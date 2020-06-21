Accueil ACTUALITÉS Tech
Jérémie Duval

Dernières publications

Divertissement

The King’s Man Trailer: Refined But Brutal, Civilized But Merciless

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
Foot

3. Liga: Hallerscher FC verpasst Punkt im Abstiegskampf

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
International

Corrosion inhibitor Market SWOT Analysis by Outline from 2020-2027 | Akzo Nobel N.V., APS, Champion Technology Services, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, etc

Jérémie Duval -
Global Corrosion inhibitor Market Research Report 2020: Corrosion inhibitor market report offers an extensive analysis of the industry by examining factors like drivers, restraints,  opportunities, challenges,...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

NRL news, Paul Gallen slams ‘heartless’ Warriors over ‘very ordinary’ Stephen Kearney sacking

Jérémie Duval -
Cronulla great Paul Gallen says the New Zealand Warriors are "heartless" for sacking coach Stephen Kearney, slamming the "very ordinary" move by the club.Kearney...
Lire la suite

Ratchet & Clank Dev Says PS5 SSD Is ‘Screamingly Fast’

Insomniac Games’ Marcus Smith has said that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s dimensions and dimensional rifts would have been impossible without the PlayStation 5‘s “screamingly fast” solid-state drive, and the DualSense controller is “tailor-made” for the game’s weapons.

In the developer diary below, Smith explained how Rift Apart will utilize Sony’s next-gen hardware to transport players to “places you’ve never been before” at “near instantaneous speeds.”

Ratchet & Clank is a series that prides itself on exploration of exotic worlds and bringing you to places you’ve never been before,” said Smith (transcript courtesy of Gematsu). “And that’s something that we’re really striving for, and that PlayStation 5 has really allowed with just increased horsepower. The number of objects in the world and the things to explore, the enemies around, the effects, everything is more, more, more.”

Smith added that being able to instantly transport players from one place to another with no loading screens is “an unbelievable game changer.” He also explained how Rift Apart will utilize DualSense’s unique features.

“The amount of tactile feedback that you get when you’re using our weapons is it makes them feel way more powerful, and also lets you know how the weapon is behaving,” Smith continued. “One of the examples of our weapons is The Enforcer. It’s like a double-barreled shotgun and it uses the adaptive triggers to give you tension.”

Smith also said that the PS5’s 3D spatial audio will be vastly different than listening to regular audio, and will truly immerse players in the game’s world.


Lire la suite
Jérémie Duval

ARTICLES LIÉS

Tech

Spider-Man Miles Morales Trailer Taken Down Due to Copyright Claim

Jérémie Duval -
In a rather bizarre development, YouTube has taken down the official Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer from PlayStation’s account due to a copyright...
Lire la suite
Tech

Aaron Sorkin & # 039; s Le procès de Chicago 7 pourrait se diriger vers Netflix

Jérémie Duval -
Aaron SorkinLe dernier film de 's pourrait peut-être se diriger vers Netflix. Après avoir initialement une date de sortie pour Le procès de...
Lire la suite
Tech

Halloween Kills Trailer sortira quand Hollywood s’installera

Jérémie Duval -
Halloween les fans ont rongé le bit pour quoi que ce soit du prochain film de la série Halloween tue. Blumhouse garde un...
Lire la suite
Tech

Jason Blum discute d’une activité paranormale et aimerait ramener Katie

Jérémie Duval -
Activité paranormale revient dans les cinémas dans un avenir proche. Jusqu'à présent, la franchise a compté six épisodes, mais aucun n'a atteint les...
Lire la suite
Tech

EA aurait remanié Battlefield Bad Company Remaster

Jérémie Duval -
Selon un rapport de Jeff Grub de Venture Beat, un Battlefield Bad Company remaster qu'il a apparemment taquiné il y a des années...
Lire la suite

Latest Posts

Divertissement

The King’s Man Trailer: Refined But Brutal, Civilized But Merciless

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
Foot

3. Liga: Hallerscher FC verpasst Punkt im Abstiegskampf

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
International

Corrosion inhibitor Market SWOT Analysis by Outline from 2020-2027 | Akzo Nobel N.V., APS, Champion Technology Services, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, etc

Jérémie Duval -
Global Corrosion inhibitor Market Research Report 2020: Corrosion inhibitor market report offers an extensive analysis of the industry by examining factors like drivers, restraints,  opportunities, challenges,...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

NRL news, Paul Gallen slams ‘heartless’ Warriors over ‘very ordinary’ Stephen Kearney sacking

Jérémie Duval -
Cronulla great Paul Gallen says the New Zealand Warriors are "heartless" for sacking coach Stephen Kearney, slamming the "very ordinary" move by the club.Kearney...
Lire la suite

a ne pas rater

newsletter reservez a nos amis

recevez un email par mois et puis c'est tout.

france

France

Les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin

Mathilde -
Entre visites guidées et thématiques, cinéma et concert, les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin sont proposés dans...
Lire la suite
France

Weekend du 20 et 21 juin à Lyon : que faire ?

Manon -
Malgré la situation sanitaire actuelle et la mesure de distanciation sociale mise en place, de nombreux programmes de sorties sont proposés pour...
Lire la suite
France

Paris ce weekend du 19, 20 et 21 juin : tous les bons plans

Manon -
Suite à la déclaration du président Emmanuel Macron, la capitale de France passe actuellement en zone verte. Avec la réouverture des portes...
Lire la suite
France

Spécifications du Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
France

David Hallyday a rendu hommage à son père Johnny pour son anniversaire

cedric -
Considéré comme étant une légende de la chanson française, le grand Johnny Hallyday décédé suite à un cancer en 2017 aurait eu...
Lire la suite

divertissement

Divertissement

The King’s Man Trailer: Refined But Brutal, Civilized But Merciless

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
Divertissement

NRL news, Paul Gallen slams ‘heartless’ Warriors over ‘very ordinary’ Stephen Kearney sacking

Jérémie Duval -
Cronulla great Paul Gallen says the New Zealand Warriors are "heartless" for sacking coach Stephen Kearney, slamming the "very ordinary" move by the club.Kearney...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

The Bold Type Season 4 To Return in June — Watch a New Teaser

Jérémie Duval -
It was a dark and stormy night. Or so the story goes. The conception of Frankenstein’s monster is said to have occurred during a rainy...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Matt Moylan crunched by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, big hit in Sharks, Bulldogs match

Jérémie Duval -
Canterbury's Dallin Watene-Zelezniak might have already taken out 2020's Tackle of the Year following a monster hit on Cronulla fullback Matt Moylan.In the 61st...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

AFL news, Power Adelaide too good for Fremantle Dockers in AFL hub

Jérémie Duval -
Port Adelaide have maintained their 100 per cent start to the AFL season and become the first non-Queensland team to win in the quarantine...
Lire la suite

télé-realité

télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : grosse déception pour les fans de Claude, il ferme les cagnottes ouvertes en son nom

Eddy lefournier -
Claude n’est pas sorti vainqueur de l’Île des héros. Il a cependant gagné le cœur des téléspectateurs du grand jeu présenté et animé par...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : consommation de drogues sur les plateaux de tournage ?

Manon -
Une nouvelle polémique enfle autour de la téléréalité les Marseillais. En effet, certaines indiscrétions rapportent qu’il y aurait de la drogue qui circule sur...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : La production sort du silence face aux accusations des candidats

Eddy lefournier -
Chamboulée par le confinement, la 21e saison de Koh-Lanta s’achève ce soir avec la célèbre épreuve des poteaux qui opposera Claude, Naoil et Inès....
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes : Océane lâche tout, Eloïse a peur !

Manon -
Pour les fans de l’émission de téléréalité diffusée par la chaîne W9, « Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes », toutes les étapes réalisées par chaque candidat sont à scruter...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : Carla Moreau avoue avoir perdu 15 kilos grâce à une liposuccion

Eddy lefournier -
Sur Snapchat, Carla Moreau atteste avec franchise qu’elle a perdu du poids récemment. La star des Marseillais de W9 avait admis qu’elle a eu...
Lire la suite

les plus vues

Tech

Le deuxième film de « 365 Days » sortira bientôt?

Jérémie Duval -
Un nouveau film fait son chemin dans l'industrie de la radiodiffusion et le public en est devenu fou. 365 jours, c'est un film...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Black Clover Episode 133: Détails sur la sortie et la diffusion avec les informations de tracé et de distribution

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Black Clover Épisode 133: "Black Clover", parfois, pourrait avoir des similitudes avec d'autres shounen traditionnels, mais ce qui en...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Attack on Titan Saison 4: date de sortie, distribution, intrigue et tout ce que les fans doivent savoir

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Mises à jour d'Attack on Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan est une série animée très célèbre de l'ère...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Outer Banks Saison 2: date de sortie, détails de la distribution et détails de l’épisode

Jérémie Duval -
- - - Outer Banks est une série télévisée Web dramatique américaine d'action-aventure. Beaucoup pourraient avoir regardé la série Web télévisée. Une réponse écrasante a...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

365 DNI (365 jours) sur Netflix : une suite pour bientôt ?

Michel -
Les fans des « 50 Nuances de Grey » seront certainement ravis d’entendre la sortie du frère jumeau de leur film préféré à la version polonaise...
Lire la suite

des surprises dans cette newseletter

Ont en dit pas plus...

Contact