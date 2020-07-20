in France

‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Yara Shahidi

ABC Studios has signed an overall deal with “grown-ish” star and executive producer Yara Shahidi.

Yara will launch an ABC Studios-based production company, 7th Sun, with her mother and business partner, Keri. The two will work on developing and producing scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast.

The Shahidis have brought on Lajoie St. George to lead development for 7th Sun. St. George was most recently manager of scripted programming for NBCUniversal international.

Also Read: LeBron James Signs 2-Year Scripted Overall Deal With ABC Studios

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” said Shahidi. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

Shahidi’s “grown-ish,” a spinoff of ABC’s “black-ish,” was renewed for fourth season in January.

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since ‘black-ish,’” said ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series ‘grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”

The Shahidis are represented by CAA, Principal Entertainment and attorney Ryan Nord.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

