Teen Sisters Killed In Freak Hammock Accident

Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet family sitcom, a goofy cartoon, or a hilarious workplace comedy, there are so many TV shows to choose from if you’re looking for an instant pick-me-up. There are so many, in fact, that it can be overwhelming to know what to stream. That’s why TV Guide has rounded up the very best feel-good shows!

From family comedies like One Day at a Time and Kim’s Convenience to relaxing reality shows like Nailed It! and Queer Eye to animated delights like Bob’s Burgers and Steven Universe, these 14 series are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and a warmth to your spirit. Read on for the best feel-good shows streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ below.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Watch it on: HBO Max

Photo: NBC/Getty Images

The show that gave us international treasure Will Smith holds up as one of the best sitcoms of the ’90s. As the show’s iconic theme song tells us, the premise is a classic fish-out-of-water scenario, with Smith’s character (also named Will Smith) being sent away from his West Philadelphia neighborhood to live with his rich, conservative aunt, uncle, and cousins in Bel-Air. Fresh Prince is still funny — the physical comedy! The way James Avery delivers his every line! — and, most importantly, it has such a good heart. It’s the kind of show that reminds us that it’s possible to find family anywhere, and of the ways people are capable of changing each other’s perspectives. -Allison Picurro

Community

Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu

Photo: NBCAs is the case with many shows that were under-appreciated during their time, Community‘s dedicated and passionate fandom has only grown in the years since the series finale aired back in 2015. Though it started out as a pretty standard comedy about six people who become friends while attending a quirky community college, it quickly revealed itself as something special, a joyously weird show that reveled in its own weirdness. The rapid-fire jokes, the nonstop pop culture references, the high-concept episodes, the guest stars, the core cast’s commitment to all the absurdity — all those elements make up for the show’s rockier moments, and it’s enough to make Community the kind of watch that will leave you wanting to quote every line with your friends. -Allison Picurro

The Good Place

Watch it on: Netflix

Mike Schur’s critically acclaimed comedy starts by following a group of strangers navigating their afterlife in “The Good Place,” but the NBC standout turns into so much more. Known for unpredictable twists that repeatedly change the series’ entire trajectory, The Good Place expertly balances whipsmart humor with emotionally resonant, serialized stories and thoughtful mediations on existential questions, such as what it means to be a good person. But what makes The Good Place such a necessary watch is its message: that everyone is capable of self-betterment, and that by building community centered around doing good, you really can change people’s lives, and maybe even the world, for the better.

