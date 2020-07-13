The iPhone 12 series battery life may disappoint, as the battery pack sizes leak

By now, it’s fairly clear that at least some of the four new iPhone models in fall 2020 – iPhone 12, 12 Max, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max – may ship without a charger in the box. We’d wager to guess that these will be the cheaper iPhone 12 and 12 Max models, as those would’ve otherwise probably shipped with Apple’s pathetic 5W chargers that nobody wants anyway.
Apple iPhone 12, 12 Max, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max battery life and capacity
- 5.4″ Apple iPhone 12 battery: 2227mAh
- 6.1″ Apple iPhone 12 Max battery: 2775mAh
- 6.1″ Apple iPhone 12 Pro battery: 2775mAh
- 6.7″ Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery: 3687mAh
The three capacity models above have appeared under the A2471, A2431, A2466 iPhone battery model numbers, as the two 6.1-inchers might actually share one and the same battery capacity.
Still, the iPhone 12 Max panel will be of the OLED instead of the LCD variety this year, which would squeeze a bit more juice out of the battery pack, especially when showing mixed content.
Apple is also expected to use a more power-efficient Apple A14 processor built on the novel 5nm production node, so this may offset the smaller battery sizes, too. Here are the alleged iPhone 12 series batteries in flesh and lithium ions.
Apple iPhone 12, Pro, Max battery pack models
