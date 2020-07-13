Accueil Amazon Prime
blank
Jérémie Duval

Le saviez-vous

Culture

Ces photos de l’espace font rêver

Jérémie Duval -
L'espace est un endroit merveilleux. Nous avons des photos pour vous le prouver. Jetez un œil à nos clichés préférés de l'espace dans cet...
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Sécheresse : 40 faits fascinants pour votre projet scolaire

Jérémie Duval -
Qu'est-ce que la sécheresse? Quels sont les faits intéressants sur la sécheresse? Si vous cherchez les réponses à ces questions, nous sommes là pour vous....
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Call Of Duty -Warzone : 5 choses à savoir sur le titre

Michel -
Call of Duty : Warzone est un vrai succès . Avec des millions de joueurs dans le monde entier, COD a touché...
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Yoga : 80 faits intéressants que vous devriez apprendre dès maintenant

Jérémie Duval -
Il y a quelque chose qui s'appelle la Journée internationale du yoga et c'est là pour une raison. Nous dirons que le monde a...
Lire la suite

Watch a phone charge in just 15 minutes thanks to 120W charging

Vivo Iqoo 120W charging tech

  • Vivo’s Iqoo division has posted a video showing 120W charging in action.
  • A phone seen in the video charges to 100% in just 15 minutes.
  • The final charging time might be a little longer as 5G phones generally offer bigger batteries.

Oppo and Vivo’s Iqoo brand both announced 120W+ charging tech today, almost doubling the 65W speeds seen on today’s fastest charging smartphones.

Oppo only posted a teaser clip but Iqoo has decided to post a rather mind-blowing demonstration on Weibo. And the video shows us what to expect from a phone with a 4,000mAh battery. Check it out below, but you might want to turn down your volume first.

Voir aussi  Google Pixel 5 et Pixel 5 XL: tout ce que nous savons jusqu'à présent (mise à jour: 8 juillet)

The video shows the phone hitting 50% capacity in just five minutes, and 80% juice in only 10 minutes. Finally, the phone is fully charged after 15 minutes.

This is all rather astounding, but we’ve previously seen 100W and 120W demonstrations by Xiaomi and Vivo in 2019. Thankfully, Iqoo has confirmed that the tech is ready for mass production and that more info will drop next month. So it looks like we might finally get our hands on this tech after all.

Hopefully the first Iqoo phones with 120W charging don’t suffer from severe battery degradation or safety issues. And with 5G phones sporting larger batteries these days, we imagine that the final charging time will be a couple of minutes longer than this video. Still, a phone that charges in less time than an episode of a typical sitcom seems crazy.

More posts about smartphones

Voir aussi  Ces téléphones Huawei et Honor pourraient recevoir EMUI 11 plus tard cette année


  • Alpha Elettronica Caricatore Da Auto Per Notebook 120W 15-24V 6A Usb Kr161
    Electricité Domotique, automatismes et sécurité Vidéosurveillance Câble et adaptateur pour vidéosurveillance ALPHA ELETTRONICA, KR161 e' un survoltore in grado di elevare la tensione d'ingresso e renderla adatta alla maggior parte dei dispositivi elettronici portatili presenti sul mercato
    32,89 €
  • FLOUREON 1080P HD Caméra IP sans fil Dual Light WiFi Smart Home Security Surveillance Camera Pan / Tilt Human Motion Access Indoor Outdoor EU
    59,00 € 62,22 € -5%
  • Belfiore Applique Bianco 420X55X120 Led 15W 3 8144-3071
    Luminaire Eclairage d'intérieur Applique murale et spot Applique murale BELFIORE, Applique da parete in CERAMICA 9010 con parte elettrica a LED a parete dal design essenziale con luce biemissione. La forma ricorda una mezzaluna vuota dal cui interno fuoriesce una luce soffusa rendendolo
    144,40 €
Lire la suite
Lire la suite
blank
Jérémie Duval

A DÉCOUVRIR AUSSI

Amazon Prime
Voir aussi  Comment imprimer en Python

How to run Python apps on any platform

Jérémie Duval -
Credit: Adam Sinicki / Android AuthorityWant to know how to run Python? It sounds simple, but it can actually be tricky to figure this...
Lire la suite
Amazon Prime

Cette tablette Android pourrait être le compagnon idéal pour les ordinateurs portables, Nintendo Switch

Jérémie Duval -
Les tablettes Android ont généralement été utilisées comme plates-formes de consommation de médias bon marché ou comme outils de productivité coûteux ces dernières années....
Lire la suite
Amazon Prime

La charge de 125 W arrive cette semaine, devrait recharger votre téléphone en 15 minutes

Jérémie Duval -
Oppo lancera sa technologie de charge rapide 125 W cette semaine.Il devrait pouvoir charger un téléphone à 100% de sa capacité en 15 minutes.La...
Lire la suite
Amazon Prime

Panasonic RZ-S500W Review: Viser une couronne antibruit

Jérémie Duval -
Panasonic a passé des années à affiner sa gamme de matériel audio, et il prouve exactement ce dont il est capable avec les nouveaux...
Lire la suite
Amazon Prime

Y a-t-il encore des skins Android vraiment mauvais aujourd’hui?

Jérémie Duval -
Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Autorité AndroidAutrefois, de nombreux téléphones Android avaient de mauvais skins Android. De Huawei, Oppo, Vivo et même le pivot du...
Lire la suite
Amazon Prime

Téléphones Dual SIM 5G: quel est le problème avec la technologie 5G + 5G?

Jérémie Duval -
Crédit: Bogdan Petrovan / Autorité AndroidLa technologie Dual SIM est attendue dans de nombreux téléphones de nos jours, en raison de la grande variété...
Lire la suite

Latest Posts

Amazon Prime
Voir aussi  Arm abandonnera les activités de l'Internet des objets pour se concentrer sur sa technologie de puce de base

Watch a phone charge in just 15 minutes thanks to 120W charging

Jérémie Duval -
Vivo’s Iqoo division has posted a video showing 120W charging in action.A phone seen in the video charges to 100% in just 15 minutes.The...
Lire la suite
Foot

Fair-play financier : une sanction moins lourde qu’attendu pour Manchester City

Michel -
Après tout, Manchester City pourra participer à la Coupe d'Europe au cours des deux prochaines saisons. La Cour internationale de justice pour...
Lire la suite
Tech

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – World Events ersetzen traditionelle Nebenquests

Jérémie Duval -
In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wird es eine interessante Neuerung geben, bei der man die traditionellen Nebenquests aus dem Spiel wirft. Stattdessen gibt es sogenannte...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

MCU : Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 pour lancer la phase quatre

Michel -
Le Marvel Cinematic Universe est peut-être une machine bien huilée à l'heure actuelle, chaque épisode de la phase trois étant un...
Lire la suite

a ne pas rater

International

7 choses que les fans veulent voir

Jérémie Duval -
Avec 5,6 millions de vues, l'annonce officielle de Gran Turismo 7 a 4 fois plus d'yeux que la bande-annonce de Gran...
Lire la suite
International

La Grande-Bretagne est proche de la décision finale d’interdire Huawei de ses réseaux 5G

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Reese Witherspoon a réagi à l’impression de tueur d’elle-même sur Instagram. Vérifiez-le!

Jérémie Duval -
Si vous avez regardé FRIENDS, vous connaissez Reese comme la petite sœur de Rachel. Qui lui cause toujours des ennuis et les plaisanteries...
Lire la suite

newsletter reservez a nos amis

recevez un email par mois et puis c'est tout.

france

France

Microsoft présente Surface Duo avec un stylo et un flash frontal

Jérémie Duval -
Alors que Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 aurait été retardé et qu'il pourrait ne pas être lancé lors du Samsung Unpacked 2020 le 5 août,...
Lire la suite
France

Peut-il y avoir une suite à Apple TV + Movie de Tom Hanks

Jérémie Duval -
S'inspirant d'événements réels, le lévrier le transmet à son public. La Seconde Guerre mondiale s'est déroulée de 1939 à 1945 avec la plus longue...
Lire la suite
France

10 films désastreux dont les acteurs et les réalisateurs n’ont toujours pas récupéré

Jérémie Duval -
Essayer d'établir la longévité à Hollywood est un jeu délicat et nécessite un délicat exercice d'équilibre pour y parvenir.Certains acteurs le...
Lire la suite
France

Remaniement : Dupond-Moretti, à la tête du ministère de la Justice

jessica -
L’expert avocat pénaliste et grande figure médiatique, Eric Dupond-Moretti rejoint l’équipe gouvernementale de Jean Castex et succède à Nicole Belloubet. Nommé ministre de la Justice, le lundi 6...
Lire la suite
France

Le bug de Windows 10 déclenche la boucle de mise à jour du pilote: comment l’empêcher

Jérémie Duval -
En plus des fonctionnalités et des mises à jour cumulatives, Windows Update sur Windows 10 est également responsable de l'installation des pilotes pour les...
Lire la suite

divertissement

ACTUALITÉS

MCU : Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 pour lancer la phase quatre

Michel -
Le Marvel Cinematic Universe est peut-être une machine bien huilée à l'heure actuelle, chaque épisode de la phase trois étant un...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Gaming : 10 titres incontournables à redécouvrir

Michel -
Le jour est enfin venu : Vous avez suffisamment de temps libre à passer pour vous attaquer à la liste des grands...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Scoop : 05 blockbusters qui ont fait un flop monumental

Michel -
    Avec la compétition pour les dollars au box-office de plus en plus féroce, la solution d'Hollywood semble avoir été de jeter...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Monster Musume Saison 2 : le retour des monstres très Kawaii

Michel -
- - - Dragon Musume, qui peut aussi être appelé Monsutā Musume no Iru Nichijō en japonais, est une...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Kelly Preston décède d’un cancer du sein à 57 ans

Michel -
L'actrice Kelly Preston est décédée à 57 ans. Le mari John Travolta a partagé la nouvelle sur son...
Lire la suite

télé-realité

télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : grosse déception pour les fans de Claude, il ferme les cagnottes ouvertes en son nom

Eddy lefournier -
Claude n’est pas sorti vainqueur de l’Île des héros. Il a cependant gagné le cœur des téléspectateurs du grand jeu présenté et animé par...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : consommation de drogues sur les plateaux de tournage ?

Manon -
Une nouvelle polémique enfle autour de la téléréalité les Marseillais. En effet, certaines indiscrétions rapportent qu’il y aurait de la drogue qui circule sur...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : La production sort du silence face aux accusations des candidats

Eddy lefournier -
Chamboulée par le confinement, la 21e saison de Koh-Lanta s’achève ce soir avec la célèbre épreuve des poteaux qui opposera Claude, Naoil et Inès....
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes : Océane lâche tout, Eloïse a peur !

Manon -
Pour les fans de l’émission de téléréalité diffusée par la chaîne W9, « Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes », toutes les étapes réalisées par chaque candidat sont à scruter...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : Carla Moreau avoue avoir perdu 15 kilos grâce à une liposuccion

Eddy lefournier -
Sur Snapchat, Carla Moreau atteste avec franchise qu’elle a perdu du poids récemment. La star des Marseillais de W9 avait admis qu’elle a eu...
Lire la suite

les plus vues

Tech

Le deuxième film de « 365 Days » sortira bientôt?

Jérémie Duval -
Un nouveau film fait son chemin dans l'industrie de la radiodiffusion et le public en est devenu fou. 365 jours, c'est un film...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Black Clover Episode 133: Détails sur la sortie et la diffusion avec les informations de tracé et de distribution

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Black Clover Épisode 133: "Black Clover", parfois, pourrait avoir des similitudes avec d'autres shounen traditionnels, mais ce qui en...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Attack on Titan Saison 4: date de sortie, distribution, intrigue et tout ce que les fans doivent savoir

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Mises à jour d'Attack on Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan est une série animée très célèbre de l'ère...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Outer Banks Saison 2: date de sortie, détails de la distribution et détails de l’épisode

Jérémie Duval -
- - - Outer Banks est une série télévisée Web dramatique américaine d'action-aventure. Beaucoup pourraient avoir regardé la série Web télévisée. Une réponse écrasante a...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Date de sortie de la saison 4 de Fauda, ​​distribution, intrigue et bande-annonce

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Vous devez tous savoir que la saison 4 de Fauda est prête à être publiée. Le contenu est incroyable...
Lire la suite

des surprises dans cette newseletter

Ont en dit pas plus...

Contact