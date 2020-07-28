in France

Royana Black Hubbell, ‘Raising Miranda’ Star, Dies at 47

royana black hubbell

Actress Royana Black Hubbell, who starred in the 1988 CBS sitcom “Raising Miranda” and appeared in several other ’80s and ’90s staples, has died. She was 47.

Hubbell died “very suddenly” on July 14 due to acute myeloid leukemia, according to a GoFundMe page organized by Andy Hubbell. “Royana’s incredible energy and spirit will be a part of our lives forever, and her friends and family want to remember her and assist her husband, JP, at this most difficult time,” the page said.

“Most importantly, let Royana’s light shine through you every day,” it continued.

Hubbell is best-known for playing the lead role in CBS’ “Raising Miranda,” which followed a newly single dad facing the trials and tribulations of raising his 15-year-old daughter (Hubbell). She also made appearances in “The Cosby Show,” “Almost Partners,” “Touched by an Angel,” “Touching Evil,” and more.

According to her obituary, she got her start in acting when she was just 10 on Broadway, performing in Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs.”

While living in Los Angeles, Hubbell ran her own theater company, where she also directed and performed, according to her obituary. She also worked as an administrative assistant at an investment firm.

“Royana had an infectious smile and laugh which could light even the darkest of days. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was truly an angel on earth,” her obituary read.

Hubbell is survived by her husband of 11 years, John Paul Hubbell. Money raised through the GoFundMe campaign, which collected over $53,000 by Monday night, will benefit John Paul in the wake of Royana’s death.

Jérémie Duval

