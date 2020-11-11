PUBG Patch 9.2: Full notes and updates

PUBG‘s 9.2 update, now live on the test server, is bringing some great new features to the battle royale, including a brand new vehicle, opening up driver shooting, several quality-of-life fixes and plenty of cosmetics.

Rev up your engines with the new Dirt Bike, a single-seater variant available in every map but Karakin. Its top speed doesn’t quite reach the standard Motorcycle, but makes up for it with improved maneuverability both on and off the road.

Finally, drivers can now participate in the firefight. All drivers, besides those guiding boats and the BRDM, will be able to draw their sidearms while retaining full control over the vehicle. Be careful not to crash when you are reloading, however, as it will reduce the steering input of your vehicle.

Team Finder is a new UX feature which allows you to search for teammates beforehand instead of random selection in the pre-game zone. Lobby chat is also added, but will only be available for PC users for the time being.

The Battle Bride Pass is a new type of battle pass that focuses entirely on one character, Sadiya Qureshi. In the lore, Sadiya laid claim to the island of Karakin after achieving a victory, all done in the tattered remains of her wedding dress.

The pass progresses separately from the main Survivor Pass, and will have 15 levels of rewards for you to unlock as you gain experience via gameplay. No missions are available, but you can purchase levels using G-Coin if you are unable to grab all the rewards in time.

Here’s the full list of updates for PUBG‘s 9.2 update.

Gameplay

New Vehicle: Dirt Bike

Image via PUBG Corporation

The new single-seater Dirt Bike is more than just a lite version of the Motorbike. It has its own independent clutch system to rev the engine, improved suspension for offroading, and some other fun features we know it won’t take you long to find, not to mention another fun addition coming in the future. The Dirt Bike spawns on all maps except for Karakin and will replace 50% of the existing bikes out there. We’re looking forward to a whole slew of new stunt videos with this one!

The Dirt Bike is a new single seater motorcycle.

Spawns on all maps, excluding Karakin.

Available in Normal, Custom Matches and Training Mode.

Characteristics

Great acceleration with a top speed of 130 km/h.

Off-road suspension provide superb performance on uneven terrain compared to other vehicles.

Outstanding maneuverability with the ability to disengage the clutch when handbraking to block auto-gearbox and allow hard turns while preserving engine RPM and momentum

Added ability to alter pitch using Shift and Ctrl keys during acceleration/braking.

New Feature: Driver Shooting

Image via PUBG Corporation

It’s been requested for a long time and we’re finally happy to add shooting functionality to vehicle drivers! The new system allows you to fire sidearm weapons while driving and maintaining control over the vehicle (albeit with slightly reduced response while reloading). This functionality works for most vehicles and there are a couple of limitations which you can read about below. We’re excited to see the new kinds of gameplay that emerge from these additions, and please let us know how it feels!

Vehicle drivers can now draw, reload and fire sidearms while having full control over vehicle inputs. The power of vehicle steering input decreases slightly when the driver is reloading.

Driver shooting feature is enabled in all vehicles except boats and BRDM.

Vehicle Aiming Overhaul

Driver and passenger views are now heavily stabilized while aiming. The camera rotation will not follow the rotation of the vehicle.

Driver and passenger TPP cameras have been adjusted and moved closer to the character for easier and more accurate aiming.

Aiming angles are restricted according to player visibility and relation to other passengers For example, you’re unable to aim fully upwards in a closed-top vehicle or aim behind if there’s a passenger on behind you in a 2 seater motorbike

The camera will no longer flip sideways when vehicles roll or pitch upside-down.

Please see below for driver shooting enabled sidearms.

Deagle

P18C

P1911

P92

R1895

R45

Skorpion

Flare gun

Sawed-off Sawed-off can only be equipped by drivers on Bike-type vehicles.



Weapon Balance Adjustment: Sidearms

With the addition of driver firing, we’ve decided now’s a great time for a balance pass on those weapons. All sidearms across the board have received improvements to damage multipliers, aiming, ADS movement speed, and more. The goal is to make all secondary weapons more viable throughout the game, not just in vehicles. It’s a pretty extensive list, so check down below for full details!

For detailed changes, please see below.

All sidearms

Increased headshot damage multiplier: 2.0 → 2.1

Increased limb damage multiplier: 1.0 → 1.05

Decreased aim deviation multiplier (aiming is now more accurate) Increased laser pointer deviation multiplier 0.3 → 0.5. This is to counter above mentioned change, making pistols more accurate in general but not totally dependent on laser pointer. Increased prone stance deviation 0.6 → 0.8 (less accurate in prone)

Now you are able to move faster while aiming or in ADS mode. Increased aimed movement speed multiplier 1.8 → 2.0 Increased ADS movement speed multiplier 1.6 → 2.0

More accuracy while moving. Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 200 Increased movement ADS stabilization (decreased weapon sway caused by movement): Revolvers (R1895, R45): 0.2 → 0.9 Pistols: 0.2 → 0.8 Full-auto pistols (P18C, Skorpion): 0.2 → 0.7



Revolvers (R1895,R45)Now, you can shoot more accurately while moving

Decreased movement deviation multiplier: 1.7 → 1.4

Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 250

R1895

Increased damage: 62 → 64

Increased ROF: 150 RPM → 300 RPM

Heavily decreased aim deviation (because it cannot attach laser pointer, so it is more accurate by default): 1.5 → 0.6

Increased recoil anim speed

R45

Increased damage: 55 → 65

P92

Decreased damage: 35 → 34

Increased ROF: 444 RPM → 600 RPM

P1911

Increased damage: 41 → 42

Deagle

Increased ROF: 240 RPM → 300 RPM

Increased recoil animation speed to better match new ROF.

Sawed-off

Decreased base pattern scale: 1.45 → 1.2

Decreased choke spread scale (lower spread): 0.85 → 0.8

Increased damage multiplier at 15m: 0.5 → 0.55

Skorpion

Can now attach Extended Quickdraw mag.

Other

Lava Damage Calculation Update

The method for processing damage inflicted near the edges of lava has been improved Now lava damage is inflicted more precisely when players come in contact with the lava surface.

Now Gas Cans will explode when they come in contact with lava. Also, spilled gas will catch fire when coming into contact with lava.



Regional Matchmaking Changes

With Update 9.1 we introduced Solo Ranked Mode and also removed some queue options which had historically had excessive matchmaking times, to improve the overall health of matchmaking.

We have received a lot of feedback from players and heard your feedback loud and clear. This patch, we have adjusted matchmaking options to open back up some of those modes for certain regions, while still providing the best gameplay experience for players.

Reopened queues are shown below:

Battle Bride Pass

The Battle Bride Pass is an entirely new kind of pass focusing on a single character vs a seasonal theme. This pass follows Sadiya, the hero from Karakin’s lore, and lets you unlock some of her iconic skins you saw in our motion comics. The Battle Bride pass progresses independently from the Survivor Pass and has 15 levels for you to complete by earning XP from playing matches. If you’re looking to pick up some of Sadiya’s unique looks, pick up the Battle Bride Pass!

Exclusive page Battle Bride Pass only has a premium track which available after purchase.

Progression There are no missions for the Battle bride pass. However, you will be able to climb through the pass via XP gained from gameplay. Max lv to collect all rewards is lv 15. Level-up coupons cannot be used in the pass. However, you will still be able to purchase levels with G-Coin.

The Battle Bride Pass will be available from Nov 18th (KST) to Dec 16th (KST) both with the end of live server maintenance. The Battle Bride Pass period runs for 28 days from your date of purchase.



UI & UX

New feature: Team Finder

The new Team Finder feature lets you connect with other players before the match begins instead of being randomly matched up in the pre-game zone. You can let friends and other players know that you’re looking for a team and accept invites to their lobbies. The Team Finder takes your selected game mode and language settings into account, so you know you’ll matched up where you want to be. If you’re looking to get some squad games in without the completely random element, try Team Finder today!

You can now look for a team to play with using the Team Finder function.

If you’re not in a team, you can toggle team finder to let friends or other players know you are looking for a team and you’ll then be listed on the team finder player list, waiting to be invited by a searching player. If you are already in a team or want to create your own team, you can invite players from the team finder list.

Settings

Team Finder will automatically be set based on your selected game mode, perspective and language settings.

The mic setting is automatically determined after checking whether you have a functioning mic connected. Ensure voice input is enabled and not muted. PUBG must also be granted access to your mic through your operating system.

Team Finder search and discovery are based on your local region Players with same game mode/perspective settings will be shown on the Team Finder list When using Team Finder for Ranked Matches, only players in similar tiers will be shown.



New Feature: Lobby Chat System

Another new method of communication with your teams is the new lobby chatbox. Now you’ll have access to text chat with your team before you enter the game and drop onto the Battlegrounds. Lobby chat features spam, ad, and abusive language filters, and also let you report anyone using it inappropriately. For now, Lobby Chat is only available on PC versions of the game.

You can now text chat with party members in the lobby.

Spam and toxic words are automatically filtered.

You can report players for using abusive language and spamming or advertising.

Please note, chat will be only available on the PC version of PUBG at the moment.

PUBG ID Visibility

When killing other players, your PUBG ID will be displayed to the victim.

PUBG ID will be also displayed in Death Cams and while spectating other players.

The PUBG ID will be also displayed when looking at stats of other players.

Other

Outgame UI components, such as dropdown menus and system messages have been visually improved to provide a more consistent experience.

Voice Chat ‘ALL’ is now disabled in Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch in arcade and Custom Matches will now have voice chat channel to ‘ALL’ disabled due to abuse which was disrupting gameplay.

Performance

CPU performance has been improved by cost optimization of characters outside the player POV.

Performance improvement by rendering optimization of atmospheric fog.

Optimized hitching that occurs when the plane is airborne in low specs/console environment

Optimized the excessive loading time when loading certain type of map in custom match sessions.

Vikendi is also getting a few small convenience adjustments this update. We’ve adjusted the circle settings to be a little more inland, removed some small clutter that was hindering vehicle movement, adjusted the number of house sets to make final phases more open, and more.

Fixed tendency for the first circle to lean too much towards the outskirts of the map. The Safe Zone will now commonly appear more inland.

We have removed small objects around farms and fields which were inhibiting vehicle movement.

The number of house sets has been reduced, as the space between house sets has been modified to ensure late game Blue Zones aren’t overly abundant with buildings. We hope this will have more fights in the fields.

Large rocky areas around the center of the map and rocky hills at the East of the cement Factory have been changed to enable access while on foot and in vehicles.

Removed small objects around the river which were not able to be used as a cover and hindered player movement.

Skins & Items

Dirt Bike themed items – 4 set items, 15 individual items (Release on Nov 18th)

Last year’s PGC Grand Champions now have a new bundle of great skins for fans to enjoy! Pick up the Gen.G Championship Bundle and rock the colors of PUBG’s reigning PGC Champs!

PGC 2019 Gen.G Championship items – 1 set item, 5 individual items.

Only available from 2020 Dec 2nd to 2021 Jan 6th

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where players were only able to enter Ranked Mode in FPP/Squad after restarting the client or refreshing the lobby.

Missing trees around Ruins on Sanhok are now back.

Fixed the issue where partner a exclusive item could be equipped and unequipped freely.

Fixed the camera stutter occurring to a driver in TPP every time when a passenger switches seats.

Fixed the issue where default value of weather type was not available in certain Custom Match War Mode presets.

Fixed the issue where players are forced back to the lobby with an exclamation mark UI displayed when entering dual matchmaking.

Fixed the issue where ADS’ing with a weapon obstructed by collision object would result in severe camera jitter.

Fixed incorrect collision distance of certain weapons.

Fixed the issue where incorrect vehicle information displayed on the players HUD when entering a vehicle with destroyed wheels.

Fixed the issue where a character’s movement would look incorrect when crouching or proning on fire.

Fixed the issue where the effect displayed only at the initial point of explosion when multiple sticky bombs explode nearby.

Fixed the awkward rendering of a character when holding certain weapons with a grip attachments added.

Fixed the case of teammates sometimes not displaying on the Team list UI during squad mode.

UI/UX

Fixed misaligned UI in the settings menu.

Fixed the excessive speed of character rotation in the customize menu affected by ‘General Sensitivity’ value.

Fixed the edges of the reward icon box not being highlighted when selected in the pass screen.

Fixed the issue where ‘Render scale’ value is set to default when selecting ‘Full screen / Windowed’.

Fixed a typo in one of the pass reward items.

Fixed the graphics error shown at the bottom of the G-Coin page in certain resolution settings.

Fixed the issue where players could not replace multiple missions in a row.

Fixed the issue where waypoints could be displayed incorrectly on the minimap when spectating players when they marked a waypoint.

Fixed an issue with the Survival Mastery level up animation and UI.

Fixed the incorrect system message shown when inviting a kicked player to that custom match session.

Skin & Items

Fixed the issue where players could equip ‘Eyes’ category items with Merc Team Uniform .

Fixed the issue where players could not preview emotes after selecting weapon skin items from the pass reward page.

Fixed the misaligned weapon skin when previewing Malevolent Mime – DBS skin.

Fixed the social widget unintentionally displaying on the LABS page.

