«  The Titan Games  » reste au top et mène NBC au leadership

‘Les Jeux Titan’
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
NBC: 0,6 / 4
Renard: 0.4 / 2
ABC: 0,3 / 2
CBS: 0,3 / 2
La CW: 0,2 / 1
NBC
08h00 – ‘The Titan Games’: 3 850 000 [0,7/5] (1er)
09h00 – ‘Le Mur’ (R): 3,045,000 [0,5/3] (2e)
10h00 – «Dateline»: 3 390 000 [0,5/3] (2e)
abc
08h00 – « Le célibataire: les plus belles saisons – jamais! » (20h-23h): 1 820 000 [0,3/2] (2e)
Renard
08h00 – «9-1-1» (R): 2 300 000 [0,4/3] (4e)
09h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star» (R): 2,090,000 [0,4/2] (3e)
CBS
08h00 – ‘Le quartier’ (R): 3 750 000 [0,5/3] (3e)
08h30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (D): 3 420 000 [0,4/3] (2e)
09h00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 2665000 [0,3/2] (4e)
10h00 – «Bull» (R): 3 130 000 [0,3/2] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – « À qui appartient-il de toute façon? »: 906000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Penn & Teller: Tromper nous»: 1010 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
- NAMCO BANDAI GAMES Clash of the Titans - IMPORT JAPONAIS - PlayStation 3- Editeur NAMCO BANDAI GAMES
- Vivendi Universal Games Crash of The Titans - Nintendo DS- Editeur Vivendi Universal Games - Public
- NAMCO BANDAI GAMES Clash of the Titans - IMPORT JAPONAIS - Xbox 360- Editeur NAMCO BANDAI GAMES