au système judiciaire de Gotham City?

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | 9 SUR 12

HOUSSE DE STOCK DE CARTE 4,99 $ US

FC | DC

BATMAN / SUPERMAN # 11

écrit par JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art par CLAYTON HENRY

couverture par DAVID MARQUEZ

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par JAE LEE

Couverture de la variante Wonder Woman 1984 par JENNY FRISON

C’est Superman contre Batman alors que les machinations mortelles du crash Ultra-Humanite prennent fin! Le Dark Knight a été transformé en une bombe atomique humaine, le tout au nom de l’essuyage de Superman de la surface de la Terre! Alors que Batman lutte contre l’envie de tuer son ami, Superman doit réparer les dégâts causés et aider les autres victimes des expériences de l’Ultra-Humanite. C’est la conclusion palpitante de « Atomic » qui se répercutera à travers l’univers DC pendant des mois à venir!

RESOLICITÉ | EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

FC | DC

CATWOMAN # 24

écrit par SEAN MURPHY et BLAKE NORTHCOTT

art par CIAN TORMEY

couverture par SEAN MURPHY

couverture de variante par JUNGGEUN YOON

Le chat est sorti du sac! Tout le monde aux enchères de Snowflame est là pour la même chose: la liste. Mais quelle est la valeur marchande d’une liste contenant toutes les informations des plus grands combattants du crime sur les super-méchants? Et qui est exactement sur la liste? Vous devrez demander à Catwoman de le découvrir.

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.18.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

LE FLASH # 759

écrit par JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art par RAFA SANDOVAL et JORDI TARRAGONA

couverture par HOWARD PORTER

couverture de variante par INHYUK LEE

UNE NOUVELLE LIGNE D’HISTOIRE COMMENCE!

«Finish Line», première partie de quatre – menant à la finale de la course légendaire de Joshua Williamson sur The Flash! C’est la dernière course de Barry Allen! La Légion de Zoom a gagné. Central City est en ruine. Barry Allen est piégé dans la Speed ​​Force, son corps repris par le Reverse-Flash!

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

LE FLASH # 760

écrit par JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art par CHRISTIAN DUCE

couverture par HOWARD PORTER

couverture de variante par INHYUK LEE

«Ligne d’arrivée», deuxième partie de quatre! Après des années de manipulation, le Reverse-Flash a enfin détruit la famille Flash! Mais ils ne descendent pas sans se battre alors qu’ils courent ensemble pour sauver l’âme de Barry Allen! Le retour d’alliés du passé du Flash peut-il être suffisant pour arrêter le Flash inversé?

EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

LA SAISON DE LA LANTERNE VERTE DEUX # 6

écrit par GRANT MORRISON

art et couverture par LIAM SHARP

couverture de variante par TONY S. DANIEL

Le Corps des Lanternes Anti-Matière a envahi notre univers! Et comme nous l’avons vu dans The Green Lantern Season One, une seule lanterne anti-matière a déchiré plusieurs lanternes vertes – alors imaginez ce qu’une horde d’entre elles fera! C’est un «assaut contre le général de secteur», mais comment le Corps survivra-t-il?

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | 6 SUR 12

FC | DC

HAWKMAN # 26

écrit par ROBERT VENDITTI

art de FERNANDO PASARIN et OCLAIR ALBERT

couverture par MIKEL JANÍN

couverture de variante par GERARDO ZAFFINO

Il est impossible d’arrêter le Seigneur au-delà du vide quand il a besoin de se nourrir, et il vise un nouveau buffet: notre univers! Il faudra plus qu’un combat pour que nos héros mettent leur ennemi à genoux… cela leur prendra la vie! C’est vrai – dans ce numéro, Hawkman et Hawkwoman mourront!

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK # 25

écrit par RAM V

art par AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

couverture par YANICK PAQUETTE

couverture de variante par CLAYTON CRAIN

C’est leur plus grande crise, et la Justice League Dark est une équipe divisée! Wonder Woman, Zatanna et Swamp Thing sont surpassés et vaincus aux mains (et aux dents sans fin!) De l’Upside-Down Man. Mais le détective Chimp, le docteur Fate et Man-Bat feront tout pour sauver leurs coéquipiers, même se tourner vers l’homme auquel ils ont juré de ne jamais faire confiance: John Constantine!

EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

LIGUE DE JUSTICE # 50

écrit par SIMON SPURRIER

art par AARON LOPRESTI

couverture par DOUG MAHNKE

couverture de variante par TRAVIS CHAREST

Numéro spécial anniversaire extra-large! C’est le dernier chapitre de «The Rule of War» – et toutes les règles sont brisées! Sur la planète extraterrestre Trotha, le plan de l’impératrice Siddinx est révélé, et ce n’est rien de moins que la domination du monde – avec la Justice League empêtrée dans ses cordes de marionnettes. Mais comment l’équipe peut-elle sauver une population qui la déteste et la craint maintenant?

EN VENTE 08.04.20

5,99 $ US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

LIGUE DE JUSTICE # 51

écrit par JEFF LOVENESS

art par ROBSON ROCHA et DANIEL HENRIQUES

couverture par PHILIP TAN

couverture de variante par NICK DERINGTON

À la merci de la Black Mercy! Alors qu’ils reviennent de leur aventure sur la planète Trotha, la Justice League s’écrase sur le monde natal de Black Mercy! Là, ils sont la proie de la menace psychologique la plus puissante à laquelle ils aient jamais été confrontés! Écrit par Jeff Loveness (Rick et Morty de Adult Swim), cette descente en deux parties dans les coins sombres de la psyché du super-héros déterrera une nouvelle horreur.

EN VENTE 08.18.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY # 23

écrit par DAN ABNETT

art par WILL CONRAD

couverture par JOSÉ LADRÖNN

couverture de variante par SKAN

Green Lantern Jessica Cruz revient du passé, où Epoch, le maître du temps, l’a bloquée pour avoir tenté d’arrêter sa manipulation du flux temporel. Mais le retour de Jessica signifie un désastre et la révélation d’un sombre secret qui détruira l’un de ses coéquipiers.

EN VENTE 08.11.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

LÉGION DES SUPER-HÉROS # 8

écrit par BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art par EVAN «DOC» SHANER, JEFF LEMIRE, DUSTIN NGUYEN, JOËLLE JONES, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, LIAM SHARP, ANDRÉ LIMA, SANFORD GREENE, CULLY HAMNER, YANICK PAQUETTE, DAN HIPP, DAVID MACK, DARICK ROBERTSY, DAN JURGENS , FABIO MOON, MICHAEL ALLRED, RYAN SOOK, ALEX MALEEV, JOHN TIMMS, DUNCAN ROULEAU et NORM RAPMUND

couverture par RYAN SOOK

couverture de variante par DUSTIN NGUYEN

Commencer un événement spécial de narration de bandes dessinées en deux parties! Au cours de deux numéros spectaculaires, 44 artistes plongeront dans le 31e siècle, chaque page mettant en vedette un légionnaire différent! Cela commence lorsque l’équipe est arrêtée par une autorité galactique qui n’approuve pas la Légion – et cela mène à une confrontation intergalactique qui affectera tous les membres de l’équipe!

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

MAD MAGAZINE # 15

écrit et illustré par LE GANG USUEL DES IDIOTS

Besoin de sauver votre été de la ruine par un virus crapuleux? Le problème de super-héros de MAD à la rescousse! Nous réprimandons vos personnages capés préférés dans de toutes nouvelles fonctionnalités, y compris des favoris tels que «Réponses aux questions de super-héros», «Espion contre espion» et «Shadow Knows» de Sergio Aragonés. Et nous réimprimons des classiques MAD bien-aimés comme « Bat Boy and Rubin » dès 1953! C’est un problème qui vous laissera sûrement crier: « Holy blecch, Batman! »

EN VENTE 08.18.20

5,99 $ US | 56 PAGES

FC

MÉTAL HOMME # 9

écrit par DAN DiDIO

art et couverture par SHANE DAVIS

couverture de variante de papier cartonné par BRIAN BOLLAND

De retour à la fosse d’où sort le Nth Metal Man, quelque chose d’étrange se passe! Est-ce un portail vers le Dark Multiverse ou quelque chose de pire? C’est à Tina, Gold et Nth Metal Man d’aller enquêter, et en cours de route, ils tombent sur le Phantom Stranger! De retour à Manhattan, les autres Metal Men doivent trouver un moyen de vaincre Chemo et de le faire sortir de la ville avant qu’il y ait une réaction de rayonnement qui pourrait fondre au-delà du métal.

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.18.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES | 9 SUR 12

HOUSSE VARIANTE POUR CARTE 4,99 $ US

FC | DC

LA QUESTION: LES DÉCÈS DE VIC SAGE # 4

écrit par JEFF LEMIRE

art et couverture par DENYS COWAN et BILL SIENKIEWICZ

couverture de variante par ANDREA SORRENTINO

Vic Sage est de retour à Hub City après avoir connu une ruée vertigineuse de toutes ses vies passées … mais est-il trop tard pour sauver sa maison actuelle du mal qui n’a jusqu’à présent jamais manqué de mettre fin à son histoire dans la tragédie? Si Hub City va vivre, Vic Sage doit-il mourir?

PRESTIGE PLUS

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.18.20

6,99 $ US | 48 PAGES

FC | 4 SUR 4 | BIMENSUEL

ENVIRON. 8,5 « x 10,875 »

LABEL NOIR DC | 17 ans et plus

SCOOBY-DOO, O ARE ÊTES-VOUS? # 105

écrit par SHOLLY FISCH

art et couverture par WALTER CARZON

Vous pensez peut-être que les plus grands dangers de la connexion en ligne sont le spam, les escroqueries et

nouvelles de célébrités. Mais pas quand un monstre mythologique apparaît pour menacer la star d’un vlog Internet populaire IRL (dans la vraie vie)! Scooby et le gang auront besoin de toutes leurs compétences d’investigation – et de peaux terriblement épaisses – pour survivre aux barbillons désagréables de … l’Internet Troll!

2,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

SUICIDE SQUAD # 8

écrit par TOM TAYLOR

art et couverture par DANIEL SAMPERE et JUAN ALBARRAN

couverture de variante par JEREMY ROBERTS

La Task Force X a fini de fonctionner. Ils ont sorti les bombes de leur cou, ils ont identifié leur cible et ils partent à la recherche de l’homme qui a tiré leurs ficelles et tué leurs amis. Et maintenant, l’escouade est confrontée à des forces beaucoup plus puissantes qu’elles ne l’auraient jamais imaginé. Les assumer… pourrait être un suicide.



3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

SUPERMAN # 24

écrit par BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art par KEVIN MAGUIRE et JOHN TIMMS

couverture par IVAN REIS et JOE PRADO

couverture de variante par BRYAN HITCH

Couverture de la variante Wonder Woman 1984 par GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

La sensibilité légendaire de Superman à la magie est sur le point de bouleverser sa vie. Un mystérieux nouveau méchant est entré dans le monde de Superman pour le confronter au sorcier et agent le plus puissant des Lords of Order: Doctor Fate!

RESOLICIT | EN VENTE 08.11.20 | 3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

TEEN TITANS # 44

écrit par ROBBIE THOMPSON

art par JAVIER FERNANDEZ

couverture par BERNARD CHANG

couverture de variante par KHARY RANDOLPH

In this issue, Crush, Roundhouse, Kid Flash, and Red Arrow chase down Robin, who’s on the hunt for villains he thinks must pay the ultimate price for their crimes. With Batman also on the case, can the Teen Titans get to Damian Wayne before his father does?

ON SALE 08.18.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

TEEN TITANS ANNUAL #2

written by ADAM GLASS and ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

After Batman discovers the Teen Titans’ most shocking secrets, he arrives at Mercy Hall…and he wants a word with Robin. Don’t miss the confrontation between father and son that will alter the very course of the DC Universe. Will the Teen Titans ever be the same?

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH #4

written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

art and cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

As the biggest and deadliest Haedra converge on the final fortress of humankind, Wonder Woman prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity from the fury of Themyscira. Don’t miss the conclusion to this critically acclaimed DC Black Label series!

ON SALE 08.18.20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 4 OF 4

FC | BIMONTHLY

APPROX. 8.5” x 10.875”

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL #4

written by STEVE ORLANDO

art by JACK HERBERT

cover by BRYAN HITCH

There’s something evil afoot in the heart of the Amazon rain forest, and Wonder Woman is on a mission to save the innocents caught in the crossfire! As a mass of dark energy envelops a pocket of the planet, Diana must use her golden lasso to keep tethered to reality as she ventures inside, or face being corrupted by the energy herself! But there’s more than just a battle with the Dark Fates at play here…something else lurks in the heart of the Amazon that will shape the future of the DC Universe for years to come…

ON SALE 08.18.20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

YOUNG JUSTICE #17

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by JOHN TIMMS

variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

This very special issue focuses directly on the friendship at the heart of Young Justice: Conner, Tim, and Bart—a.k.a. Superboy, Drake, and Impulse. As younger men, these three iconic heroes built Young Justice on their friendship. Now their dream has grown and changed as much as they have. And with the demands of adulthood pulling them in different directions, they realize that nights like this one may never happen again.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.04.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

DC CLASSICS: THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #3

written by KELLEY PUCKETT

art by TY TEMPLETON and RICK BURCHETT

cover by TY TEMPLETON

The Joker’s big plans are revealed at last! The Clown Prince of Crime has taken Batman’s allies hostage in a TV studio—and he’s going to kill them one at a time until the Dark Knight shows up for a final showdown!

ON SALE 08.04.18

$1.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

WONDER WOMAN #1 (1987) FACSIMILE EDITION

written by GEORGE PÉREZ and GREG POTTER

art by GEORGE PÉREZ and BRUCE PATTERSON

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

In the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths, superstar artist George Pérez began his run on Wonder Woman with a modernized retelling of her origin story, from her creation on Themyscira to Ares’ attack on Man’s World.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.04.20

3,99 $ US | 36 PAGES | FC | DC

WRAPAROUND COVER

PLUNGE #6

written by JOE HILL

art by STUART IMMONEN

“Sea Dogs” backup story art by DAN McDAID

cover by JEREMY WILSON

variant cover by GARY FRANK

Sixty fathoms below the ocean’s surface, a massive hatch waits to be opened…Something within wants to emerge; wants to be born; wants to rise; wants to feed. The child is coming, desperate to fill its belly—by devouring reality itself!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 6 OF 6 | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

BOOKS OF MAGIC #22

written by DAVID BARNETT

art by TOM FOWLER and CRAIG TAILLEFER

cover by KAI CARPENTER

The powerful tome known as the Book of Possibilities has fallen into the hands of Tim’s schoolmate Ellie…but what will she do with it? Only one thing is certain: she doesn’t seem eager to hand it over to Tim…

ON SALE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #9

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by MATÍAS BERGARA

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

The British royal family has always had an interest in breeding the world’s

finest racehorses. When one disgraced royal cooks up a scheme to re-create

the most magical of all horses, it’s up to John Constantine to stop him from

unleashing a bloodthirsty horror!

ON SALE 08.25.20

3,99 $ US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

THE LAST GOD #8

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by KAI CARPENTER

Tyr’s fellowship makes its way into the depths of the cavernous Abyssal Realm, where they forge a horrifying pact with Jorunn, the cannibalistic and mad ruler of the Dwarrows.

Thirty years later, Cyanthe’s fellowship finds themselves lost in the very same twisting cave system, dealing with the disastrous aftermath of the first fellowship’s actions 30 years past. Darkness is closing in on our intrepid heroes as they journey to the very edge of reality itself. But the worst is still yet to come.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK COVER

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

BLACKEST NIGHT BRIGHTEST DAY BOX SET

written by GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI, and others

art by IVAN REIS, PATRICK GLEASON, and others

new box art by IVAN REIS and OCLAIR ALBERT

A war has been brewing between the different colored Lantern Corps, with the Green Lanterns fighting the Yellow, the Red trying to destroy everything, and the Blue attempting to broker peace among the tribes. But the real battle is yet to come: the undead Black Lanterns are coming and seemingly nothing can stop them. Putting aside old vendettas, it’s up to Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps to lead DC’s greatest champions as well as their deadliest foes in a battle to save the universe from an army of the dead. Then, once dead heroes Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, Firestorm, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Deadman, Jade, Osiris, Hawk, Captain Boomerang, and Zoom must discover the mysterious reason behind their return and uncover the secret that binds them!

This eye-popping box set includes 12 brand-new hardcovers that collect this entire epic, featuring stories by top DC talent including Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi, Ivan Reis, and many more!

Plus, this box set also includes a set of nine plastic rings from across the spectrum of the many Corps that are a part of this story!

ON SALE 11.17.20

$299.99 US | FC

Includes 12 new hardcover collections!

• Blackest Night: Prelude collects Green Lantern #26-28 and 36-43, and Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1

• Blackest Night collects Blackest Night #0-8 and pages from Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1

• Blackest Night: Green Lantern collects Green Lantern #44-52

• Blackest Night: Green Lantern Corps collects Green Lantern Corps #39-47

• Blackest Night: Black Lantern Corps Book 1 collects Blackest Night: Batman #1-3, Blackest Night: Superman #1-3, and Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3

• Blackest Night: Black Lantern Corps Book 2 collects Blackest Night: The Flash #1-3, Blackest Night: JSA #1-3, and Blackest Night: Titans #1-3

• Blackest Night: Rise of the Black Lanterns collects The Atom & Hawkman #48, Phantom Stranger #42, Green Arrow #30, Adventure Comics #7, Starman #81, The Question #37, Catwoman #83, Weird Western Tales #71, and The Power of Shazam! # 38

• Blackest Night: Tales of the Corps collects Blackest Night: Tales of the Black Lanterns #1-3, Adventure Comics #4-5, Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1, stories from Green Lantern #18-20, 40, and 49, Green Lantern/Sinestro Corps: Secret Files #1, Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Superman-Prime #1, and pages from Blackest Night #0

• Brightest Day: Green Lantern collects Green Lantern #53-62

• Brightest Day Book 1 collects Brightest Day #0-11

• Brightest Day Book 2 collects Brightest Day #12-25

• The Book of the Black collects sketch material (both previously released and new), series proposals, variant covers, posters, Blackest Night outline scripts, and more

AQUAMAN: DEADLY WATERS DELUXE EDITION HC

written by STEVE SKEATES

art by JIM APARO

cover by NICK CARDY

In this new Silver Age collection, Ocean Master returns with a dire warning as aliens transport Aquaman to another realm! With Atlantis now without its protector, Black Manta strikes! And when Aquaman returns, he soon realizes that he and Manta are both victims of a larger scheme! Collects Aquaman #49-56 for the first time in a new deluxe edition.

ON SALE 08.11.20

$39.99 US | 208 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875”

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-294-0

BATMAN: THE DEMON TRILOGY HC

written by DENNIS O’NEIL and MIKE W. BARR

art by NORM BREYFOGLE, TOM GRINDBERG, and JERRY BINGHAM

cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

What connects Batman and the villainous Ra’s al Ghul? Find out in this collection of three 1980s graphic novels! How did Ra’s al Ghul become the villain that he is? How would a union between his daughter Talia and the Dark Knight benefit him? Why would he want to father an heir? Follow along as Batman lives through and tries to unravel the mystery behind the mind of Ra’s al Ghul!

Collects Batman: Birth of the Demon #1, Batman: Bride of the Demon #1, and Batman: Son of the Demon #1 at their original published dimensions of 8.5” x 10.875”.

ON SALE 09.22.20

$75.00 US | 320 PAGES | 8.5” x 10.875”

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-450-0

BATMAN: THE ROAD TO NO MAN’S LAND OMNIBUS HC

written by ALAN GRANT, GREG RUCKA, DEVIN GRAYSON, CHUCK DIXON, DOUG MOENCH, and others

art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, JIM APARO, DALE EAGLESHAM, NORM BREYFOGLE, EDUARDO BARRETO, SCOTT McDANIEL, and others

cover by GLENN ORBIK

The “No Man’s Land” story defined an era of the Batman books, and the massive tale is collected in this omnibus edition. Collects Azrael: Agent of the Bat #40 and 47-52, Batman #554-562, Batman: Arkham Asylum—Tales of Madness #1, Batman: Blackgate—Isle of Men #1, Batman: Huntress/Spoiler—Blunt Trauma #1, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #73-82, Catwoman #56-57, Detective Comics #719-722 and 724-729, Nightwing #19-20, Robin #52-54, and The Batman Chronicles #12 and 14-15.

ON SALE 10.20.20

$125.00 US | 1,248 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875”

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77590-661-0

BOOSTER GOLD: FUTURE LOST HC

written by DAN JURGENS and others

art by DAN JURGENS and others

new cover by DAN JURGENS and NORM RAPMUND

The original solo series for Booster Gold, self-serving hero from the future, concludes with this collection of Dan Jurgens’s formative mid-’80s stories! Booster finds himself a wanted man, and then lands in the polychromatic sights of the Rainbow Raider! Later, Superman gets in the middle of a battle between Booster Gold and…Booster Gold? Collects Booster Gold #13-25, pages from Millennium #3-6 and #7, Action Comics #594, Secret Origins #35, and more.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$39.99 US | 400 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-672-6

JLA BY GRANT MORRISON OMNIBUS HC

written by GRANT MORRISON

art by HOWARD PORTER, GARY FRANK, FRANK QUITELY, GREG LAND, and others

cover by HOWARD PORTER and JOHN DELL

In 1996, writer Grant Morrison joined forces with artist Howard Porter to relaunch the Justice League of America in the new series JLA by gathering DC’s greatest heroes—Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, the Flash, and Martian Manhunter and propelling these icons into inventive stories with the highest of stakes! Now based on a Watchtower on the moon, the JLA took on revamped versions of classic threats including the White Martians, the Injustice Gang, and the Key; along with new foes like Prometheus and Mageddon. This omnibus collects Morrison’s entire JLA epic, including the JLA: Earth 2 graphic novel, illustrated by Frank Quitely and reintroducing the Crime Syndicate of America! Collects JLA #1-17, #22-26, #28-31, #34, #36-#41, JLA One Million, and JLA: Earth 2.

ON SALE 10.06.20

$150.00 US | 1,504 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875”

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-499-9

THE FLASH: SAVAGE VELOCITY TP

written by MIKE BARON and WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS

art by JACKSON GUICE, MIKE COLLINS, GREG LaROQUE, and others

cover by JACKSON GUICE and LARRY MAHLSTEDT

Wally West’s earliest adventures as the Flash are collected for the first time! During the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Barry Allen made the ultimate sacrifice, and gave his life to save millions. With his mentor gone, Wally West takes on the role of the Fastest Man Alive—but he doesn’t exactly ease into things, as he soon finds himself in confrontation with Vandal Savage! Plus, meet new characters including sentient computer virus Kilg%re, matter-transporting Chunk, and S.T.A.R. Labs scientist Tina McGee! Collects The Flash #1-18 and The Flash Annual #1.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$39.99 US | 480 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9957-6

gen:LOCK TP

written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

art by CARLO BARBERI, WALDEN WONG, and HENDRY PRASETYA

cover by DAN MORA

Based on the hit animated series from Rooster Teeth! Earth is at war! The villainous Union has been steadily taking over more and more of the planet after initiating the Global Culture War. In an effort to stand its ground against the Union, the Polity turns to Dr. Weller and his team of five individuals who are gen:Lock compatible, which allows them to transfer their minds to mech suits known as Holons!

Taking place between seasons one and two of the hit Rooster Teeth web series, this collection is an all-new story of Julian Chase and his team as they pick up the pieces of their lives, leading them into a high-octane adventure in one of the Polity’s last free countries, Japan! Collects gen:Lock #1-7!

ON SALE 08.25.20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-308-4

HELLBLAZER VOL. 23: NO FUTURE TP

written by PETER MILLIGAN, MAT JOHNSON, and JAMIE DELANO

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, SIMON BISLEY, TONY AKINS, and JOCK

cover by GLENN FABRY

In this volume, England’s favorite low-rent mage skips town to avoid incarceration and heads to India. But Constantine’s quest for purity in an attempt to resurrect the love of his life is quickly interrupted when an expat friend gets him mired in a series of grisly murders. Then, Constantine reluctantly becomes embroiled with a group of anarcho-punks who worship a powerful effigy of Sid Vicious. Plus, discover the centuries-long history of the King of Voodoo, and original Hellblazer writer Jamie Delano returns to John Constantine, alongside superstar artist Jock! Collects Hellblazer #261-266, Hellblazer Special: Papa Midnite #1-5, and the Hellblazer: Pandemonium graphic novel.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$29.99 US | 384 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-305-3

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY VOL. 3: FINAL FRONTIER TP

written by DAN ABNETT

art by WILL CONRAD and CLIFF RICHARDS

cover by WILL CONRAD

Returned to power, with the reborn New Gods at his side and the Ghost Sector as an implacable fortress, Darkseid sets his sights on the remaining universe! An unknown warrior assembles Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and various heroes to form a new JLO as guardians of the Ghost Sector. Outnumbered against Darkseid’s savage para-angel strikeforce, they’ll have to fight their way through Darkseid’s new multi-planet realm of Apokolips to take control of Sepulkore—or die trying. Collects Justice League Odyssey #13-18.

ON SALE 08.25.20

$16.99 US | 152 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9987-3

LUCIFER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

written by MIKE CAREY

art by PETER GROSS, DEAN ORMSTON, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, MARC HEMPEL, RONALD WIMBERLY, COLLEEN DORAN, ZANDER CANNON, and others

cover by CHRISTOPHER MOELLER

In this concluding omnibus collection, Lucifer Morningstar has resigned his throne and abandoned his kingdom, and filled his days running Lux, Los Angeles’s most elite piano bar. After agreeing to complete a task assigned by the Creator Himself, Lucifer’s retirement has become a thing of the past. The Lord of Hell must team up with unexpected allies in order to not only fulfill the task sent by the Creator, but to stop the universes from collapsing and destroying all creation. The Devil’s hands have been idle long enough. Collects Lucifer #36-75.

ON SALE 10.27.20

$125.00 US | 1,040 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875”

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-564-4

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED: GALACTIC JUSTICE TP

written by ADAM BEECHEN, JAMES PEATY, and MATT WAYNE

art by CARLO BARBERI, ETHAN BEAVERS, and GORDON PURCELL

cover by BEN CALDWELL

The greatest heroes across the DC Universe unite in this collection featuring the best spacefaring stories of Justice League Unlimited, the comic book series inspired by the beloved animated series of the same name! These stories feature sci-fi adventures starring Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Adam Strange, Sinestro, Space Cabbie, and more! Collects Justice League Unlimited #4, #6, #18, #24, #34, and #46.

ON SALE 08.25.20

$9.99 US | 5.5” x 8” | 152 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-673-3

SUPERGIRL: COSMIC ADVENTURES IN THE 8TH GRADE TP NEW EDITION

written by LANDRY Q. WALKER

art and cover by ERIC JONES

Supergirl’s cosmic adventure is back in print in this new all-ages book! Supergirl meets Belinda Zee, a new junior high adversary, in this all-ages title collecting the six-issue miniseries. And that’s just the start of the fun that includes super-powered pets and cosmic adventure!

ON SALE 09.01.20

$9.99 US | 160 PAGES | 5.5” x 8”

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-670-2

THE POWER OF SHAZAM! BOOK 1: IN THE BEGINNING HC

written by JERRY ORDWAY

art by JERRY ORDWAY, PETER KRAUSE, CURT SWAN, MIKE PAROBECK, and others

cover by JERRY ORDWAY

In 1994 Billy Batson’s origin story was revitalized for a new era in The Power of Shazam!, the acclaimed graphic novel written and illustrated by Jerry Ordway. The story reintroduced Shazam, the Wizard, Dr. Sivana, and Black Adam, and was followed by an ongoing series, set four years later. This volume collects both the OGN and the first year of the series, bringing retro elements from Fawcett Comics history into modern-day continuity. Collects The Power of Shazam! graphic novel, The Power of Shazam! #1-12, plus a story from Superman & Batman Magazine #4.

ON SALE 08.18.20

$49.99 US | 408 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9941-5

ROBIN: 80 YEARS OF THE BOY WONDER HC

stories and art by VARIOUS

cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Over eight decades, Batman’s crime-fighting partner has become nearly as recognizable a pop culture icon as the Dark Knight himself—and this collection celebrates the many incarnations of comics’ greatest sidekick! From Dick Grayson’s debut to the dark side of Jason Todd, the dawn of Tim Drake, and the debut of Damian Wayne, experience pivotal Robin moments throughout history! Collects stories from Batman #368, #410, #411, and #466; Detective Comics #38, #165, #394-395, #535, and #796; Robin #25-26; The Batman Chronicles: The Gauntlet #1; Star Spangled Comics #65 and #124; Teen Titans #14; and Batman and Robin #0.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$29.99 US | 416 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875”

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-721-1

RWBY TP

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

cover by SARA STONE

In a world rife with monsters known as Grimm, the prestigious Beacon Academy trains the next generation of hunters. Tying in with the hit Rooster Teeth web

series RWBY, follow the adventures of team RWBY, comprising bruiser Yang Xiao Long, elegant Weiss Schnee, stealthy Blake Belladonna, and courageous leader Ruby Rose as they protect the world from all manner of Grimm! Collects RWBY #1-7.

ON SALE 08.11.20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-301-5

THE SANDMAN: THE BOOKS OF MAGIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

written by NEIL GAIMAN, JOHN NEY REIBER, and others

art by CHARLES VESS, SCOTT HAMPTON, JOHN BOLTON, PETER GROSS,

MICHAEL WM. KALUTA, and others

cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Timothy Hunter could be the most powerful magician in the world, but is that what he really wants? This omnibus collects the early stories of Timothy Hunter, from the pages of The Books of Magic #1-32, The Children’s Crusade #1-2, Vertigo Preview #1, Vertigo Visions: Doctor Occult #1, Arcana Annual #1, Mister E #1-4, and The Books of Faerie: Auberon’s Tale #1-3.

ON SALE 10.13.20

$150.00 US | 1,536 PAGES| 7.0625” x 10.875”

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-463-0

SUPER SONS OMNIBUS HC EXPANDED EDITION

written by PETER J. TOMASI and others

art by PATRICK GLEASON, JORGE JIMENEZ, ALISSON BORGES, TYLER KIRKHAM, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, CARLO BARBERI, SCOTT GODLEWSKI and others

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

All adventures of the Super Sons are collected in this new, expanded version of the omnibus hardcover! These stories first put them on a collision course with Lex Luthor and introduce Kid Amazon before bringing the Teen Titans into the picture! Then, the young duo blast into space, where they become targets of the Gang—and they’ll have to face a galactic juvenile detention center and a wild West planet before they find their way home again! Collects Superman #10-11, Superman #37-38, Teen Titans #15, Super Sons #1-16, a tale from DC Rebirth Holiday Special #1, Super Sons Annual #1, Super Sons/Dynomutt Special #3, and Adventures of the Super Sons #1-12.

ON SALE 11.04.20

$99.99 US | 888 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-177950666-5

WONDER TWINS VOL. 2: THE FALL AND RISE OF THE WONDER TWINS TP

written by MARK RUSSELL

art and cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

In these tales from Wonder Twins #7-12, the Wonder Twins are heroes, and the world is saved! Ou est-ce? As Jayna learns how to deal with loss, will Zan finally gain the popular social status he craves? As Jayna’s friend-turned-fugitive Polly Math arrives and opens up about her family’s painful past on Exxor, they’re soon interrupted when Batman and Superman call on Zan and Jayna for an all-star team-up against a rogue army! Jayna must balance their duties to the Justice League with her responsibilities as a friend…each of which is proving quite detrimental to the other!

ON SALE 08.11.20

$16.99 US | 144 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-179-0

SUPERMAN VS. WONDER WOMAN (TABLOID EDITION) HC

written by GERRY CONWAY

art and cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

and DAN ADKINS

This tabloid-size epic from 1978 tells the tale of a forgotten chapter of World War II in which Superman and Wonder Woman cross paths while the United States stands at the brink of developing nuclear weapons. And while Superman sees their potential to stop the Axis, Wonder Woman is determined to destroy them before innocent lives are lost! But before this powerful twosome can settle their differences, they will have to face the super-powered menaces of Baron Blitzkrieg and the mysterious samurai known as Sumo!

ON SALE 12.08.20

$39.99 US | 72 PAGES | 10” x 13.5”

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-299-5

ABSOLUTE TRANSMETROPOLITAN VOL. 1 HC NEW EDITION

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by DARICK ROBERTSON and RODNEY RAMOS

cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

A new edition of the Absolute hardcover collecting the first 18 issues of Warren Ellis’ dystopian masterpiece plus the Transmetropolitan story from Vertigo: Winter’s Edge #2 and Transmetropolitan: I Hate It Here. After years of self-imposed exile, cynical journalist Spider Jerusalem is forced to return to a job that he hates and a city that he loathes. Working as a reporter for the newspaper The Word, Spider attacks the injustices of his surreal 21st century surroundings.

ON SALE 12.08.20

$150.00 US | 544 PAGES | 8.25” x 12.5”

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-715-0

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 2: LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD TP

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by XERMANICO, CARY NORD, RONAN CLIQUET, TOM DERENICK, and JESÚS MERINO

cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Wonder Woman survives her battle against young god Ares only to discover her mother is missing—and so is Aphrodite’s child! Together, they’ll turn the world upside down to find them, but they must fight a pack of wayward Titans first. Can they convince Diana’s foe Giganta to join the fight? Collects Wonder Woman #66-73.

ON SALE 08.18.20

$19.99 US | 192 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-711-2

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: CLAY MANN TP

art and cover by CLAY MANN

This collection features Mann’s cover work and variant pieces including popular and favorite DC characters that can’t be missed. Collects Clay Mann’s striking covers for DC titles including Action Comics #959, #961, #964-969, and #983; Batman #36, #50, #78, and #79; Batman Eternal #28, DC Nation #0, Doom Patrol/Justice League Special #1, Harley Quinn #1, Heroes in Crisis #1, Justice League #46, Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death #2, and Trinity #3-4 and #12.

Printed on heavy card stock paper at a big 12 inches by 16 inches, the pages of the Poster Portfolio are easily removed from the binging and are suitable for framing.

ON SALE 12.22.20

$24.99 US | 42 PAGES

12” x 16” | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-710-5

TEEN TITANS: RAVEN AND BEAST BOY HC BOX SET

written by KAMI GARCIA

art and covers by GABRIEL PICCOLO

Raven Roth and Garfield Logan are two regular teens…with some seriously unique lives! Author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo’s New York Times bestselling book Teen Titans: Raven is collected with its followup, Teen Titans: Beast Boy, in this incredible hardcover box set!

Raven and Beast Boy are an incredible team together on the Teen Titans! But who were they before they joined…and before they even met? Follow Raven Roth and Garfield Logan on their journeys through high school…and self-discovery.

Available for the first time in hardcover, Teen Titans: Raven and Teen Titans: Beast Boy is the box set you don’t want to miss! Raven brings readers a tale of finding the strength to face who you are and learning to trust others—and yourself. Beast Boy explores self-discovery and acceptance, with a focus on the value of true friendship.

ON SALE 11.10.20

$39.99 US | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-706-8