Regis Philbin Remembered as ‘a Legendary Figure in TV’

Condolences and tributes started pouring in on Saturday, as news broke of the passing of longtime television host and five-time Emmy-winner Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes on Friday. Philbin was 88.

Philbin’s one-time co-host, Kelly Ripa, called him a mentor “We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

The message was signed by both her and her current TV partner, Ryan Seacrest.

“REGIS. There will never be another,” tweeted Kathie Lee Gifford who co-hosted “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee” with Philbin for 15 years.

“Regis is in the same category as Carson,” tweeted David Letterman. “Superlative. He was on our show a million times, always the best guest we ever had, charming, lovable and could take a punch. When he retired I lost interest in television. I love him.”

“Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much,” Jimmy Kimmel wrote.

“Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis,” Maria Shriver tweeted.

Also Read: Regis Philbin, Legendary TV Morning Show Host, Dies at 88

“Heartbroken. We will miss you regis,” “Today Show” host Hoda Kotb, wrote.

See more reactions below:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement on Saturday.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

