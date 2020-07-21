in France

Bret Easton Ellis, Irvine Welsh Are Developing ‘American Tabloid’ Series

“American Psycho” writer Bret Easton Ellis and “Trainspotting” writer Irvine Welsh are in final talks with Burning Wheel Productions to co-create a drama series based on American tabloid culture.

Working-titled “American Tabloid,” the series “will journey through the decades following events from a weekly publication and enter into a world where political correctness, morals and ethics are left firmly at the door,” according to Burning Wheel. It will follow a “rambunctious cavalcade of pranksters, con men, and rapscallions — in other words, journalists — being brought together from across the globe to change not only the landscape but the power of the press forever from scandalous rumour to political puppetry.”

“To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare,” Burning Wheel’s Shelley Hammond said in a statement. “We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine. This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally — and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen.”

The deal is expected to close in the “coming weeks,” per Burning Wheel, which stated that “a development schedule will be in place swiftly.”

In addition to “Trainspotting,” Welsh is also known for writing “Filth” and “T2.”(“T2” is the 2017 sequel to the original “Trainspotting” movie, which came out in 1996.)

Ellis wrote “Less Than Zero,” “The Rules of Attraction” and “White.” The “American Psycho” movie, based on Ellis’ 1991 novel of the same name, was released in 2000 and helped launch Christian Bale’s film career.

Burning Wheel Productions recently completed feature production “Creation Stories” from a screenplay by Welsh. The movie about the life of British music industry Svengali Alan McGee was executive produced by Danny Boyle.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

