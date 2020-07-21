in France

Bridget Everett-Led Comedy ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Set at HBO

HBO has ordered comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” that will star comedian and singer Bridget Everett.

The series, inspired by Everett’s life, will see her play Sam Miller, “a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up,” per HBO’s description.

“As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up,” said Everett. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in ‘Somebody Somewhere.’ Special thanks to LL COOL J for the words to live by, ‘DDHD. Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines.’”

Also Read: Michael Phelps Examines ‘Post-Olympic Depression’ in HBO’s ‘The Weight of Gold’ Trailer (Video)

Carolyn Strauss, Patricia Breen, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary all serve as executive producers. Jay Duplass directed the pilot last year filmed in the Chicago area.

“As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts.”

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)


  • summer tv premiere dates

    The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT


  • The Chi
    Showtime

  • Perry Mason HBO

    HBO


  • Yellowstone

    Paramount Network


  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto

    AMC


  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back

    TLC


  • Greenleaf

    OWN


  • Celebrity Show Off

    TBS


  • DC Universe/HBO Max


  • Search Party Season 3

    HBO Max


  • Twilight Zone Season 2

    CBS All Access


  • Dark

    Netflix


  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday

    Showtime


  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark

    HBO


  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Netflix


  • Marriage Boot Camp

    We TV


  • The Family Business

    BET+


  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

    Netflix


  • Hanna

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Outcry

    Showtime


  • Stateless

    Netflix


  • Tough as Nails

    CBS


  • Close Enough

    HBO Max


  • Expecting Amy

    HBO Max


  • Cannonball - Season 1

    USA


  • USA


  • Greatness Code

    Apple TV+


  • Little Voice

    Apple TV+


  • P-Valley

    Starz


  • Brave New World - Piilot

    Peacock


  • The Capture - Season 1

    Peacock


  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte

    Peacock


  • Intelligence - Season 1

    Peacock


  • Married at First Sight

    Lifetime


  • United We Fall

    ABC


  • The House of Ho

    HBO Max


  • Netflix


  • KILLER CAMP

    The CW


  • Cursed

    Netflix


  • absentia stana katic

    Amazon Prime Video


  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness

    TNT



  •




  • Love on the Spectrum

    Netflix


  • Corporate

    Comedy Central


  • Room 104

    HBO


  • wynonna earp kat barrell

    Syfy


  • Helter Skelter

    Epix



  •


  • Last Chance U

    Netflix


  • The Dog House

    HBO Max


  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy

    Netflix


  • Frayed

    HBO Max


  • Muppets Now

    Disney+


  • The Umbrella Academy

    Netflix


  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4

    Bravo


  • Taskmaster

    The CW


  • Fridge Wars

    The CW


  • Quibi


  • Catfish

    MTV


  • Coroner

    The CW


  • Star Trek: Lower Decks

    CBS All Access


  • Selling Sunset

    Netflix


  • jeffrey epstein


  • Mapleworth Murders

    Quibi


  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks

    HBO


  • Ted Lasso

    Apple TV+


  • Eco-Challenge

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Lovecraft Country

    HBO


  • Dead Pixels

    The CW


  • lucifer

    Netflix


  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

    HBO Max


  • Love Fraud

    Showtime


  • A.P. Bio - Season 2

    NBCUniversal


  • Away Hilary Swank

    Netflix


  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Hulu


Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like « The Twilight Zone » and « The Umbrella Academy, » plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

  • GENERIQUE MK Bamboo LONDON – Set d’articles de bain en bambou (7 pièces)
    Accessoires de salle de bain GENERIQUE MK Bamboo LONDON – Set d’articles de bain en bambou (7 pièces)
    120,00 €
  • Euroweb Mixeur plongeant avec set d’accessoires 1000w acier inoxydable - mixer facilement fruitset legumes
    Ustensile de cuisine Euroweb Mixeur plongeant avec set d’accessoires 1000w acier inoxydable - mixer facilement fruitset legumes
    112,81 €
  • Euroweb Lot d’accessoires à boire avec flasque en acier inoxydable - set coktail barman
    Boisson énergisante Euroweb Lot d’accessoires à boire avec flasque en acier inoxydable - set coktail barman
    34,16 €
Voir aussi  JJ ABRAMS développe la série télévisée JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK pour HBO MAX

BridgetComedyEverettLedHBOset

Jérémie Duval

Apple s’engage à être neutre en carbone sur l’ensemble de la chaîne d’approvisionnement d’ici 2030