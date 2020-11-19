Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy-DLC angekündigt

Koei Tecmo et le développeur Kou Shibusawa publient de nouvelles informations sur le mode War Chronicles, qui est inclus dans la nouvelle extension de Romance des trois royaumes: diplomatie et stratégie est inclus.
Le nouveau mode passionnant War Chronicles comprend cinq scénarios, chacun contenant des événements originaux qui garantissent presque une action passionnante. Après chaque scénario, les joueurs sont notés afin de rendre leurs compétences comparables. Cela montrera sûrement les vraies compétences du tacticien.
Le mode War Chronicles propose également une nouvelle fonctionnalité: « Informations incorrectes ». Avec cette feinte, les troupes adverses peuvent être attirées dans des pièges. Le succès dépend en grande partie de l’intelligence des officiers. Cette caractéristique de statut joue donc un rôle encore plus important qu’auparavant. Désormais, les joueurs peuvent également détruire ou saboter des bâtiments, par exemple avec des pièges placés dans des bâtiments.
le Pack d’extension diplomatie et stratégie est disponible à partir du 11 février 2021.
