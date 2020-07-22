in France

Samuel L Jackson to Play Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Primary Caregiver’ in Animated Quibi Series ‘Futha Mucka’

samuel l jackson ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are teaming up to play fictional and animated versions of themselves in a new Quibi comedy series called “Futha Mucka.”

The cartoon will follow the pair after a “minor mishap” causes Jackson to become Reynolds’ “primary caregiver” and then “s— gets weird.”

Here is the show’s actual (not-super-straightforward) logline from Quibi:

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When asked for comment on his feelings for Ryan, Sam said “tell them I couldn’t be reached for comment.” When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, sh*t gets weird. Ryan is delighted to spend all of his time with Sam. Sam couldn’t be reached for comment.

Also Read: Inside the Heated Debate Over SAG-AFTRA's Latest Studio Contract: Sex Scenes, Money and Quibi

Created and executive produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe, who will serve as showrunners, “Futha Mucka” is produced by Anonymous Content and Maximum Effort with animation studio Titmouse. Other executive producers include Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Charlie Scully and George Dewey, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse, and Reynolds and Jackson.

Jackson is repped by Anonymous Content and ICM Partners. Reynolds is repped by WME. Jim and Brian Kehoe are repped by Anonymous Content and Paradigm.

Reynolds and Jackson previously costarred in 2017’s live-action buddy film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” A sequel, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” is slated for release in 2021.

Quibi, which launched in April, currently offers two subscription prices: $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without ads.

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like « The Twilight Zone » and « The Umbrella Academy, » plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

Jérémie Duval

