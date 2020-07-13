Watch a phone charge in just 15 minutes thanks to 120W charging

Vivo’s Iqoo division has posted a video showing 120W charging in action.

A phone seen in the video charges to 100% in just 15 minutes.

The final charging time might be a little longer as 5G phones generally offer bigger batteries.

Oppo and Vivo’s Iqoo brand both announced 120W+ charging tech today, almost doubling the 65W speeds seen on today’s fastest charging smartphones.

Oppo only posted a teaser clip but Iqoo has decided to post a rather mind-blowing demonstration on Weibo. And the video shows us what to expect from a phone with a 4,000mAh battery. Check it out below, but you might want to turn down your volume first.

The video shows the phone hitting 50% capacity in just five minutes, and 80% juice in only 10 minutes. Finally, the phone is fully charged after 15 minutes.

This is all rather astounding, but we’ve previously seen 100W and 120W demonstrations by Xiaomi and Vivo in 2019. Thankfully, Iqoo has confirmed that the tech is ready for mass production and that more info will drop next month. So it looks like we might finally get our hands on this tech after all.

Hopefully the first Iqoo phones with 120W charging don’t suffer from severe battery degradation or safety issues. And with 5G phones sporting larger batteries these days, we imagine that the final charging time will be a couple of minutes longer than this video. Still, a phone that charges in less time than an episode of a typical sitcom seems crazy.