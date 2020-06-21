Matt Moylan crunched by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, big hit in Sharks, Bulldogs match

Canterbury’s Dallin Watene-Zelezniak might have already taken out 2020’s Tackle of the Year following a monster hit on Cronulla fullback Matt Moylan.

In the 61st minute of Sunday night’s game between the Bulldogs and Sharks, Watene-Zelezniak lined up Moylan and dumped him to the ground the moment he received the ball from teammate Chad Townsend.

« Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has knocked Moylan back to the Sutherland Shire, » Fox Sports commentator Matt Russell said.

« He bounces straight back up amazingly. What contact!

« Absolutely brutal! »

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Matt Moylan (Getty/Fox Sports)

The monster hit forced Moylan to undergo an HIA assessment which he eventually passed.

Post-match, Moylan managed to find the lighter side when he joked that he had succumbed to a « sunken chest. »

« Mate, I think I’ve got a sunken chest now, » Moylan said on the Matty Johns Show.

« It would have knocked a few of my hairs out. »

The 29-year-old would end up having the last laugh with his side coming out victorious 20-18 in a thriller at Bankwest Stadium.

Sharks winger Sione Katoa claimed his first career hat-trick, while Matt Moylan also came through unscathed to breathe life into the Sharks’ NRL campaign.

Halves Shaun Johnson and Chad Townsend also had two try assists each on Sunday evening to consign the Bulldogs to their fifth defeat from their opening six games.

– with AAP

NRL Highlights: Sharks v Bulldogs – Round 6