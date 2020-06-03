La programmation de Cannes 2020 aurait inclus «The French Dispatch», «Soul» de Pixar, etc.

Cannes est toujours annulée, mais le prestigieux festival a tout de même décidé d’annoncer les films qu’il prévoyait de projeter cette année. Désormais, bon nombre des films qui ont été joués pourront désormais utiliser leur sélection cannoise à leur avantage même s’ils ne seront pas projetés au Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. La programmation de Cannes 2020 comprend Wes Anderson La dépêche française, le film Pixar Âme, le Train pour Busan suite Penninsula, et plus.
Le Festival de Cannes devait avoir lieu du 12 au 23 mai, et alors que les organisateurs ont joué avec l’idée de pousser le festival à une date ultérieure cette année, la décision a finalement été prise d’annuler toute l’affaire. « L’annulation n’a jamais été une option », directeur artistique de Cannes Thierry Frémaux a déclaré aujourd’hui lors de l’annonce de la programmation de Cannes 2020. «Comme vous le savez probablement, le Festival n’a été annulé qu’une seule fois, en 1939. Et une seule autre édition n’a pas été achevée, c’était en 1968. En 2020, si [the festival] ne pouvait pas prendre sa forme habituelle, il lui fallait prendre une autre forme. Cela ne pouvait pas simplement disparaître. »
De nombreux films de la programmation annulée de 2020 seront désormais présentés en avant-première dans d’autres festivals de cinéma, notamment au TIFF, à San Sebastian, à Sundance, etc. La programmation annoncée par Frémaux est visible ci-dessous.
LES FIDÈLES
L’EXPÉDITION FRANÇAISE par Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43
Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES – Ventes internationales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – Distribution France: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
ÉTÉ 85 par François Ozon (France) – 1h40
Production: MANDARIN – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: DIAPHANA
ASA GA KURU (Vraies mères) par Naomi Kawase (Japon) – 2h20
Production: KINO FILMS CO – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: HAUT ET COURT
LOVERS ROCK par Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 1h08
Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes internationales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
MANGROVE par Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 2h04
Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes internationales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
DRUK (un autre round) par Thomas Vinterberg – (Danemark) – 1h55
Production: ZENTROPA – Ventes internationales: TRUSTNORDISK – Distribution France: HAUT ET COURT
ADN (ADN) par Maïwenn (France / Algérie) – 1h30
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
DERNIERS MOTS par Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06
Production: STEMAL – Ventes internationales: THE PARTY FILMS
CIEL: AU PAYS DU BONHEUR par IM Sang-Soo (Corée du Sud) – 1h40
Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP – Ventes internationales: FINECUT
EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Nous serons oubliés) par Fernando Trueba (Espagne) – 2h16
Production: CARACOL TELEVISION – Ventes internationales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT
PÉNINSULE par YEON Sang-Ho (Corée du Sud) – 1h54
Production: REDPETER FILMS – Ventes internationales: CONTENU PANDA – Distribution France: ARP SELECTION
AU CRÉPUSCULE (Au crépuscule) par Sharunas BARTAS (Lituanie) – 2h06
Production: KINOELEKTRON – Ventes internationales: LUXBOX
DES HOMMES (Front intérieur) par Lucas BELVAUX – (Belgique) – 1h40
Production: SYNECDOCHE – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: AD VITAM
LA CHOSE RÉELLE par Kôji Fukada (Japon) – 3h48
Production: NAGOYA TV – Ventes internationales: NAGOYA TV
LES NOUVEAUX ARRIVANTS
PASSION SIMPLE par Danielle Arbid (Liban) – 1h36
Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS – Ventes internationales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
UN HOMME BON par Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47
Production: WILLOW FILMS – Ventes internationales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT par Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h
Production: MOBY DICK FILMS – Ventes internationales: ELLE DRIVER – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
SOUAD par Ayten Amin (Egypte) – 1h30
Production: VIVID REELS
LIMBO par Ben Sharrock (Royaume-Uni) – 1h53
Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD – Ventes internationales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES
ROUGE (Terre rouge) par Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26
Production: LES FILMS VELVET – Ventes internationales: WTFILMS – Distribution France: AD VITAM
TRANSPIRATION par Magnus Von Horn (Suède) – 1h40
Production: LAVA FILMS – Ventes internationales: NEW EUROPE FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES
TEDDY par Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28
Production: BAXTER FILMS – Ventes internationales: WTFILMS – Distribution française: THE JOKERS FILMS
FÉVRIER (Février) par Kamen Kalev (Bulgarie) – 2h05
Production: KORO FILMS – Distribution française: UFO DISTRIBUTION
AMMONITE par Francis Lee (Royaume-Uni) – 2h
Production: SEE-SAW FILMS – Ventes internationales: CROSS CITY FILMS – Distribution en France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT par Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40
Production: PARTIZAN FILMS – Ventes internationales: BE FOR FILMS – Distribution en France: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
ENFANT TERRIBLE par Oskar Roehler (Allemagne) – 2h14
Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION – Ventes internationales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION
NADIA, PAPILLON par Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46
Production: NEMESIS FILMS – Ventes internationales: WAZABI FILMS
NOUS VOILÀ par Nir Bergman (Israël) – 1h34
Production: SPIRO FILMS – Ventes internationales: MK2 FILMS
UN FILM OMNIBUS
SEPTET: L’HISTOIRE DE HONG KONG par Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam (Hong Kong) – 1h53
Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE – Ventes internationales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION
LES PREMIÈRES CARACTÉRISTIQUES
CHUTE par Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52
Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES – Ventes internationales: HANWAY FILMS – Distribution française: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT
PLAISIR par Ninja Thyberg (Suède) – 1h45
Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION – Ventes internationales: POLYVALENT
SLALOM par Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32
Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: THE PARTY FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES – Distribution France: JOUR2FÊTE
CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Maison de la mémoire) par Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brésil) – 1h27
Production: MANEKI FILMS
CLÉS BRISÉES (Fausse note) par Jimmy Keyrouz (Liban) – 1h30
Production: EZEKIEL
IBRAHIM par Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL- Distribution France: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
DÉBUT (Au début) par Déa Kulumbegashvili (Géorgie) – 2h10
Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
GAGARINE par Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35
Production: HAUT ET COURT – Ventes internationales: TOTEM FILMS – Distribution française: HAUT ET COURT
16 PRINTEMPS par Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13
Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: LUXBOX – Distribution France: PANAME DISTRIBUTION
VAURIEN par Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35
Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: KINOLOGIE – Distribution France: REZO FILMS
GARÇON CHIFFON par Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48
Production: CG CINEMA – Ventes internationales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE – Distribution France: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE
SI LE VENT TOMBE (Si le vent tombe) par Nora Martirosyan (Arménie) – 1h40
Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: INDIE INTERNATIONAL SALES – Distribution France: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION
JEAN ET LE TROU par Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38
Production: FILMS DE MUTRESSA
DANS LE VENT (Courir au gré du vent) par WEI Shujun (Chine) – 2h36
Production: ALIBABA PICTURES
LA MORT DU CINÉMA ET MON PÈRE AUSSI (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) par Dani Rosenberg (Israël) – 1h40
Production: PARDES FILMS – Ventes internationales: FILMS BOUTIQUE
3 FILMS DOCUMENTAIRES
EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) par Dieudo Hamadi – (République démocratique du Congo) – 1h30
Production: LES FILMS DE L’OEIL SAUVAGE – Ventes internationales: ANDANA FILMS
LES CHASSEURS DE TRUFFES par Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24
Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC – Ventes internationales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – Distribution française: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
9 JOURS A RAQQA par Xavier de Lauzanne – (France) – 1h30
Production: ALOEST FILMS
5 FILMS DE COMÉDIE
ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES par Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35
Production: CHAPKA FILMS – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
LES DEUX ALFRED par Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Distribution France: UGC DISTRIBUTION
UN TRIOMPHE (Un coup d’eclat) par Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40
Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE – Ventes internationales: MK2 FILMS – Distribution en France: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION
L’ORIGINE DU MONDE par Laurent Lafitte (France) – 1er film
Production: TRESOR FILMS – Ventes internationales: STUDIO CANAL – Distribution France: STUDIO CANAL
LE DISCOURS par Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27
Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE – Ventes internationales: CHARADES – Distribution France: LE PACTE
4 FILMS ANIMÉS
AYA TO MAJO (Perce-oreille et sorcière) par Gorô Miyazaki (Japon) – 1h22
Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution en France: WILD BUNCH
FUIR par Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danemark) – 1h30
Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL – Ventes internationales: CINEPHIL
JOSEP par Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1er film
Production: LES FILMS D’ICI – Ventes internationales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL – Distribution française: DISTRIBUTION SOPHIE DULAC
ÂME par Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30
Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS – Distribution France: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
