Vélociraptors : 13 faits vaillants sur cet espèce de dinosaure

Jérémie Duval -
Facebook : 60 faits amusants sur le géant des médias sociaux

Jérémie Duval -
Facebook est sans aucun doute le site de réseautage social le plus utilisé de tous les temps. Cela a facilité la vie de chacun....
Juin : son histoire inédite que vous devrez savoir

Jérémie Duval -
Juin est une période d'extrêmes. Si vous vivez dans l'hémisphère nord, alors c'est un moment où l'été commence vraiment à battre son plein !...
Les seins : 60 faits étonnants que chaque homme et chaque femme devraient apprendre

Jérémie Duval -
Vous cherchez des faits sur les seins? Les seins sont l'incarnation par excellence de la sexualité féminine. Il va sans dire que les hommes...
Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Presso CNG : price Starts From Rs 4.84 lakh!

The CNG powered Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in four trims – LXi, LXi(O), VXi and VXi(O) – each of which are about Rs 75,000 more expensive than the petrol counterparts. With CNG, the S-Presso produces 58hp of power.

Maruti Suzuki has added yet another model to its CNG lineup of cars. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has now finally launched the CNG-powered S-Presso in India. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG starts from Rs 4.84 lakh and it is available in four trim levels – LXi, LXi(O), VXi and VXi(O). Here’s a detailed price list of the CNG-powered BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in India.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG powered S-Presso in India with prices starting from Rs 4.84 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG powered S-Presso in India with prices starting from Rs 4.84 lakh.
VariantBS6 S-Presso CNG Price
LXiRs 4.84 lakh
LXi(O)Rs 4.90 lakh
VXiRs 5.08 lakh
VXi(O)Rs 5.14 lakh

With the factory-fitted CNG kit on the S-Presso, the car costs about Rs 75,000 more than each of the equivalent standard versions of the S-Presso. The features list on each of the variants however remain identical to those of the standard version. It will however not be offered on the range topping VXI+ trim. The VXI+ trim has been kept reserved for the petrol model only. This means that you will miss out on features like the touchscreen infotainment, steering-mounted audio controls, internally adjustable ORVMs, and body coloured door handles on the top variant of the CNG models.

The top-spec VXi(O) variants of the S-Presso CNG will however get features like remote central locking, speed sensitive door locks, Maruti’s SmartPlay dock audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, front power windows, body coloured bumpers, wheel covers for the 14-inch steel wheels, gear shift indicator and a 12V accessory socket as well. If you opt for the Option pack, it will further add a front passenger airbag and seat belt pre-tensioners.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launch today: Details on price ...

Also Read : Tata Harrier Vs Toyota Innova Quick Drag Race – See Who’s The Winner

The S-Presso CNG is powered by the same BS6 1.0L, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that does duty on the regular S-Presso. However, with CNG variants produces 58hp and 78Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the petrol models produce 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki is only offering a 5-speed manual gearbox with the S-Presso CNG and there’s no option of the AMT gearbox. The mileage for the CNG variant is rated at 31.2km/kg.

Also Read : Volkswagen Polo Gets Hit By Mahindra Scorpio – See Shocking Results!

The VXi(O) trim of S-Presso CNG is now the most expensive trim in the entire S-Presso range. The S-Presso CNG now joins other CNG models in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup like the recently launched Celerio S-CNG and also the Ertiga S-CNG. Maruti also has CNG variants of the WagonR and the Alto. Maruti Suzuki claims that they have sold over 1,06,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India. There also has been substantial growth of CNG cars in the country over the last five years.

Jérémie Duval

