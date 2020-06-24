Accueil Divertissement
Jérémie Duval

Le saviez-vous

Nos guides

Drapeaux : 10 faits fantastiques à savoir

Jérémie Duval -
Vous ne pensez peut-être pas qu'il y a beaucoup à savoir sur les drapeaux, autres qu'ils sont utilisés pour identifier les pays. Mais ils...
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Abraham Lincoln : 60 faits fascinants pour les étudiants et les enseignants

Jérémie Duval -
Nous ne pensons pas qu'il y ait quelqu'un dans ce monde qui ne connaisse pas Abraham Lincoln. Que vous admiriez son travail...
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Facebook : 60 faits amusants sur le géant des médias sociaux

Jérémie Duval -
Facebook est sans aucun doute le site de réseautage social le plus utilisé de tous les temps. Cela a facilité la vie de chacun....
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Vaccins : 40 faits surprenants que tout le monde ignore

Jérémie Duval -
Les vaccins sont extrêmement nécessaires pour notre corps. Ces préparations biologiques miraculeuses préparent notre corps à lutter contre certains microbes les plus meurtriers que...
Lire la suite

Search Party Bosses Preview Dory’s Dirty Deeds, Elliot’s Hidden Origin Story and ‘How Deep His Lies Run’

 

In statements Monday night, the Major League Baseball organization and the players’ union announced that negotiations over potential new agreements have ended, and that the league will move forward with a shortened 2020 schedule based on a previous agreement reached in March.

Per that agreement, reached March 26 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused several sectors of the economy, including major sports leagues to shut down, the shortened season will last 60 games. The exact schedule has not been set, but USA Today reports that it is likely to begin in late July. To that end, the league is asking the players union, by no later than 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, to indicate if players can report to camp by July 1, and if they will agree on a league-provided “operating manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason.”

The announcement comes after months of tense negotiations between the league and players over possible changes to the March 26 agreement. Ultimately the factions were unable to reach agreement on new terms under which players would return to work, however, and in a statement issued just after 3:00 PM, pafici, the players union conceded the season would instead proceed as previously set out.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million to Fight Racial Injustice

Two hours later, the league used its own statement in part to get what amounts to the last word in the matter, saying that it was “disappointed” that players “rejected” what it says is a plan providing “significant benefits” to them. The league statement then proceeded to lay out several bullet points describing those benefits, adding that the season would move forward but “the provisions listed above will not be operative.”

Of course, this doesn’t guarantee any shortened season will happen. As of Sunday, 40 players and MLB staffers have contracted COVID-19. A spike in cases could result in the season being canceled regardless of any agreement.

See the full statements by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association below.

“Major League Baseball issued the following statement Monday night:

“Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed by Commissioner Manfred and Tony Clark. Needless to say, we are disappointed by this development.

“The framework provided an opportunity for MLB and its players to work together to confront the difficulties and challenges presented by the pandemic. It gave our fans the chance to see an exciting new Postseason format. And, it offered players significant benefits including:

1) The universal DH for two years
2) A guaranteed $25 million in playoff pools in 2020
3) $33 million in forgiven salary advances that would increase the take home pay of 61% of Major League players
4) Overall earnings for players of 104 percent of prorated salary
5) Over the last two days, MLB agreed to remove expanded Postseason in 2021 in order to address player concerns

“In view of this rejection, the MLB Clubs have unanimously voted to proceed with the 2020 season under the terms of the March 26th Agreement. The provisions listed above will not be operative.

“In order to produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we are asking that the Players Association provide to us by 5:00 p.m. (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information. The first is whether players will be able to report to camp within seven days (by July 1st). The second is whether the Players Association will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason.”


Jérémie Duval

ARTICLES LIÉS

Divertissement

Eels Nathan Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Jérémie Duval -
A robust defence from gun lawyer Nick Ghabar has failed to save Parramatta enforcer Nathan Brown at the NRL judiciary. Brown will miss...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Daria Spin-Off Jodie TV Series Picked Up by Comedy Central – /Film

Jérémie Duval -
Daria, the pinnacle of ’90s animated irony, is entering the modern age with a new animated spin-off series titled Jodie. Comedy Central has given a...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Tata Harrier Vs Toyota Innova Quick Drag Race

Jérémie Duval -
Here is a video of a quick drag race between Tata Harrier and Toyota Innova. Check out which one is the winner among the...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Essendon’s Conor McKenna returns negative COVID-19 test

Jérémie Duval -
Essendon star Conor McKenna has returned a negative test to COVID-19. McKenna's fourth COVID-19 test came back negative on...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Volkswagen Polo Gets Hit By Mahindra Scorpio

Jérémie Duval -
Volkswagen Polo is one of the safest hatchbacks in India and in this accident, it had a scene with the bigger and heavier Mahindra...
Lire la suite

Latest Posts

Divertissement

Eels Nathan Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Jérémie Duval -
A robust defence from gun lawyer Nick Ghabar has failed to save Parramatta enforcer Nathan Brown at the NRL judiciary. Brown will miss...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Daria Spin-Off Jodie TV Series Picked Up by Comedy Central – /Film

Jérémie Duval -
Daria, the pinnacle of ’90s animated irony, is entering the modern age with a new animated spin-off series titled Jodie. Comedy Central has given a...
Lire la suite
Foot

DFL und DFB müssen Grundlagenvertrag verhandeln

Jérémie Duval -
Nach der Vergabe der Medienrechte am deutschen Profifußball streiten die 36 Klubs über die Verteilung der Gelder. Doch mit der internen Auseinandersetzung wird es...
Lire la suite
International

6 changements massifs dans la saison 3

Jérémie Duval -
Après plusieurs retards, la troisième saison de Fortnite Chapter 2 est enfin là, et elle a fait sensation. La saison 2...
Lire la suite

a ne pas rater

International

Xiaomi cherchait une conception de caméra de téléphone rotative sauvage

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
International

Part de marché des additifs pour le ciment, analyse, croissance, prévisions 2028

Jérémie Duval -
Le rapport Ciment additive Market fournit un aperçu rapide des détails répertoriés. Le rapport sur le marché des additifs pour le ciment indique qu'il...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Les vérités cachées sombres de Johnny Depp ne nous sont pas connues !!! Vous serez choqué de savoir !!!

Jérémie Duval -
Shocking Hidden Truths of Johnny Depp Aujourd’hui, nous parlons d’une partie de la vérité révélatrice de Johnny Depp. Vous avez probablement vu...
Lire la suite

newsletter reservez a nos amis

recevez un email par mois et puis c'est tout.

france

France

Les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin

Mathilde -
Entre visites guidées et thématiques, cinéma et concert, les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin sont proposés dans...
Lire la suite
France

Weekend du 20 et 21 juin à Lyon : que faire ?

Manon -
Malgré la situation sanitaire actuelle et la mesure de distanciation sociale mise en place, de nombreux programmes de sorties sont proposés pour...
Lire la suite
France

Paris ce weekend du 19, 20 et 21 juin : tous les bons plans

Manon -
Suite à la déclaration du président Emmanuel Macron, la capitale de France passe actuellement en zone verte. Avec la réouverture des portes...
Lire la suite
France

Spécifications du Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
France

David Hallyday a rendu hommage à son père Johnny pour son anniversaire

cedric -
Considéré comme étant une légende de la chanson française, le grand Johnny Hallyday décédé suite à un cancer en 2017 aurait eu...
Lire la suite

divertissement

Divertissement

Eels Nathan Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Jérémie Duval -
A robust defence from gun lawyer Nick Ghabar has failed to save Parramatta enforcer Nathan Brown at the NRL judiciary. Brown will miss...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Daria Spin-Off Jodie TV Series Picked Up by Comedy Central – /Film

Jérémie Duval -
Daria, the pinnacle of ’90s animated irony, is entering the modern age with a new animated spin-off series titled Jodie. Comedy Central has given a...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Tata Harrier Vs Toyota Innova Quick Drag Race

Jérémie Duval -
Here is a video of a quick drag race between Tata Harrier and Toyota Innova. Check out which one is the winner among the...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Essendon’s Conor McKenna returns negative COVID-19 test

Jérémie Duval -
Essendon star Conor McKenna has returned a negative test to COVID-19. McKenna's fourth COVID-19 test came back negative on...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Volkswagen Polo Gets Hit By Mahindra Scorpio

Jérémie Duval -
Volkswagen Polo is one of the safest hatchbacks in India and in this accident, it had a scene with the bigger and heavier Mahindra...
Lire la suite

télé-realité

télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : grosse déception pour les fans de Claude, il ferme les cagnottes ouvertes en son nom

Eddy lefournier -
Claude n’est pas sorti vainqueur de l’Île des héros. Il a cependant gagné le cœur des téléspectateurs du grand jeu présenté et animé par...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : consommation de drogues sur les plateaux de tournage ?

Manon -
Une nouvelle polémique enfle autour de la téléréalité les Marseillais. En effet, certaines indiscrétions rapportent qu’il y aurait de la drogue qui circule sur...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : La production sort du silence face aux accusations des candidats

Eddy lefournier -
Chamboulée par le confinement, la 21e saison de Koh-Lanta s’achève ce soir avec la célèbre épreuve des poteaux qui opposera Claude, Naoil et Inès....
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes : Océane lâche tout, Eloïse a peur !

Manon -
Pour les fans de l’émission de téléréalité diffusée par la chaîne W9, « Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes », toutes les étapes réalisées par chaque candidat sont à scruter...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : Carla Moreau avoue avoir perdu 15 kilos grâce à une liposuccion

Eddy lefournier -
Sur Snapchat, Carla Moreau atteste avec franchise qu’elle a perdu du poids récemment. La star des Marseillais de W9 avait admis qu’elle a eu...
Lire la suite

les plus vues

Tech

Le deuxième film de « 365 Days » sortira bientôt?

Jérémie Duval -
Un nouveau film fait son chemin dans l'industrie de la radiodiffusion et le public en est devenu fou. 365 jours, c'est un film...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Black Clover Episode 133: Détails sur la sortie et la diffusion avec les informations de tracé et de distribution

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Black Clover Épisode 133: "Black Clover", parfois, pourrait avoir des similitudes avec d'autres shounen traditionnels, mais ce qui en...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Attack on Titan Saison 4: date de sortie, distribution, intrigue et tout ce que les fans doivent savoir

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Mises à jour d'Attack on Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan est une série animée très célèbre de l'ère...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Outer Banks Saison 2: date de sortie, détails de la distribution et détails de l’épisode

Jérémie Duval -
- - - Outer Banks est une série télévisée Web dramatique américaine d'action-aventure. Beaucoup pourraient avoir regardé la série Web télévisée. Une réponse écrasante a...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

365 DNI (365 jours) sur Netflix : une suite pour bientôt ?

Michel -
Les fans des « 50 Nuances de Grey » seront certainement ravis d’entendre la sortie du frère jumeau de leur film préféré à la version polonaise...
Lire la suite

des surprises dans cette newseletter

Ont en dit pas plus...

Contact