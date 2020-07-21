Bridget Everett-Led Comedy ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Set at HBO

HBO has ordered comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” that will star comedian and singer Bridget Everett.
The series, inspired by Everett’s life, will see her play Sam Miller, “a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up,” per HBO’s description.
“As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up,” said Everett. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in ‘Somebody Somewhere.’ Special thanks to LL COOL J for the words to live by, ‘DDHD. Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines.’”
Also Read: Michael Phelps Examines ‘Post-Olympic Depression’ in HBO’s ‘The Weight of Gold’ Trailer (Video)
Carolyn Strauss, Patricia Breen, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary all serve as executive producers. Jay Duplass directed the pilot last year filmed in the Chicago area.
“As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts.”
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like « The Twilight Zone » and « The Umbrella Academy, » plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.
Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like « The Twilight Zone » and « The Umbrella Academy, » plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.
Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)