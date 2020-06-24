Volkswagen Polo Gets Hit By Mahindra Scorpio

Recently, a Volkswagen Polo in Lucknow was involved in a high speed accident with a Mahindra Scorpio. Polo is one of the safest hatchbacks of India securing a 4-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash tests. You can see the safety rating here in this accident, seeing the impact on the VW Polo.

You can see here that the damage to the Volkswagen Polo is very huge. All the four doors have been damaged and they have literally gone inside. The back doors especially have received far more impact. One of the tyres has also bursted, confirming that the Mahindra Scorpio has hit it from the side.

Looks like the Scorpio was driving rashly and hit the Polo on the left side. That led to Polo being banged on the divider and that’s why the impact on both the sides. The owner of the Polo was driving with his son and both of them escaped with minor injuries. There are no images of the Scorpio but the owner said that it received far more damage.

The accident happened when the Polo was at a speed of around 80 km/hr. Despite all this, rest of the components have literally been unaffected by the accident. No doubt the owner will see a hefty bill of repair but it still in such a condition that he can drive it to the nearest Volkswagen service centre.

Polo is the second safest hatchback of India securing a 4-star safety rating for adult occupants and a 3-star rating for child occupants. The safest one in India is the Tata Altroz, followed by Volkswagen Polo, Tata Tiago and then Hyundai i20. Through the Latin NCAP crash tests, we can say that even Figo has received a 4-star rating but the Latin-spec is slightly different.

Now, the Polo is BS6 compliant and runs on a new 1.0 Litre three-cylinder TSI engine that produces 110 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. Sadly, the 7-speed DSG gearbox has been discontinued to be replaced by a 6-speed AT. The prices start at Rs 5.82 Lakhs up to Rs 9.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).