Marvel Comics AOÛT 2020 Sollicitations

MAESTRO # 1 (SUR 5)

PETER DAVID (F) • GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN (A) • Couverture par DALE KEOWN

VARIANT COVER PAR JOE BENNETT

VARIANT COVER PAR GEORGE PEREZ

COUVERTURE VARIANTE PAR ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER PAR RON LIM

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR RON GARNEY

COUVERTURE DE JEU VARIANT AUSSI DISPONIBLE

L’HISTOIRE QUE VOUS AVEZ ATTENDU DES DÉCENNIES POUR: L’ORIGINE DE MAESTRO!

Près de 30 ans après l’histoire historique Future Imperfect, le légendaire scribe INCREDIBLE HULK Peter David revient sur la version très future de Hulk connue sous le nom de Maestro – le maître de ce qui reste du monde. Avec l’art étonnant du vétéran de HULK, Dale Keown, et du nouveau venu Germán Peralta, Maestro répondra aux questions qui hantent les fans de Hulk depuis des années – et en inspirera de nouvelles. Comment le monde est-il tombé et le Maestro s’est-il levé? Qu’est-il arrivé aux héros du monde entre les deux? Et où est Hulk que nous connaissons et aimons? Découvrez ici!

40 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

MAESTRO: FUTUR IMPERFECT – MARVEL TALES # 1

PETER DAVID (F) • GEORGE PÉREZ (A)

Couverture par INHYUK LEE

Couverture VIRGIN VARIANT par INHYUK LEE

Explorez une vision sombre de l’avenir alors que nous célébrons l’héritage de la Maison des idées avec MARVEL TALES qui couvre toute l’ère! Cette série d’anthologie met en lumière les personnages préférés des fans, présente des histoires intemporelles et met en lumière certains de nos talents les plus impressionnants des huit dernières décennies. Dans cent ans, un monde ravagé est gouverné d’un poing vert géant par le tyran engendré par le gamma qui se fait appeler le Maestro! En désespoir de cause, un groupe hétéroclite de combattants de la liberté remonte dans le passé pour celui qui pourrait mettre fin au règne du Maestro – l’Incroyable Hulk! Mais quand les titans s’affrontent, qui sera le plus fort qui soit? L’histoire classique de l’écrivain Hulk définitif Peter David et de l’artiste légendaire George Pérez, HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT (1992) # 1-2, est présentée dans toute sa splendeur propulsée par le gamma!

Collectionner HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT (1992) # 1-2

104 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T … 7,99 $

EMPYRE # 4 (sur 6)

AL EWING ET DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Couverture par JIM CHEUNG

Couverture Variante Avengers par ALEXANDER LOZANO APR200846

Couverture Fantastic Four Variant par MICHAEL CHOAPR200847

Housse Variante Kree / Skrull par TONY DANIEL APR200848

COUVERTURE VARIANTES DE 2 PAQUETS D’ACTION PAR JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER APR200849

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR LEE GARBETT APR200850

L’HERBE EST TOUJOURS PLUS VERTE…

• Les tensions montent à mesure que l’action se réchauffe!

• Alors que l’attaque contre Wakanda s’intensifie, les héros se retrouvent attaqués par leurs ennemis – et leurs alliés!

• Dans une guerre où personne ne peut faire entièrement confiance, la trahison est profonde – alors que l’invasion extraterrestre fait sa première victime!

• Dans ce numéro: la fin du choc inattendue! Vous voudrez l’encadrer pour votre mur, True Believer!

40 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200845

EMPYRE # 5 (sur 6)

AL EWING ET DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Couverture par JIM CHEUNG

Couverture Variante Avengers par ALEXANDER LOZANO APR200852

Couverture Fantastic Four Variant par MICHAEL CHO APR200853

Housse Variante Kree / Skrull par TONY DANIEL APR200854

COUVERTURE VARIANTES DE 2 PAQUETS ACTION PAR JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER APR200855

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR RYAN BROWN APR200856

• Amour et guerre – au milieu du cataclysme cosmique!

• Un héros Marvel préféré des fans révèle son secret – tandis qu’un autre affronte l’ultime épreuve de force avec un ennemi monstrueux!

• Pendant ce temps, un jailbreak dans l’espace mène à un procès par combat que vous devrez voir pour croire …

• … mais est-il trop tard pour sauver la Terre de deux menaces de fin du monde à la fois?

40 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200851

EMPYRE: X-MEN # 2 (SUR 4)

GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY & LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A)

couverture par EDUARD PETROVICH

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR LUCAS WERNECK MAR200837

Ces problèmes ont plus que jamais rêvé de demander. Et puis certains.

40 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200836

EMPYRE: X-MEN # 3 (SUR 4)

ED BRISSON, VITA AYALA & ZEB WELLS (W)

TBA (A)

couverture par EDUARD PETROVICH

COUVERTURE VARIANTE PAR MARCUS À AVR200876

Ces problèmes ont plus que jamais rêvé de demander. Et puis certains.

40 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200877

EMPYRE: X-MEN # 4 (SUR 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN & TBA (F)

JORGE MOLINA (A) • couverture par Kyle Hotz

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR SALVADOR LARROCA APR200878

EXTRATERRESTRES! PLANT-MEN! MUTANTS! DES MORTS-VIVANTS! VIEILLES FEMMES! DÉMONS! EXPLOSIONS!

Ces problèmes ont plus que jamais rêvé de demander. Et puis certains.

40 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200877

SEIGNEURS D’EMPYRE: MESSIE CÉLESTE # 1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • Alex Lins (A)

Couverture par Rod Reis

VARIANT COVER PAR Josh Cassara MAR200861

La veille de l’ascension de Quoi est proche! Mais lorsque les épreuves sont interrompues par un intrus inattendu – Mantis – qui va gagner cette bataille de volontés?

Ne manquez pas que la mère et le fils s’affrontent, révélant des secrets qui façonneront le cours de la galaxie!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200860

SEIGNEURS D’EMPYRE: SWORDSMAN # 1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • THOMAS NACHLIK (A)

Couverture par Rod Reis

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR SALVADOR LARROCA APR200870

L’épéiste a été ressuscité!

Mais il y a plus de secrets que ce qui se trouve au-delà de la tombe… Rejoignez Swordsman et son fils Quoi, alors qu’ils se lancent dans un voyage de découverte ici sur Terre – un chemin dont ils ne peuvent pas repartir!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200869

EMPYRE: CAPITAINE AMERIQUE # 2 (SUR 3)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (F) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A) COUVERTURE DE Mike Henderson

Couverture de variante par Luke Ross APR200860

• Les défenses de la Terre sont dépassées!

• Le dos contre les cordes, Captain America demande de l’aide…

•… mais reste-t-il quelqu’un pour entendre l’appel?

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200859

EMPYRE: AVENGERS # 2 (SUR 3)

Jim Zub (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

COUVERTURE DE PAUL RENAUD

VARIANT COVER PAR DAN MORA MAR200857

Les héros les plus puissants de la Terre combattent un ennemi intergalactique sur trois fronts! À New York, un méchant du passé a été super chargé d’énergie extraterrestre. Au Mexique, les vieilles haines font des alliés des ennemis. Et dans la Terre sauvage, l’âme de la jungle a été volée et la vie de Shanna la Diable est en jeu. C’est du mystère, de la magie et du chaos, à la manière de Mighty Marvel!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200856

EMPYRE: AVENGERS # 3 (SUR 3)

Jim Zub (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

COUVERTURE PAR Paul Renaud

Couverture de variante par Paco Medina APR200872

Les héros les plus puissants de la Terre sont pris dans un conflit contre la nature elle-même alors que l’âme de la Terre sauvage est en jeu.

Avec en vedette Ka-Zar, Shanna la Diable et la Macabre Man-Thing!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200871

EMPYRE: CAPITAINE AMERIQUE # 3 (SUR 3)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (F) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A)

COUVERTURE PAR Mike Henderson

COUVERTURE VARIANTE PAR BUTCH GUICE

Une montagne de problèmes surgit pour Captain America et ses forces terrestres – littéralement!

Captain America et ses soldats alliés pourront-ils arrêter ce géant du terrain…

… Ou vont-ils se retrouver enterrés dans une tombe au début de cette choquante conclusion de série?

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

CAPITAINE MARVEL # 19

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CORY SMITH (A)

Couverture par JORGE MOLINA

Couverture Variante par ARIEL OLIVETTI MAR200878

L’ACCUSATEUR ROGUE!

Le capitaine Marvel est entré dans le rôle d’accusateur dans le nouvel empire Kree / Skrull unifié. Mais lorsqu’elle est accusée d’accuser un soldat renégat responsable de crimes odieux, elle se retrouve tiraillée entre deux mondes. Ne manquez pas la révélation de l’année – une qui ne changera pas seulement le monde entier de Carol, mais la forme de la galaxie!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200877

CAPITAINE MARVEL # 20

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CORY SMITH (A)

Couverture par JORGE MOLINA

COUVERTURE EMPYRE VARIANT PAR JEFF DEKAL APR200883

L’ACCUSER CORPS!

Le capitaine Marvel recrute certains de ses plus proches alliés pour percer le mystère de l’arme universelle – et la femme qu’elle est censée accuser. Mais Carol partage-t-elle son pouvoir au moment où elle en aura le plus besoin? Et comment l’Empire uni Kree / Skrull va-t-il réagir face à trois autres Accusateurs HUMAINS?!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200882

FANTASTIC FOUR # 22

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

Couverture par NICK BRADSHAW

COUVERTURE EMPYRE VARIANT PAR IBAN COELLO MAR200870

Le retour des nouveaux Fantastic Four?!

• Les événements d’EMPYRE menacent toute vie sur Terre et le futur équilibre des pouvoirs à travers le cosmos!

• Et la mission secrète que les FF ont confiée à Valeria et à Franklin nécessite une aide de la ligue!

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200869

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN # 46

NICK SPENCER (F) • Marcelo Ferreira (A)

Couverture par JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Couverture Variante par MARK BAGLEY MAR200991

«LE PÉCHÉ EN HAUSSE» PARTIE 2!

• La Légion mortelle revient pour menacer la Big Apple, et seul le Sin Eater peut nous sauver?

• Comment Spider-Man peut-il arrêter le justicier meurtrier et… le devrait-il?

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200990

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN # 47

NICK SPENCER (F) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Couverture par JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Couverture Variante par MARK BAGLEY APR200986

«LE PÉCHÉ EN HAUSSE» PARTIE 3!

• Sin Eater a progressé et cherche plus de péchés à manger.

• Sa nouvelle cible? Un endroit avec beaucoup de péchés pour faire le tour: l’Institut Ravencroft pour les fous criminels.

• Spider-Man fait face à une énigme à laquelle il n’a pas été confronté auparavant, et cela le gâche.

• Nous sommes à un mois d’AMAZING SPIDER-MAN LGY # 850 et ça va être un doozy.

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200985

SPIDER-WOMAN # 3

KARLA PACHECO (F) • PERE PéREZ (A)

Couverture par JUNGGEUN YOON

Couverture Variante VILLAIN par DAVID NAKAYAMA MAR200985

DINO-MIGHT!

• Avec une autre attaque généralisée contre son client, Spider-Woman commence vraiment à regretter d’avoir pris ce concert.

• Alors que les tables tournent encore une fois, une évasion rapide mène à la dernière place sur Terre que Jess veut être.

• Le retour choquant de quelqu’un du passé de Jess fait monter les enchères et jette la vie de Spider-Woman dans le chaos!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200984

VENOM # 27

DONNY CATES (W) • JUAN GEDEON (A)

Couverture par RYAN STEGMAN

DANS LE SILLAGE DE «VENOM ISLAND», QU’EST-CE QUI POUR LE WEB-SLINGER WICKED?

Lorsqu’un ennemi nouveau et dangereux fait irruption dans la vie d’Eddie Brock, il menace de déchirer tout ce qui lui est cher. Son fils, son symbiote, même lui-même – TOUT ce qu’Eddie Brock aime est en danger!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR201001

DEADPOOL # 6

KELLY THOMPSON (F) • KEVIN LIBRANDA (A)

Couverture par GREG LAND MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT HOUSSE PAR KHOI PHAM FEB201004

DEADPOOL envahit les X-Men!

• Lorsque les X-Men ne retourneront pas les appels de Deadpool pour un portail Krakoa sur Monster Island, Wade décide de passer pour une visite.

• Apparemment, la nouvelle maison des X-Men n’accueille pas de visiteurs. GROSSIER.

• C’est une nation entière d’armes biologiques et de guerriers mutants contre un mercenaire avec une bouche. JEU SUR!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT FEB201003

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS # 1 (sur 4)

Mark Waid (W) • Neal Adams (A / C)

VARIANT COVER PAR RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER PAR Sara Pichelli

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

La première histoire complète de Fantastic Four jamais illustrée par le créateur classique Neal Adams!

Un météore imparable d’origine inconnue vient d’éclater de l’hyperespace – et à moins que les Quatre Fantastiques ne trouvent un moyen de l’empêcher de frapper Manhattan, des millions de personnes mourront!

40 PGS./Noté T… 4,99 $

X-MEN DE TAILLE GÉANTE: FANTOMEX # 1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (F) • ROD REIS (A / C)

COUVERTURE VARIANTE PAR E.M. GIST MAR200889

HICKMAN ET REIS S’ENTRENT SUR LE MONDE!

L’équipe créative à succès de Jonathan Hickman et Rod Reis (NOUVEAUX MUTANTS) porte son attention sur les activités secrètes de Weapon XIII du programme Weapon Plus! Tueur de race qui choisit la vie d’un gentleman super-voleur, Fantomex a toujours défié les attentes … Par exemple, qui s’attendrait à ce qu’il s’introduise dans le monde, le domaine artificiel de sa création? Et puis encore? Et puis… encore?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200888

HELLIONS # 3

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A / C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER MAR200898

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR VALERIO GIANGIORDANO MAR200899

Fou comme l’enfer!

La populace résidente de Krakoa affronte la grande dame des damnés – la reine gobeline, Madelyne Pryor! Parlez d’un retour qui pourrait faire des ravages!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200897

X-FACTOR # 2

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Couverture par IVAN SHAVRIN

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR PACO MEDINA MAR200894

DAYS OF FUTURE PASSÉ VARIANT HOUSSE PAR JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200896

DANSE DE LA MORT!

L’équipe obtient son premier cas – enquêter sur la disparition d’un danseur mutant dans une prestigieuse académie de ballet… dans le Mojoverse!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200893

CABLE # 3

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A / C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER MAR200912

DAYS OF FUTURE PASSÉ VARIANT HOUSSE PAR JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200914

RÉUNI POUR LA TRÈS PREMIÈRE FOIS!

Deadpool considère Cable comme l’un de ses plus anciens et meilleurs amis. Le câble n’a pas encore rencontré Deadpool. Il est pour un régal.

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200911

WOLVERINE # 4

BENJAMIN PERCY (F) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Couverture par ADAM KUBERT

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR PATRICK GLEASON MAR200901

DAYS OF FUTURE PASSÉ VARIANT HOUSSE PAR JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200903

LA TAVERNE ROUGE!

Après s’être habillé par le Quiet Council pour une activité voyou, Wolverine s’échappe par sa propre porte secrète vers la Red Tavern, un point d’eau enneigé et boisé où il ne veut que boire du whisky en paix. Mais Logan découvre bientôt que la paix n’est pas possible alors qu’un mystère de meurtre à rebours se dévoile – et au cœur de tout cela se trouve un ennemi du passé.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200900

X-MEN: DIEU AIME, L’HOMME TUE LA COUPE PROLONGÉE # 2 (SUR 2)

Écrit par CHRIS CLAREMONT

Crayonné par BRENT ANDERSON

Couverture par PHIL NOTO

Couverture de variante par BRENT ANDERSON MAR200886

The Uncanny X-Men. Magneto, maître du magnétisme. Le plus amer des ennemis depuis des années. Mais maintenant, ils doivent unir leurs forces contre un nouvel adversaire qui menace non seulement le genre mutant, mais toute l’humanité à côté de lui… au nom de Dieu. Les membres de la Croisade Stryker sont prêts à nettoyer la Terre, peu importe la quantité de sang qui tache leurs mains. L’incroyable histoire de X-Men de Chris Claremont et Brent Anderson est présentée à nouveau avec les toutes nouvelles pages des créateurs légendaires eux-mêmes!

48 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200885

EXCALIBUR # 11

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS À (A)

Couverture par MAHMUD ASRAR

SANG DU CHANGEMENT!

La Citadelle a commis un acte de guerre et Excalibur doit répondre. Alors qu’ils pansent leurs blessures au plus profond de l’Autre Monde, Apocalypse fait un pas vers son objectif ultime.

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200915

X – FORCE # 11

BENJAMIN PERCY (F) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A)

Couverture par Dustin Weaver

AUBE ROUGE!

Après avoir affronté le Flower Cartel, Logan a ramené des informations précieuses à la CIA mutante. La nation non signataire de la Russie s’emploie à saper Krakoa – et pourrait être alignée sur Xeno. Beast veut Colossus de leur côté alors que les premiers battements de guerre commencent à retentir.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200917

X – MEN # 11

JONATHAN HICKMAN (F) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A / C)

COUVERTURE EMPYRE VARIANT PAR ADAM KUBERT MAR200873

DAYS OF FUTURE PASSÉ VARIANT HOUSSE PAR JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200874

LES ARBRES TUENT LES ENFANTS!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200872

MARAUDERS # 11

Gerry Duggan (F) • Stefano CASELLI (A)

Couverture par RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

JOURS DU FUTUR COUVERT VARIANT PASSÉ

PAR JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

LA REINE EST MORTE!

Les Maraudeurs… la Hellfire Trading Company… tout Krakoa est sous le choc de la mort de Kate Pryde.

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR200916

IRON MAN 2020 # 6 (SUR 6)

DAN SLOTT & CHRISTOS GAGE ​​(W) • PETE WOODS (A)

Couverture d’encre fluorescente 5e couleur par PETE WOODS

Couverture Variante par TakAshi Okazaki APR200968

Connexion du couvercle de variante par SIMONE BIANCHI APR200969

Couverture Variante par RON LIM APR200970

Couvercle Variant Heads par SUPERLOG APR200971

Jetez le reste de vos stupides calendriers de sac de chair sans valeur. 2020 est terminé, mec! Le moment où Arno Stark se prépare est arrivé: la fin de toute vie humaine et artificielle telle que nous la connaissons! Pendant tout ce temps, vous pensiez qu’il n’était qu’un imbécile égocentrique; eh bien, qui rit maintenant? Eh bien … personne vraiment. Nous allons tous mourir.

32 PGS./Noté T +… 4,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200967

2020 iWolverine # 2 (sur 2)

LARRY HAMA (F) • ROLAND BOSCHI (A)

Couverture par Juan JOSÉ Ryp

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR DAVE JOHNSON APR200966

Meurtre à Madripoor!

• Albert a peut-être récupéré Elsie-Dee, mais l’effusion de sang n’est pas encore terminée…

• Lorsque les deux androïdes tentent de se venger, ils constatent que leurs ennemis ne sont pas les seuls à risquer une suppression définitive!

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR200965

AVENGERS # 35

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A)

Couverture par MATTEO SCALERA

L’ÂGE DE KHONSHU!

Un Moon Knight puissant et divin vient de sauver le monde d’une ruine ardente. Maintenant, une armée de momies et de prêtres lunaires commence à remodeler le monde à l’image de l’Égypte ancienne. Mais où cela laisse-t-il les Avengers? Cassé, emprisonné – ou en fuite dans les rues éclairées par la lune de New Thebes City.

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT APR201019

DAREDEVIL ANNUAL # 1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MANUEL GARCIA & CHRIS MOONEYHAM (A)

Couverture par CHIP ZDARSKY

COUVERTURE VARIANT DE DECLAN SHALVEY MAR201051

UN JOUR DE PLUS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T +… 4,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201050

CAPITAINE AMERIQUE # 21

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Couverture par ALEX ROSS

COUVERTURE MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT PAR PATCH ZIRCHER FEB200997

ALL DIE YOUNG continue comme le moment où Steve Rogers doit ramasser le bouclier et les rayures approchent une fois de plus!

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT FEB200996

CAPITAINE AMERIQUE # 22

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Couverture par ALEX ROSS

« All Die Young » continue! Pour que Peggy Carter revive, Sharon Carter doit-elle en payer le prix?

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201025

IMMORTAL HULK # 36

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A)

Couverture par ALEX ROSS

• AUCUNE FIN HEUREUSE.

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201023

SPIDER-MAN # 1 ÉDITION PAR TÉLÉCOPIE

Écrit par TODD MCFARLANE

Crayonné par TODD MCFARLANE

Couverture par TODD MCFARLANE

Célébration du 30e anniversaire de Spider-Man # 1

En 1990, la superstar de l’artiste AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Todd McFarlane, voulait étirer ses muscles créatifs en tant qu’écrivain – et le résultat a été un tout nouveau livre SPIDER-MAN qui n’avait besoin d’aucun superlatif! Bénéficiant de l’une des couvertures de bandes dessinées les plus célèbres jamais dessinées, le premier numéro record vendu à plus de deux millions d’exemplaires – et à l’intérieur, Spider-Man de McFarlane avait l’air plus extraordinaire que jamais. Mais pourquoi l’ennemi classique de Spidey, le lézard, a-t-il commencé une tuerie brutale? Alors que les tambours martelés sortent malheureux, le tourment ne fait que commencer pour Spider-Man et le Dr Curt Connors! C’est l’une des meilleures bandes dessinées Marvel de tous les temps, hardiment re-présentée dans sa forme originale, des publicités et tout! Réimpression de SPIDER-MAN (1990) # 1.

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

CHAT NOIR # 12

JED MACKAY (F) • Carlos Villa (A)

Couverture par J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN JAN208952

PRÉSENTATION… IRON CAT!

• Eh bien, elle l’a fait cette fois. Black Cat a volé une armure d’Iron Man à Iron Man, et il n’est PAS content.

• Elle est donc en fuite (vraiment, en vol) d’Iron Man à travers Manhattan, mais aussi toujours en fuite de la Thieves Guild. Il est donc difficile d’être Felicia Hardy en ce moment.

• Et il est possible que l’armure ne soit pas ce qu’elle volait à Iron Man. Uh-oh.

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201005

THOR # 6

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A)

Couverture par OLIVIER COIPEL

Couverture Variante par GABRIELE DELL’OTTO MAR201010

COUVERCLE SPOILER VARIANT PAR STEVE SKROCE MAR201012

LA MORT DU ROI THOR!

L’hiver noir a le pouvoir de révéler les moyens de la mort de toute personne – et si la vision est vraie, Asgard aura besoin d’un nouvel Odinson pour prendre le trône! Mais Thor n’est pas un simple héraut ou un roi – et même la mort de toute existence devrait craindre sa colère à venir.

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201009

GARDIENS DE LA GALAXIE # 5

AL EWING (W) • Juann Cabal (A)

Couverture par IVAN SHAVRIN

• Moondragon est un héros. Avec sa femme à ses côtés, elle est venue à notre réalité d’une dimension de héros – pour nous sauver tous du mal.

• Mais notre réalité avait déjà un Moondragon, et elle ne peut pas être un héros tout le temps. Le DRAGON DE LA LUNE est de retour …

• … et il ne partira que s’il se nourrira d’une âme.

• N’avons-nous pas dit que cela pouvait toujours empirer?

32 PGS./Noté T +… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201043

STAR WARS: DOCTEUR APHRA # 3

ALYSSA WONG (F) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Couverture par VALENTINA REMENAR

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR MAHMUD ASRAR MAR201069

LES ESSAIS DE VAALE!

• Séparée de son équipage, le DOCTEUR APHRA se retrouve en péril aux mains des mercenaires de RONEN TAGGE!

• Pourrait-il y avoir un traître parmi eux?

• Et Aphra peut-elle les déjouer avant que la malédiction de la ville ne l’avale, elle et sa nouvelle équipe?

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201068

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. Tous les droits sont réservés. Utilisé sous autorisation. Le texte et les illustrations de Star Wars sont © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS # 4

SACS ETHAN (F) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Couverture par LEE BERMEJO

Empire contre-attaque

COUVERTURE PAR CHRIS SPROUSE MAR201076

LES PÉCHÉS QUI NE PEUVENT PAS ÊTRE ABSOLUS!

• Avec un blaster dirigé sur ce dos, le chasseur de primes cyborg VALANCE se rapproche de NAKANO LASH, le mentor qui l’a abandonné il y a de nombreuses années.

• Mais quel est le secret que Lash a caché depuis cette mission fatidique et condamnée – une mission qui l’a amenée à trahir tout son équipage?

• Ces réponses peuvent mourir avec elle si un BOBA FETT vengeur la rejoint en premier.

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201075

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. Tous les droits sont réservés. Utilisé sous autorisation. Le texte et les illustrations de Star Wars sont © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS # 5

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A)

Couverture par R.B. SILVA

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER PAR CHRIS SPROUSE FEB201021

COUVERTURE VARIANT PAR PATRICK ZIRCHER FEB201022

Les prochaines étapes de la recherche de la sagesse Jedi par Luke Skywalker commencent ici!

• Suite à une vision mystérieuse qu’il a reçue sur CLOUD CITY, Luke se rend sur une planète perdue à la recherche d’une femme qui, selon lui, pourrait être la clé de son avenir Jedi et de celui de toute la Rébellion.

• Mais arrivera-t-il à temps pour savoir ce dont il a besoin … ou le maléfique DARTH VADER arrivera-t-il en premier?

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT FEB201020

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. Tous les droits sont réservés. Utilisé sous autorisation. Le texte et les illustrations de Star Wars sont © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER # 4

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover By Inhyuk Lee

COUVERTURE Empire Strikes Back Variant par CHRIS SPROUSE MAR201074

QUI CHASSE LE CHASSEUR?

• DARTH VADER poursuit sa terrifiante quête de vengeance contre tous ceux qui lui ont caché l’existence de son fils.

• Mais sur NABOO, le DARK LORD OF THE SITH fait face à un nouveau défi mortel alors que son attention passe de LUKE à PADMÉ, l’épouse de l’homme que Vader était.

• Et quels secrets se trouvent dans la tombe de PADMÉ AMIDALA?

32 PGS./Noté T… 3,99 $

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201073

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. Tous les droits sont réservés. Utilisé sous autorisation. Le texte et les illustrations de Star Wars sont © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

ANT-MAN: WORLD HIVE TPB

Écrit par ZEB WELLS

Crayonné par DYLAN BURNETT

Couverture par EDUARD PETROVICH

EN VENTE AOÛT 2020

Scott Lang est de retour – et fait mieux que jamais! Euh, du moins selon lui. Demandez à sa fille, Stinger, et elle dira le contraire. Voulant désespérément élever l’opinion de Cassie à son sujet, Scott prend un emploi chez les apiculteurs locaux – seulement pour tomber sur une conspiration mondiale qui pourrait renverser l’ordre mondial! Mais qu’est-ce qui pourrait mettre Ant-Man du même côté que Swarm, le scientifique nazi fait d’abeilles? Peut-être l’ennemi le plus meurtrier que Scott ait jamais affronté! N’ayant d’autre choix que d’appeler les Vengeurs, Spider-Man et le Chat Noir pour obtenir de l’aide, Ant-Man peut-il les convaincre de prendre cette menace – et lui – au sérieux? Sinon, l’extermination est imminente – et le sort du monde risque de tomber sur les épaules miniatures d’Ant-Man et de Stinger! Collectionner ANT-MAN (2020) # 1-5.

112 PGS./Noté T +… 15,99 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92258-0

GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: COEURS DE DARKNESS II TPB

Écrit par ED BRISSON

Crayonné par ROLAND BOSCHI, JUAN FRIGERI, AARON KUDER & DAMIAN COUCEIRO

Couverture par AARON KUDER

EN VENTE SEPTEMBRE 2020

Juste au moment où Dan Ketch pensait qu’il était sorti, il se retrouve à l’intérieur – et bien au-dessus de sa tête! Fort de l’esprit de la corruption, que signifiera le nouveau statu quo de Ketch lorsqu’il rencontrera Wolverine et le Punisher? Pendant ce temps, Johnny Blaze cible l’homme qui avait le pouvoir de le libérer de l’enfer, mais a choisi de ne pas lever le petit doigt. Ghost Rider est prêt à se venger de Doctor Strange! Mais le véritable match de rancune commence lorsque les Esprits de la vengeance et de la corruption s’affrontent! Plus: depuis l’aube de l’homme, ils ont maudit son nom: Lilith! Mais quand les enfers seront unis, ils l’appelleront reine! Et dans les rues lointaines de Transverse City, rencontrez le Ghost Rider de 2099! Collectionner SPIRITS OF GHOST RIDER: MOTHER OF DEMONS, GHOST RIDER (2019) # 5-7 et GHOST RIDER 2099 (2019) # 1.

112 PGS./Noté T +… 15,99 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92006-7

MAISON DE X / POUVOIRS DE X TPB

Écrit par JONATHAN HICKMAN

Crayonné par PEPE LARRAZ & R.B. SILVA

Couverture par PEPE LARRAZ

La prochaine grande évolution des X-Men! « Pendant que vous dormiez, le monde a changé. » Avec ces mots, le professeur X annonce au peuple de la Terre la nouvelle nation mutante de Krakoa. C’est un havre de paix pour tout Homo supérieur, avec ses propres règles et sa propre langue. En échange d’une reconnaissance internationale, Xavier offrira à l’humanité de grandes avancées scientifiques nées de la flore unique de Krakoa. Mais le temps de l’intégration est terminé. Le vieux rêve de Xavier est mort – et maintenant un nouveau commence. Le plus grand ennemi de Mutantkind est-il le préjudice des humains ou les intelligences artificielles froides qui attendent dans cent, voire mille ans? L’écrivain visionnaire Jonathan Hickman (FANTASTIC FOUR, AVENGERS, SECRET WARS) transforme le passé, le présent et l’avenir de mutantkind – et prépare le terrain pour l’Aube de X! Collectionner HOUSE OF X # 1-6 et POUVOIRS DE X # 1-6.

400 PGS./Noté T +… 44,99 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-91571-1

ETERNALS BY GAIMAN & ROMITA JR.HC (NOUVELLE IMPRESSION)

Écrit par NEIL GAIMAN

Crayonné par JOHN ROMITA JR.

Couverture par JOHN ROMITA JR.

Découvrez l’histoire qui a rétabli les Eternals en tant que partie vitale de l’univers Marvel! En 1976, Jack Kirby déchaîne Eternals – une exploration en avance sur son temps de sa curiosité incessante sur les origines et la mythologie de l’homme. Des décennies plus tard, les créateurs de superstars Neil Gaiman et John Romita Jr. ont audacieusement et amoureusement revigoré la race immortelle, créant un fil frais et crépitant plein de mystère, de suspense et de puissance majestueuse! Un à un, les Eternels émergent d’un rêve étrange et éveillé – se réconciliant soudain avec le fait qu’ils sont bien plus que les gens normaux qu’ils pensaient être. Mais une lutte pour la vie et la mort se profile – une lutte qui s’étendra à la fois sur le temps et l’espace! Collecting ETERNALS (2006) # 1-7.

256 PGS./Noté T +… 34,99 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92518-5

Taille de garniture: surdimensionné

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT DEC198688

THE ETERNALS: LA COUVERTURE COMPLÈTE SAGA OMNIBUS HC ROSS

Écrit par JACK KIRBY, PETER B. GILLIS, WALTER SIMONSON, ROY THOMAS, KARL BOLLERS & MICHAEL HIGGINS

avec MARK GRUENWALD, RALPH MACCHIO & ROGER STERN

Dessiné par JACK KIRBY, SAL BUSCEMA, MARK TEXEIRA & JOE BENNETT avec RON WILSON, RICH BUCKLER, LUKE McDONNELL, AL MILGROM, KEITH POLLARD & PAUL RYAN

Couvertures par ALEX ROSS & JACK KIRBY Lorsque Jack Kirby est revenu à Marvel dans les années 1970, des dizaines de concepts étonnants sont sortis de son imagination sans limites – et The Eternals était son chef-d’œuvre époustouflant! Kirby a dévoilé une histoire secrète de l’humanité, des races connues sous le nom d’éternels et de déviants et une multitude de célestes imposants venant porter un jugement sur Terre! C’était une saga à couper le souffle qui ne pouvait provenir que du roi de la bande dessinée. Et après la fin du mandat de Kirby, des créateurs comme Peter B. Gillis, Sal Buscema, Walter Simonson, Roy Thomas et Mark Texeira ont continué à tisser des histoires au sein de la mythologie épique qu’il a créée! Maintenant, profitez de la saga classique complète des Eternals! Collection ETERNALS (1976) # 1-19 and ANNUAL # 1, ETERNALS (1985) # 1-12, ETERNALS: THE HEROD FACTOR, NEW ETERNALS: APOCALYPSE NOW, IRON MAN ANNUAL # 6, AVENGERS (1963) # 246-248 et matériel de QUOI SI? (1977) # 23-30.

1120 PGS./Noté T… 125,00 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92246-7

Taille de garniture: surdimensionné

UTILISEZ LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201090

THE ETERNALS: LA COUVERTURE COMPLÈTE SAGA OMNIBUS HC VARIANT KIRBY (DM UNIQUEMENT)

1120 PGS./Noté T… 125,00 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92247-4

Taille de garniture: surdimensionné

UTILISER LE CODE DIAMANT MAR201091

TOMBE DE DRACULA: LA COLLECTION COMPLÈTE VOL. 4 TPB

Écrit par MARV WOLFMAN, STEVE ENGLEHART, DOUG MOENCH, GERRY CONWAY & MORE

Crayonné par GENE COLAN, STEVE GAN, TOM SUTTON ET PLUS

Couverture par GENE COLAN

EN VENTE SEPTEMBRE 2020

Le Seigneur des morts-vivants envahit l’Amérique! Et là, Dracula doit faire face au Juno à la lame, agent de son ennemi, le docteur Sun! Les chasseurs de vampires Quincy Harker, Rachel Van Helsing et Frank Drake seront-ils les sauveurs improbables de Drac? Pour vaincre Sun une fois pour toutes, Drac doit s’allier à son plus grand ennemi: Blade! Mais lorsque Wong deviendra la prochaine victime de Dracula, le Sorcier Suprême fera tout son possible pour sauver la vie de son ami – et mettre fin à celle du seigneur vampire! Le plus: qui sera l’épouse de Dracula? Les mondes littéraires entrent en collision alors que Drac rencontre Robin Hood, le monstre de Frankenstein et plus encore! Dracula se bat… le Silver Surfer?! Et il y aura un enfer à payer lorsque Blade fera appel à Daimon Hellstrom! Collection de TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) # 36-54, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) # 14, DRACULA LIVES # 12-13 et du matériel de LEGION OF MONSTERS (1975) # 1.

488 PGS./Parental Advisory… 44,99 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92404-1

NOUVEAUX MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HOUSSE HC SIENKIEWICZ

Écrit par CHRIS CLAREMONT, LOUISE SIMONSON & BILL MANTLO

Dessiné par BOB MCLEOD, SAL BUSCEMA, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, STEVE LEIALOHA, FRANK MILLER, BRET BLEVINS, RON FRENZ, BRENT ANDERSON, PAUL SMITH, JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN BUSCEMA

Couvertures par BILL SIENKIEWICZ & BOB McLEOD

L’avenir des X-Men est là! Karma. Wolfsbane. Tache solaire. Boulet de canon. Moonstar. Suivez leurs débuts à l’école Xavier’s – y compris des batailles contre les sentinelles, le Hellfire Club, le Brood et plus encore! Les nouvelles recrues Magma, Magik et Cypher trouvent leur place; une rivalité meurtrière commence avec les Hellions d’Emma Frost et l’ours démon qui hante Dani Moonstar découvre ses dents – à la manière de Bill Sienkiewicz! Les nouveaux mutants survivront-ils – et si oui, peuvent-ils se faire un nouvel ami dans le sorcier extraterrestre? Plus: les débuts hallucinants du fils du professeur X, Legion! Le retour troublant d’une ombre du passé! Et l’histoire tragique qui a transformé Illyana Rasputin en Magik! Collection de MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL # 4; NOUVEAUX MUTANTS (1983) # 1-34 et ANNUAL # 1; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) # 100 (A STORY), # 149 et ANNUAL # 6; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) # 160, # 167, # 180, # 189 et # 192 et MAGIK # 1-4.

1272 PGS./Noté T +… 125,00 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92688-5

Taille de garniture: surdimensionné

NOUVEAUX MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HOUSSE HC VARIANT MCLEOD (DM UNIQUEMENT)

1272 PGS./Noté T +… 125,00 $

ISBN: 978-1-302-92689-2

Taille de garniture: surdimensionné

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE FURY OF THE FIREBRAND TPB

Volume #4 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by ARCHIE GOODWIN, GERRY CONWAY & ALLYN BRODSKY with MIMI GOLD, ROBERT KANIGHER & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by DON HECK & GEORGE TUSKA with JOHNNY CRAIG, HERB TRIMPE & GENE COLAN

Cover by MARIE SEVERIN

A revolution in Latin America and a mechanical visitor from outer space keep Iron Man fighting — and you turning pages! But when the Spymaster assembles an elite team with one objective, to destroy Stark Industries, the pieces for an Iron Man crossover classic come together. Only with the combined forces of Nick Fury, Daredevil and Madame Masque can our hero have a chance of overcoming the Spymaster and the power of the Zodiac Key! It’s an adventure as only Marvel makes ’em! And don’t miss the Controller; the politically charged Firebrand; the first appearance of Tony’s father, Howard Stark; and the debut of the Guardsman, who will clash with Iron Man as each hero’s abilities are pushed to their limits…with tragic consequences! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #25-46 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #73.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92207-8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 2 HC

Written by TONY ISABELLA with GARY FRIEDRICH, BILL MANTLO, MARV WOLFMAN & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by JIM MOONEY, FRANK ROBBINS & GEORGE TUSKA with SAL BUSCEMA, BOB BROWN & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by GIL KANE

Marvel’s hell-bound super hero, Ghost Rider, hits the road for a second Marvel Masterworks! Johnny Blaze’s adventures begin with the return of Zodiac, an organized-crime gang powered by agents of Hell, in a plot that can only be foiled with the help of the super-heroic Stunt-Master! Then, after fighting for his very soul against Satan himself, Ghost Rider finds himself teaming up with the Ever-Lovin’ Thing in mortal combat against the ever-angry Hulk and in league with the ever-courageous Champions! And if you thought the Orb was finis, think again as Marvel’s deadliest eyeball returns to extract another pound of Ghost Rider flesh! Plus: With Karen Page having joined Ghost Rider’s cast, Daredevil makes the scene in a crossover classic drawn by John Byrne! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #6-20, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #8 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #138.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92214-6

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201076

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 2 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 297 (DM ONLY)

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92215-3

Trim size: oversized

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201077

X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by BRENT ANDERSON

In 1982, writer Chris Claremont was in the midst of his legendary run on UNCANNY X-MEN, changing the comics landscape forever and creating a new standard for super hero fiction! With a wealth of ideas, Claremont wasn’t contained to the main title alone, and he joined forces with industry giant Brent Anderson for a graphic novel titled God Loves, Man Kills. This groundbreaking story saw the X-Men teaming up with their most bitter enemy, Magneto, against an adversary threatening all of mutantkind in the name of God. Now, Marvel proudly presents this all-new edition of one of Marvel’s finest ever tales — complete with a new framing sequence by the original creators and a gallery of celebratory variant covers by Marcos Martin! Collecting X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT #1-2.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92731-8

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201080

DEADPOOL: HEY, IT’S DEADPOOL! MARVEL SELECT HC

Written by ROB LIEFELD, FABIAN NICIEZA, MARK WAID & JOE KELLY

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, JOE MADUREIRA, IAN CHURCHILL, ED MCGUINNESS & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Continuing the series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel’s most acclaimed creators! Wade Wilson steps into the spotlight! He’s the Merc with a Mouth, the Regeneratin’ Degenerate, the Sassin’ Assassin — now get to know the irrepressible Deadpool all over again in this collection of his earliest solo sagas! From his first appearance as a wisecracking thorn in the side of Cable and the New Mutants, Deadpool sets out on a quest for romance, money and mayhem — not necessarily in that order! Can he solve the riddle of Tolliver’s will? Will he find love with X-Force’s Siryn? And can he survive not one but two run-ins with the Juggernaut? Plus: Meet Weasel (the weapons guy) and Blind Al (Wade’s roommate…and prisoner?!) as Deadpool considers becoming — a hero! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98, DEADPOOL: THE CIRCLE CHASE #1-4, DEADPOOL (1994) #1-4 and DEADPOOL (1997) #1.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92335-8

Trim size: standard

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201064

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC OPEÑA COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM & PAUL SMITH with FRANK MILLER, BRENT ANDERSON, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, WALTER SIMONSON, JOHN ROMITA JR., MICHAEL GOLDEN, BRET BLEVINS, JOHN BUSCEMA, RON FRENZ & SAL BUSCEMA

Covers by JEROME OPEÑA & PAUL SMITH

Experience some of the greatest stories the X-Men franchise has to offer! It’s milestone after mutant milestone, beginning with the complete Brood Saga! Then, Chris Claremont rises to find perhaps his most poignant and challenging expression of the mutant metaphor in God Loves, Man Kills. His work with Frank Miller on WOLVERINE skyrocketed the character popularity, setting the stage for his breakout as a global icon. And the X-Men classics continue with a look into Professor X’s past with Magneto; Kitty Pryde and Colossus’ growing romance; Illyana Rasputin’s transformation into Magik; chilling encounters with Dracula; Rogue’s debut with the X-Men; the first appearance of the Morlocks; and the wedding of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #154-175, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #6-7, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #5, WOLVERINE (1982) #1-4, SPECIAL EDITION X-MEN #1 and MAGIK #1-4.

1056 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92702-8

Trim size: oversized

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201062

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 SMITH COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1056 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92703-5

Trim size: oversized

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201063

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 7: HULK IS HULK TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JOE BENNETT & BUTCH GUICE

Cover by Alex Ross

There’s a new monster in town. He’s cuddly. He’s lovable. He’s down with the kids. And he’s available for your corporate retreat. Yes, there was another Hulk once — the one who made all those nasty threats about ending the world. But who needs him? The Living Hulk is here — you might know him as Xemnu. And he’s going to save us all, or your money back! But who will triumph when Xemnu battles Robert Bruce Banner, the strangest man of all time?! Plus: As events grow ever stranger, the Thoughtful Man arrives — and his dreadful thoughts are vast and dark enough to swallow even the Devil. And when the war with the Minotaur finally ends, a grateful humanity will know who saved them all. Can there be a happy ending for the Immortal Hulk? Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #31-35.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92051-7

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201092

BLACK CAT VOL. 2: ON THE RUN TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by JOEY VAZQUEZ, NATACHA BUSTOS, JUAN GEDEON, MIKE DOWLING, TRAVEL FOREMAN, DIKE RUAN, ANNIE WU & KRIS ANKA

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

The Black Cat is back and better than ever! The Thieves Guild of New York has kidnapped Felicia Hardy’s mentor in crime, the Black Fox; to get him back, she’ll have to get through an army of ninjas and a cabal of wizards! Prepare for the Black Cat’s final showdown against the Guild and their leader Odessa Drake! Then, when Felicia needs to get someone she loves out of the city immediately, can she trust the Beetle to help? And a trip to Madripoor puts the Black Cat at odds with Wolverine! Will Logan and Felicia keep their claws sheathed long enough to learn who’s pulling both their strings? Plus: Why is the Black Cat proposing marriage to Spider-Man? Is it true love, or just part of her next big scheme? Collecting BLACK CAT #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91921-4

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201089

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 5: CANON FODDER TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET & KRIS ANKA

Cover by KRIS ANKA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Runaways no more! As the mysterious Doc Justice offers to shape our heroes into a super-group to protect Los Angeles, say hello to the J-Team! But who is the inspirational Doc Justice, anyway? How did he convince the least capes-and-tights-oriented kids in the Marvel Universe to suit up? And will everybody be on board with this major shift in the status quo? Don’t bet on it! As Doc Justice and his new recruits start cleaning up L.A. better than anyone expected, they’ll soon start to set their sights even higher! But where does that leave Gert? Back at the Doc’s mansion, of course. She’s not just going to sit there — with access to the J-Team’s files and resources, Gert is going to do her part! But where will this new role take her? Collecting RUNAWAYS (2017) #25-31.

152 PGS./Rated T+ … $19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92028-9

USE DIAMOND CODE JAN201067

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 8: THREATS & MENACES TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by RYAN OTTLEY & IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

Spider-Man can’t be in four places at once — or can he?! Peter Parker’s life is as complicated as ever, but is science the answer? Meanwhile, J. Jonah Jameson starts his new life as a podcast host — and his first guest is Spider-Man! JJJ and Spidey have been on pretty good terms for a while now, so it’s only fitting that “Jolly” Jonah would sabotage all that and put the entire city in danger, right? Plus: The wall-crawler must roll the dice in the Palace, the new super villain casino run by none other than Chance! And Spidey’s odds don’t look good. But while Peter’s life gets ever crazier, what’s Boomerang up to? And what does it have to do with Mayor Kingpin? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #37-42.

160 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92023-4

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201098

FALLEN ANGELS BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 1 TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by SZYMON KUDRANSKI

Cover by ashley witter

The dawn does not break for all! The warrior Kwannon, now taking on the mantle of Psylocke, finds herself on Krakoa and in the midst of a new world for mutantkind — but unsure whether she has a place in it. And when a face from her past returns only to be brutally killed, the new Psylocke seeks help from others who feel similarly lost, in a bid to obtain something that feels comfortable and right: vengeance! Young Cable and X-23 are on board — but will Psylocke’s personal mission jeopardize the X-Men’s new future? As her complicated history haunts her, Psylocke must mold her companions into a fighting force — one fit to take on the Children of Apoth! But who else will join these Fallen Angels in their quest? And can their fledgling alliance hold strong? Collecting FALLEN ANGELS (2019) #1-6.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91990-0

USE DIAMOND CODE FEB201052

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

A new story from the world of OLD MAN LOGAN! In a future where America’s super heroes fell at the Red Skull’s hands over 50 years ago, a new force rises in the Wastelands! Dani Cage wields mighty Mjolnir for the cause of peace, but the Avengers may assemble once more when Doctor Doom’s brutal regime forces Dwight — the owner of the surviving Ant-Man technology — together with Dani and Hulk Jr. in a last-ditch effort to survive! Can they succeed where Logan left off? And what does Captain America’s return herald for the team? The Wastelands are filled with terrors: Baron Blood and his legion of vampires! The Green Goblin! The Enchantress and the Absorbing Man! But none are worse than Doom, and these neophyte Avengers are about to learn that the hard way! Collecting AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92004-3

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201102

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES TPB

Written by DENNIS “HOPELESS” HALLUM

Penciled by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by SANA TAKEDA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Peter Parker, web-slinging star of the hit video game Marvel’s Spider-Man, now finds himself in the middle of a gang war raging through New York City. But as he butts heads with the likes of Hammerhead and the Maggia, the unexpected reappearance of old flame Felicia Hardy — also known as the Black Cat — sets his world on fire! The Cat’s heroic days are long behind her, but what is the secret behind the treasures she’s stealing? And why would Spider-Man ever let her go?! Witness previously untold tales of their relationship as the Black Cat’s return tangles the web for Peter and Mary Jane — and Hammerhead’s explosive war continues making life complicated for everybody! Featuring the triumphant return of Silver Sable! Collecting MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #1-5. The Black Cat steals the Gamerverse spotlight!

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91925-2

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201105

ACTS OF VENGEANCE: MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

Written by WALTER SIMONSON, PETER DAVID, MIKE BARON, CARL POTTS, CHUCK DIXON, ANN NOCENTI, TERRY AUSTIN, DWAYNE McDUFFIE, ROY THOMAS & DANN THOMAS

Penciled by RICH BUCKLER, RON LIM, JEFF PURVES, BILL REINHOLD, JIM LEE, SAL VELLUTO, JOHN ROMITA JR., ERNIE COLON

& BUTCH GUICE

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Loki’s schemes play out as an array of heroes face unfamiliar enemies! The Fantastic Four take on an army of foes during a congressional hearing! The gray Hulk battles the Grey Gargoyle! The Punisher takes aim at Bushwhacker and Doctor Doom — then joins Moon Knight to face Flag-Smasher and Ultimatum! Daredevil fights outside his weight class against Ultron while Power Pack grapples with Typhoid Mary! And Hobgoblin, the Enchantress and Arkon spell trouble for Doctor Strange! Luckily, Damage Control is around to pick up the pieces! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #334-336, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #363, PUNISHER (1987) #28-29, PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL (1988) #12-13, MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #8-10, DAREDEVIL (1964) #275-276, POWER PACK (1984) #53, DAMAGE CONTROL (1989B) #1-4 and material from DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #11-13.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92310-5

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201107

TAROT: AVENGERS/DEFENDERS TPB

Written by ALAN DAVIS

Penciled by PAUL RENAUD

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

An all-new epic teaming Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with Marvel’s premier non-team! A strange and impossible lost memory from World War II draws Namor the Sub-Mariner to his onetime compatriot Captain America — but the two heroes and their respective allies soon find themselves pulled into a labyrinth of madness, pain and destruction courtesy of the Infernal Ichor of Ish’lzog! Avenger must battle Defender as the alchemist Diablo casts cards from the deck of fate, pitting hero against hero for his own nefarious purposes! As chaos spreads, the two groups find themselves confronted by the most unlikely characters in Marvel history! Would you believe…the Unbelievables?! And as the cosmic chaos reaches its peak, the Avengers and Defenders are literally merged — becoming composite costumed champions! But can any of them put an end to the reality-altering madness? Collecting TAROT #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91525-4

USE DIAMOND CODE FEB201045

THE END TPB

Written by ERIK LARSEN, KELLY THOMPSON, JOE KELLY, LEAH WILLIAMS, SALADIN AHMED & ADAM WARREN

Penciled by ERIK LARSEN, CARMEN CARNERO, MIKE HAWTHORNE, FILIPE ANDRADE, DAMION SCOTT & CHAMBA

Cover by RAHZZAH

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

Mighty Marvel heroes reach the bitter end! Steve Rogers fights for survival in a postapocalyptic wasteland populated by hordes of Red Skulls! Captain Marvel returns after 50 years in space — but what has become of the world she once called home? Deadpool seems unkillable — but death will find a way! Doctor Strange makes his final journey — through a cyberpunk sprawl where magic is forgotten! Miles Morales leads civilization’s last stand in the one place strong enough to survive: Brooklyn! And Venom travels the length of space and time as the last defender of life in the universe! Experience the end as your favorite heroes take their final bow! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE END, CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END, DEADPOOL: THE END, DOCTOR STRANGE: THE END, MILES MORALES: THE END and VENOM: THE END.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92499-7

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201100

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: RESURRECTION TPB

Volume #9 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

Written by RON MARZ & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by RON LIM, CULLY HAMNER, TOM GRINDBERG, ERNIE STINER, JOE PHILLIPS, JIM STARLIN & MORE

COVER BY RON LIM

To INFINITY CRUSADE —and beyond! The Silver Surfer must aid the Jack of Hearts, survive an encounter with Nebula and face the Kree double threat of Captain Atlas and Doctor Minerva! Meanwhile,it’s a battle of Galactus’ heralds as Morg and Terrax clash! They both want the same ax — but whose hands will it end up in? Plus: The Sentinel of the Spaceways joins Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch in Mephisto’s clutches in a tale written and drawn by cosmic maestro Jim Starlin! But why is the Surfer joining the Secret Defenders alongside Doctor Strange, Thunderstrike and War Machine? And when the Goddess’ Infinity Crusade divides the Marvel Universe, the Surfer must power up — with potentially explosive results! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #76-85 and ANNUAL #6, SILVER SURFER/WARLOCK: RESURRECTION #1-4 and SECRET DEFENDERS #9-10.

456 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92507-9

USE DIAMOND CODE FEB201070

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: PROTEUS TPB

Volume #6 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with JOHN BYRNE & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with GEORGE PÉREZ, MICHAEL NETZER & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Claremont and Byrne’s iconic run continues! Magneto has a score to settle with the X-Men — and when he strikes, they must struggle to hold on to their humanity even as their nemesis strips them to their cores. A narrow escape leads most of the X-Men out of the fire and into the frying pan (A.K.A. the Savage Land), where they encounter Sauron! Meanwhile, thinking her teammates killed in the battle, Jean Grey mourns their loss — and heads for Muir Island. As the X-Men take the long road home, they face Moses Magnum and the debut of Alpha Flight! But soon they must deal with the reality-warping mutant horror Proteus! Plus: Arkon and the Hulk — and the first pieces of Wolverine’s past are revealed! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #111-128, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #3, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #89 and INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #7.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92252-8

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201110

MARVEL COMICS: THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW TPB

Written by JOE SIMON, STAN LEE, STEVE GERBER, DAVID MICHELINIE, CHRIS CLAREMONT, SCOTT LOBDELL, PETER DAVID, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, JOHN NEY RIEBER, ZEB WELLS, MARJORIE LIU, G. WILLOW WILSON, JIM ZUB & MORE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, GIL KANE, GENE COLAN, JOHN ROMITA JR., BUTCH GUICE, MARK PACELLA, RICHARD BENNETT, GARY FRANK, JOHN CASSADAY, TODD NAUCK, MIKE PERKINS, MIRKA ANDOLFO, SEAN IZAAKSE & MORE

Cover by STÉPHANE ROUX

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

The Marvel Universe has always reflected the world outside your window — from the moment Captain America charged into battle in World War II to the present day! Marvel’s characters face relevant and real-life issues alongside their extraordinary adventures — from grappling with alcoholism to participating in politics to celebrating diversity and everything in between! These powerful stories from Marvel’s 80-year history feature iconic heroes tackling heavy-hitting subjects including drug abuse, teen suicide, HIV, terrorism, school shootings and more. Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #97, HOWARD THE DUCK (1976) #8, IRON MAN (1968) #128, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #45, ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #106, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #303, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #420, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #36, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2002) #1, ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #51, MS. MARVEL (2015) #13, CHAMPIONS (2016) #24 and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #2 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #583.

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92353-2

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201116

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by JEROME OPEÑA, ADAM KUBERT, STEVE EPTING, NICK PITARRA & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

Jonathan Hickman’s epic saga begins here! Earth’s Mightiest Heroes expand their sphere of influence to a global — even interplanetary — level, but who will answer Captain America’s call? When Earth is attacked, the new team’s first mission takes them to Mars — and sets them on a dangerous path filled with deadly, godlike enemies beyond anything they’ve faced before! Meanwhile, cascading multiversal incursions threaten all of reality — and only Tony Stark and his secretive Illuminati allies know it! Can Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Black Bolt, Namor and Beast join Iron Man in saving the Multiverse — or is everything destined to die? Plus: From original New Mutants to the newest Avengers, join Cannonball and Sunspot in a bizarre adventure on Mojoworld! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #1-5, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #1-6 and ASTONISHING TALES: MOJOWORLD #1-6.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92509-3

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201109

X-MEN: RELOADED TPB

Written by CHUCK AUSTEN

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Out of the blockbuster NEW X-MEN finale, the X-Men reload for an astonishing new era! With Jean Grey dead and the school in ruins, how will the X-Men move on? Professor X departs for Genosha as Cyclops and Emma Frost find themselves at a crossroads. Should the Xavier Institute be rebuilt? And what will become of their blossoming relationship? Plus: A Shakespearean saga of two star-crossed lovers — one a mutant and the other a human! The return of Xorn! A surprise twist for Gambit! And the Juggernaut officially joins the X-Men — but if he’s truly as reformed as he seems, why is he still in touch with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants? Experience the final act in Cain Marko’s difficult journey to heroism! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #437-443, NEW X-MEN (2001) #155-156 and X-MEN (1991) #157-164.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92401-0

USE DIAMOND CODE FEB201065

X-MEN MILESTONES: SECOND COMING TPB

Written by CRAIG KYLE, CHRISTOPHER YOST, MATT FRACTION, ZEB WELLS & MIKE CAREY

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, TERRY DODSON, IBRAIM ROBERSON, GREG LAND, MICHAEL CHOI, STUART IMMONEN, NATHAN FOX & ESAD RIBIC

Cover by ADI GRANOV

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

The biggest and best adventures of Marvel’s mighty mutants — these are the X-Men Milestones! Mutantkind has never had it worse. The mutant population is down to a mere 181. In the last year, only one mutant has been born: the girl called Hope, believed to be the Mutant Messiah who will re-ignite the species. Hope was raised in the future by Cable, and now the two have returned! But the Human League is bent on eradicating Earth’s final mutants — and they see Hope’s death as the final nail in the coffin. As Bastion and his allies unleash a merciless all-out assault on the X-Men, everything rests on Hope’s shoulders. Will this be mutantkind’s end? Collecting SECOND COMING: PREPARE, X-MEN: SECOND COMING #1-2, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #523-525, NEW MUTANTS (2009) #12-14, X-MEN: LEGACY (2008) #235-237 and X-FORCE (2008) #26-28.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92397-6

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201117

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 6 TPB

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER, W. HADEN BLACKMAN & MORE

Penciled by STÉPHANE ROUX, STÉPHANE CRÉTY, DAVIDÉ FABBRI, BRIAN CHING, BONG DAZO, WAYNE NICHOLS, OMAR FRANCIA, MANUEL SILVA & MORE

Cover by STÉPHANE ROUX

The Force unleashed! The Empire’s power is at its peak — but not every problem requires military might. Sometimes all you need is the right agent, in the right place, with the willingness to get the job done. An agent like Jahan Cross! But when Boba Fett is framed for murder, Cross finds himself in a situation that even he can’t handle! Plus: Learn the origin of Vader’s secret apprentice, the deadly Starkiller — a story of treachery, deception and the overwhelming power of the Force. And witness the early years of Leia Organa! Collecting STAR WARS: AGENT OF THE EMPIRE — IRON ECLIPSE #1-5, STAR WARS: AGENT OF THE EMPIRE — HARD TARGETS #1-5, STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED and STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED II — and material from A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #2 and STAR WARS TALES #11 and #15.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92511-6

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201114

STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER — DARK TEMPLE TPB

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI & RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by Marco Checchetto

Leading into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the third-person action-adventure Star Wars title from Lucasfilm and Respawn Entertainment, DARK TEMPLE follows Jedi Master Eno Cordova and his impulsive Padawan, Cere Junda, on their most dangerous mission yet! The Jedi Council has sent them to the remote planet Ontotho to oversee the peaceful excavation of a recently discovered temple. But Cordova and Junda soon learn that what surrounds the temple may be even more dangerous than the mysteries within it! Clandestine local resistance forces and ruthless corporate security troops wage a war for the fate of Ontotho — and the Jedi are caught in the middle! Who are the deadly Tomb Guardians, and what are they protecting? What secrets lie deep within the hidden temple? The race is on to find out! Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER — DARK TEMPLE #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91995-5

USE DIAMOND CODE FEB201059

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. Tous les droits sont réservés. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

SPIDER-MAN: THE GAUNTLET — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by ROGER STERN, ZEB WELLS, JOE KELLY, J.M. DEMATTEIS, JEN VAN METER, FRED VAN LENTE & MORE

Penciled by LEE WEEKS, CHRIS BACHALO, EMMA RÍOS, MICHAEL LARK, MAX FIUMARA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, JAVIER PULIDO, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ & MORE

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Can Spider-Man survive the Grim Hunt? As his run through the gauntlet of his deadliest foes concludes, Spidey must tackle one of the most unyielding enemies he’s ever faced! But it turns out that something can stop the Juggernaut, and that means big trouble for both of them! Then, the Lizard is back — deadlier than ever! But as the Kraven family’s plans come to fruition, the hunt begins — and it’s Spider season! Sasha and Anastasia Kravinoff are preparing an unholy resurrection, and that puts our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler and his arachnid allies — as well as the Black Cat — in the firing line! Can Spider-Man get through this latest challenge without a death in the family? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #627-637, GRIM HUNT: THE KRAVEN SAGA, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN PRESENTS: BLACK CAT #1-4 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2009) #6-7.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92515-4

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201108

STAR COMICS: TOP DOG — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

Written by LENNIE HERMAN, SID JACOBSON, DAVID MANAK & GEORGE CARAGONNE

Penciled by WARREN KREMER with JOHN ROMITA SR.

COVER BY WARREN KREMER

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

He’s the world’s smartest, funniest — and talking-est — dog! That’s right, Top Dog can talk — but don’t tell anyone! One of the biggest names in Marvel’s 1980s Star Comics imprint, Top Dog shared hair-raising and hilarious adventures with his best pal, Joey Jordan — and now you can relive them! When Mervin Megabucks — the richest, meanest kid in town — discovers what Top Dog is capable of, he sets out to dognap him! Our clever canine is accused of being a foreign spy and put behind bars — but what is the truth about Top Dog’s past, and what will that mean for his and Joey’s future? Featuring King Invisible, Frank ’n’ Stein, Royal Roy, Dirty Dog — and would you believe, the Amazing Spider-Man?! Collecting TOP DOG #1-14.

336 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92508-6

USE DIAMOND CODE FEB201071

Middle Grade Readers

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE — SPIDER-WOMEN GN-TPB

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92522-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201118

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE — SPIDER-HAM GN-TPB

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92521-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

USE DIAMOND CODE APR201119

MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GN-TPB

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92513-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201119

SPIDER-GWEN: AMAZING POWERS GN-TPB

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92372-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201120

OZ: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION — OZMA/DOROTHY & THE WIZARD GN-TPB

368 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92121-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201121

MS. MARVEL MEETS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE GN-TPB

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92362-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

USE DIAMOND CODE FEB201074



