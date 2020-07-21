in Culture

«  The Titan Games  » reste au top et mène NBC au leadership

'Les Jeux Titan'

Adultes de 18 à 49 ans

NBC: 0,6 / 4

Renard: 0.4 / 2

ABC: 0,3 / 2

CBS: 0,3 / 2

La CW: 0,2 / 1

NBC

08h00 – ‘The Titan Games’: 3 850 000 [0,7/5] (1er)

09h00 – ‘Le Mur’ (R): 3,045,000 [0,5/3] (2e)

10h00 – «Dateline»: 3 390 000 [0,5/3] (2e)

abc

08h00 – « Le célibataire: les plus belles saisons – jamais! » (20h-23h): 1 820 000 [0,3/2] (2e)

Renard

08h00 – «9-1-1» (R): 2 300 000 [0,4/3] (4e)

09h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star» (R): 2,090,000 [0,4/2] (3e)

CBS

08h00 – ‘Le quartier’ (R): 3 750 000 [0,5/3] (3e)

08h30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (D): 3 420 000 [0,4/3] (2e)

09h00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 2665000 [0,3/2] (4e)

10h00 – «Bull» (R): 3 130 000 [0,3/2] (3e)

Le CW

08h00 – «  À qui appartient-il de toute façon?  »: 906000 [0,2/1] (5e)

09h00 – «Penn & Teller: Tromper nous»: 1010 000 [0,2/1] (5e)

Jérémie Duval

