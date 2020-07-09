Test du Poco M2 Pro: un meilleur Redmi Note 9 Pro

Poco s’est imposé sur la base d’une valeur énorme. L’OG, le premier Pocophone F1, a livré des spécifications de pointe, tout en faisant les bons compromis pour atteindre un prix incroyable. Depuis lors, le marché a beaucoup changé et Poco a suivi les tendances. Après la scission en une entité à part entière, Poco a présenté le successeur tant attendu de la F1, le Poco X2 Pro. Une option abordable, le téléphone livré sur l’éthos Poco via un panneau à haute fréquence de rafraîchissement de 120 Hz et un Puissant chipset Snapdragon 730G dans le segment milieu de gamme.

Maintenant, Poco est sur le point d’atteindre un autre prix. Le Poco M2 Pro est la tentative de différenciation de l’entreprise grâce à une grosse batterie, une charge rapide et un chipset puissant à un prix abordable. Sera-ce suffisant pour affronter des camarades de classe comme le Redmi Note 9 Pro? Nous découvrons dans le Autorité Android Test du Poco M2 Pro.

À propos de cet avis: J’ai écrit cet avis sur le Poco M2 Pro après avoir passé une semaine avec le téléphone comme appareil principal. Poco India a fourni l’appareil, qui exécutait Android 10 avec MIUI 11.0.2 à bord. Montre plus

Conception: vous l’avez déjà vu

165,8 x 76,7 x 8,8 mm

209g

Revêtement résistant à l’eau P2i

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Autorité Android

Si vous, comme moi, avez fait une double impression en regardant le Poco M2 Pro, non, vous ne voyez pas les choses. Écoutez, l’ironie n’est pas perdue pour moi qu’une sous-marque Xiaomi a essentiellement arraché un design stable. Le téléphone est presque identique au Redmi Note 9 Pro. Le téléphone joue sur la conception Aura Balance de Xiaomi avec une prise légèrement plus pointue.

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Autorité Android

Les plus grands changements sont sur le panneau arrière, et le Poco M2 Pro opte pour un design presque pixelisé. Le panneau de verre est divisé en deux avec une séparation de presque 2: 3. La moitié inférieure a un motif en ligne diagonale, tandis que la moitié supérieure est une vitre brillante simple.

Le panneau arrière du Poco M2 Pro a un design qui rappelle la série Pixel.

Contrairement à la série Pixel et à sa conception gravée en surface, la conception ici est gravée sous une vitre Gorilla Glass 5, qui est brillamment brillante et extrêmement sujette aux rayures et aux empreintes digitales. Garder le Poco M2 Pro propre est frustrant, ce qui est un peu dommage. Le design est distinctif et j’aurais aimé le montrer. Tout compte fait, il est conseillé d’utiliser l’étui TPU inclus ou une alternative de haute qualité.

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Autorité Android

Comme le Redmi Note 9 Pro, le module de caméra est assez fier de la coque et je l’ai trouvé accroché à la poche de mon jean tout en faisant glisser le téléphone. Les similitudes s’étendent au capteur d’empreintes digitales latéral. Aussi cool que soient les capteurs d’empreintes digitales à l’écran, j’adore la rétroaction tactile offerte par un capteur d’empreintes digitales de qualité monté sur le côté qui sert également de touche d’alimentation. L’implémentation du Poco M2 Pro est aussi bonne que possible et le capteur d’empreintes digitales déverrouille le téléphone en un clin d’œil.

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Autorité Android

Ailleurs, vous trouverez un port USB-C standard le long du bord inférieur. À gauche du port USB se trouve une prise audio 3,5 mm. Malheureusement, il n’y a pas d’indice IP ici, mais le téléphone offre un minimum de résistance aux éclaboussures, vous devriez donc être d’accord avec une éclaboussure parasite si vous êtes pris sous la pluie.

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Autorité Android

Dans l’ensemble, le Poco M2 Pro est un jeu sur une formule existante, mais j’aime ce que l’entreprise a fait avec le panneau arrière. Il ajoute un peu de différenciation dans le segment et semble plutôt bon pour démarrer. Je ne trouve pas non plus grand-chose à redire sur l’ergonomie. À part une bascule de volume légèrement lourde, le téléphone est agréable à tenir. Ma seule grippe est avec le poids. Avec une vitesse de 209 g, le téléphone est lourd et vous pouvez certainement ressentir le poids lorsque vous tenez le téléphone pendant plus longtemps.

Afficher

6,67 pouces

1080 x 2400 pixels

Format 20: 9

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Autorité Android

Le Poco M2 Pro arbore un écran Full HD + de 6,67 pouces avec une découpe de caméra centrée. Le rafraîchissement ici est un 60Hz standard, et j’aurais aimé voir le M2 Pro affronter des goûts du Realme 6 et son taux de rafraîchissement de 90Hz, étant donné le positionnement similaire.

L’écran devient suffisamment lumineux pour une utilisation en extérieur, mais le panneau brillant peut rendre son utilisation difficile en plein soleil.

À son réglage par défaut, l’écran a une tendance vers les couleurs sursaturantes, cependant, le profil de couleur standard intégré présente une image très bien équilibrée et naturelle qui devrait plaire aux puristes.

J’ai mesuré les niveaux de luminosité maximaux à environ 452 nits, ce qui était suffisant pour une visualisation en extérieur. Le panneau brillant, malheureusement, ne se prête pas très bien à une utilisation en plein soleil, et les réflexions du panneau peuvent être gênantes, c’est le moins qu’on puisse dire.

Performance

Snapdragon 720G

2 × 2,3 GHz Kryo 465 or et 6 × 1,8 GHz Kryo 465 argent

4/6 Go de RAM

Stockage 64/128 Go, emplacement microSD

Le Poco M2 Pro est alimenté par un chipset Snapdragon 720G qui combine deux couleurs Kryo 460 Gold avec six couleurs Kryo 465 Silver et un GPU Adreno 618 facilitant les fonctions graphiques.

Les performances sont plus que satisfaisantes pour la classe d’appareils sur laquelle le Poco M2 Pro est en concurrence. Le téléphone est plus que capable d’alimenter tout ce que vous lui lancez. Dans mon temps avec le téléphone, je n’ai jamais pensé qu’il manquait de puissance dans les fonctions quotidiennes et les 6 Go de RAM dans la variante disponible se sont avérés suffisants pour tous les multitâches.

Le Poco M2 Pro n’a pas chauffé de manière drastique, même avec des jeux prolongés.

MIUI est bien poli et vole simplement sur le matériel. Maintenant, je ne suis pas beaucoup un joueur mobile, mais le téléphone n’a pas posé de problème du tout dans les quelques tours de PUBG dans lesquels je suis entré. En fait, même avec les graphiques montés jusqu’à onze, le téléphone était juste chaud au toucher après une demi-heure de jeu. Mis à part le poids lourd, jouer sur le Poco M2 Pro a été une expérience confortable.

Batterie

Batterie 5000mAh

Charge de 33W

Répondant à un groupe démographique qui réclame une longévité prolongée, Poco a augmenté la batterie ici à 5000 mAh, au-dessus de la cellule de 4500 mAh du Poco X2. J’ai mis le Poco M2 à travers le Autorité Android test de torture de batterie qui boucle notre propre référence de test de vitesse G. Il s’agit d’un véritable test du potentiel maximal de la batterie lorsque le téléphone fonctionne à la puissance maximale et que les résultats sont à la hauteur des attentes.

La charge rapide de 33 W et une batterie de 5 000 mAh vous permettent de profiter confortablement de deux jours d’utilisation du Poco M2 Pro

Le téléphone a cadencé en 7 heures et 27 minutes d’écran à l’heure ce qui est très bien. Most users should fare better. I doubt anyone will find fault with the battery life on the Poco M2. Elsewhere, a huge step forward compared to Redmi Note 9 Pro is support for 33W charging. Using the included charger, I was able to top off the phone from scratch in 1 hour and 18 minutes. This makes the Poco M2 Pro one of the fastest charging phones in the segment.

Software

MIUI 11

Android 10

June 2020 security patch

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Poco M2 Pro runs MIUI 11 as you’d expect, and the software has its positives and negatives. There are ample features here to customize and tweak the interface exactly to your liking.

Now, I’ve talked ad-nauseam about my disdain for spammy advertising on mid-range hardware and I’m delighted to note that there’s none here. The few pre-installed apps can be disabled for the most part. The onboard apps are a curious mix and even include a few like Helo that is part of the 59 apps banned in India. Looks like someone at Poco didn’t get the memo ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Like it was the case on the much higher-end Xiaomi Mi 10, the GetApps application has a tendency to spam the notification shade and it gets irksome real quick.

The best alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India Following a border dispute along the Sino-Indian border, India has witnessed a rising anti-China sentiment that has culminated with India banning over 60 popular Chinese apps. Caught in the crossfire, users have been left scrambling …

That minor quibble aside, the Poco M2 Pro nails the brief, and MIUI 11 on this phone is a rather enjoyable experience. The Poco M2 Pro further differentiates itself by running Poco Launcher instead of the default MIUI launcher. This adds some versatility like an app drawer that was recently added to the MIUI launcher, as well as smart categorization of apps.

In that sense, the phone can also be considered the Redmi Note 9 Pro without the annoying advertisements and that’s definitely a great place to be in.

et

Camera

48MP Samsung GM2 primary sensor

8MP ultrawide sensor

5MP macro camera

2MP depth camera

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The raised camera island at the back of the Poco M2 Pro includes a 48MP primary sensor paired with up an 8MP ultrawide camera as well as a 5MP depth sensor. Finally, there is a 2MP depth sensor included for better portrait mode images.

Image quality isn’t too bad in broad daylight. I found color processing to be on the warmer side and the phone opts for a slightly saturated tone instead of boosting shadows or over-exposing. In fact, the dynamic range is rather good too, with a decent amount of detail in darker areas and the ability to recover a reasonable amount of detail if you are willing to shoot in RAW mode.

However, once again, just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro there is a softness to the images and pixel-peeping reveals a lack of detail. The images are pixel-binned down to 12MP from the 48MP Samsung GM2 sensor and there is just a hint of grain to the shots. The phone doesn’t do too well with shooting directly into the sun or a light source either, with significant lens flare cropping up.

Poco M2 Pro standard camera Poco M2 Pro ultrawide

Ultra-wide shots on the Poco M2 Pro are par for the course and are a bit over-saturated compared to images from the primary camera. There is also a visible difference in color accuracy between shots from the 48MP sensor and the ultrawide camera. Portrait mode detection, however, is very good and I observed excellent edge detection.

Finally, the 5MP macro camera does a fair job at taking close up shots. The resolution and detail aren’t anything to write home about, but it serves in a pinch and it is possible to capture some very interesting angles. Personally, I would have preferred a telephoto lens instead.

Poco M2 Pro low light image Poco M2 Pro low light night mode

In low-light settings, the camera on the Poco M2 Pro completely falls apart. Both in regular and night mode, the images exhibit significant grain and digital artifacts. I wouldn’t count on the camera here if night imaging is a big deal for you and competing devices from Realme do a significantly better job.

Video mode isn’t too bad and the Poco M2 Pro can capture good-looking 4K video at 30FPS. In fact, you can even shoot video from the macro and ultrawide cam though those are capped at 1080p, 30FPS. Exposure levels are a bit inconsistent across the different camera modes with the phone opting for a brighter exposure level over a more natural-looking image. If you want a more cinematic setting, it is possible to shoot in a 21:9 aspect ratio. Bear in mind that this is simply a crop and not a native 21:9 video.

You can take a look at full resolution Poco M2 Pro camera samples here.

Audio

3.5mm audio jack

AptX, AptX HD and LDAC support

The Poco M2 Pro sports a headphone jack along the bottom edge and audio output is plenty good for the price. There is no untoward hiss or noise even when listening with high-quality gear. The music output is loud with a slight bass emphasis. An in-built system-wide equalizer lets you dial-in the sound to your preference, and in case you sport Xiaomi’s audio gear, there are set profiles that tweak the sound signature specifically for the earphones.

I wasn’t too enthused by the quality of the speaker. It goes loud, but sounds a bit tinny with no bass to speak of. The lack of stereo speakers is sorely missed as well.

On the Bluetooth side of things, the Poco M2 Pro supports all modern standards including AptX, AptX HD and LDAC, which should make it a great companion for wireless headphones or even the recently launched Redmi Earbuds S.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro Display 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 20:9 aspect ratio,

camera cut-out,

Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400) resolution,

84.5% screen-to-body ratio Chipset Snapdragon 720G 2 x 2.3GHz Kryo 465 Gold

6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 465 Silver Adreno 618 RAM/Storage 4GB/64GB

6GB/64GB

6GB/128GB microSD expansion Camera Rear:

48MP main (Samsung GW2), f/1.8, 0.8-micron pixel size, PDAF

8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 120-degree fov, 1.12-micron pixel size, 1/4-inch sensor

2MP macro, f/2.4, 1.75-micron pixel size, 1/5-inch sensor

2MP depth sensor, f/2.4, 1.75-micron pixel size, 1/5-inch sensor

4K video at 30fps, Full HD video at 30/60fps and slo-mo at 120fps, HD video at 30fps and slo-mo at 720p, 960FPS Front:

16MP, f/2.0, 1.0-micron pixel size, Full HD video at 30fps Battery 5020mAh

33W charging

USB-C Dimensions 165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm Weight 209g Colors Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, Two Shades of Black Biometrics Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Sensors Proximity sensor, In-screen ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Vibration motor, IR blaster Headphone jack Yes Connectivity LTE FDD: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28

LTE TDD: B38/B40

WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B8

GSM: B2/B3/B5/B8

Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz): 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Direct/Wi-Fi Display

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC

Value for money

The Poco M2 Pro offers a lot of value for money, if performance and excellent battery life is what you seek. That makes sense, since the M2 Pro is really just a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro and that phone too delivered on performance and battery. Priced starting Rs. 13,999 (~$186) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the phone goes all the way to Rs. 16,999 (~$226) for the top-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, it is far from the only option in the price bracket.

The Realme 6, in particular, is an excellent alternative that packs similarly fast charging, albeit with a smaller 4,300mAh battery. Additionally, it includes a 90Hz refresh rate which makes navigating the phone a particularly pleasurable experience.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is another option that is nigh-identical to the Poco M2 Pro. That said, the slower 18W charging and pervasive ads makes it an inferior product in some ways.

Poco M2 Pro review: The verdict

Crédit: Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The broader strategy in play and Poco’s plans for stepping out of Xiaomi’s shadow are questions that remain unanswered for the moment.

However, priced the same, the Poco M2 Pro is objectively a better phone than the Redmi Note 9 Pro, simply on the merits of its much faster charging speeds, as well as its ad-free interface. It comes down to personal preferences, but I found the edgier design on the Poco to be a bit more distinctive than the somewhat sterile look of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Overzealous app notifications and a less-than-stellar night mode aside, there’s not much to fault with the Poco M2 Pro. The phone delivers great performance, a high-quality build, and two-day battery life for not much money. What’s not to like?