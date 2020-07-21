Bridget Everett-Led Comedy ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Set at HBO

HBO has ordered comedy series “Somebody Somewhere” that will star comedian and singer Bridget Everett.

The series, inspired by Everett’s life, will see her play Sam Miller, “a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up,” per HBO’s description.

“As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up,” said Everett. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in ‘Somebody Somewhere.’ Special thanks to LL COOL J for the words to live by, ‘DDHD. Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines.’”

Carolyn Strauss, Patricia Breen, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary all serve as executive producers. Jay Duplass directed the pilot last year filmed in the Chicago area.

“As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts.”