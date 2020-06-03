La programmation de Cannes 2020 aurait inclus «The French Dispatch», «Soul» de Pixar, etc.

Cannes est toujours annulée, mais le prestigieux festival a tout de même décidé d’annoncer les films qu’il prévoyait de projeter cette année. Désormais, bon nombre des films qui ont été joués pourront désormais utiliser leur sélection cannoise à leur avantage même s’ils ne seront pas projetés au Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. La programmation de Cannes 2020 comprend Wes Anderson La dépêche française, le film Pixar Âme, le Train pour Busan suite Penninsula, et plus.

Le Festival de Cannes devait avoir lieu du 12 au 23 mai, et alors que les organisateurs ont joué avec l’idée de pousser le festival à une date ultérieure cette année, la décision a finalement été prise d’annuler toute l’affaire. « L’annulation n’a jamais été une option », directeur artistique de Cannes Thierry Frémaux a déclaré aujourd’hui lors de l’annonce de la programmation de Cannes 2020. «Comme vous le savez probablement, le Festival n’a été annulé qu’une seule fois, en 1939. Et une seule autre édition n’a pas été achevée, c’était en 1968. En 2020, si [the festival] ne pouvait pas prendre sa forme habituelle, il lui fallait prendre une autre forme. Cela ne pouvait pas simplement disparaître. »

De nombreux films de la programmation annulée de 2020 seront désormais présentés en avant-première dans d’autres festivals de cinéma, notamment au TIFF, à San Sebastian, à Sundance, etc. La programmation annoncée par Frémaux est visible ci-dessous.

LES FIDÈLES L’EXPÉDITION FRANÇAISE par Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43 Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES – Ventes internationales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – Distribution France: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ÉTÉ 85 par François Ozon (France) – 1h40 Production: MANDARIN – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: DIAPHANA ASA GA KURU (Vraies mères) par Naomi Kawase (Japon) – 2h20 Production: KINO FILMS CO – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: HAUT ET COURT LOVERS ROCK par Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 1h08 Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes internationales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED MANGROVE par Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 2h04 Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes internationales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED DRUK (un autre round) par Thomas Vinterberg – (Danemark) – 1h55 Production: ZENTROPA – Ventes internationales: TRUSTNORDISK – Distribution France: HAUT ET COURT ADN (ADN) par Maïwenn (France / Algérie) – 1h30 Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL DERNIERS MOTS par Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06 Production: STEMAL – Ventes internationales: THE PARTY FILMS CIEL: AU PAYS DU BONHEUR par IM Sang-Soo (Corée du Sud) – 1h40 Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP – Ventes internationales: FINECUT EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Nous serons oubliés) par Fernando Trueba (Espagne) – 2h16 Production: CARACOL TELEVISION – Ventes internationales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT PÉNINSULE par YEON Sang-Ho (Corée du Sud) – 1h54 Production: REDPETER FILMS – Ventes internationales: CONTENU PANDA – Distribution France: ARP SELECTION AU CRÉPUSCULE (Au crépuscule) par Sharunas BARTAS (Lituanie) – 2h06 Production: KINOELEKTRON – Ventes internationales: LUXBOX DES HOMMES (Front intérieur) par Lucas BELVAUX – (Belgique) – 1h40 Production: SYNECDOCHE – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: AD VITAM LA CHOSE RÉELLE par Kôji Fukada (Japon) – 3h48 Production: NAGOYA TV – Ventes internationales: NAGOYA TV LES NOUVEAUX ARRIVANTS PASSION SIMPLE par Danielle Arbid (Liban) – 1h36 Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS – Ventes internationales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION UN HOMME BON par Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47 Production: WILLOW FILMS – Ventes internationales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT par Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h Production: MOBY DICK FILMS – Ventes internationales: ELLE DRIVER – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION SOUAD par Ayten Amin (Egypte) – 1h30 Production: VIVID REELS LIMBO par Ben Sharrock (Royaume-Uni) – 1h53 Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD – Ventes internationales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES ROUGE (Terre rouge) par Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26 Production: LES FILMS VELVET – Ventes internationales: WTFILMS – Distribution France: AD VITAM TRANSPIRATION par Magnus Von Horn (Suède) – 1h40 Production: LAVA FILMS – Ventes internationales: NEW EUROPE FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES TEDDY par Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28 Production: BAXTER FILMS – Ventes internationales: WTFILMS – Distribution française: THE JOKERS FILMS FÉVRIER (Février) par Kamen Kalev (Bulgarie) – 2h05 Production: KORO FILMS – Distribution française: UFO DISTRIBUTION AMMONITE par Francis Lee (Royaume-Uni) – 2h Production: SEE-SAW FILMS – Ventes internationales: CROSS CITY FILMS – Distribution en France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT par Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40 Production: PARTIZAN FILMS – Ventes internationales: BE FOR FILMS – Distribution en France: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION ENFANT TERRIBLE par Oskar Roehler (Allemagne) – 2h14 Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION – Ventes internationales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION NADIA, PAPILLON par Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46 Production: NEMESIS FILMS – Ventes internationales: WAZABI FILMS NOUS VOILÀ par Nir Bergman (Israël) – 1h34 Production: SPIRO FILMS – Ventes internationales: MK2 FILMS UN FILM OMNIBUS SEPTET: L’HISTOIRE DE HONG KONG par Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam (Hong Kong) – 1h53 Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE – Ventes internationales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION LES PREMIÈRES CARACTÉRISTIQUES CHUTE par Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52 Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES – Ventes internationales: HANWAY FILMS – Distribution française: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT PLAISIR par Ninja Thyberg (Suède) – 1h45 Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION – Ventes internationales: POLYVALENT SLALOM par Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32 Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: THE PARTY FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES – Distribution France: JOUR2FÊTE CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Maison de la mémoire) par Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brésil) – 1h27 Production: MANEKI FILMS CLÉS BRISÉES (Fausse note) par Jimmy Keyrouz (Liban) – 1h30 Production: EZEKIEL IBRAHIM par Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20 Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL- Distribution France: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL DÉBUT (Au début) par Déa Kulumbegashvili (Géorgie) – 2h10 Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL GAGARINE par Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35 Production: HAUT ET COURT – Ventes internationales: TOTEM FILMS – Distribution française: HAUT ET COURT 16 PRINTEMPS par Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13 Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: LUXBOX – Distribution France: PANAME DISTRIBUTION VAURIEN par Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35 Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: KINOLOGIE – Distribution France: REZO FILMS GARÇON CHIFFON par Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48 Production: CG CINEMA – Ventes internationales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE – Distribution France: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE SI LE VENT TOMBE (Si le vent tombe) par Nora Martirosyan (Arménie) – 1h40 Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: INDIE INTERNATIONAL SALES – Distribution France: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION JEAN ET LE TROU par Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38 Production: FILMS DE MUTRESSA DANS LE VENT (Courir au gré du vent) par WEI Shujun (Chine) – 2h36 Production: ALIBABA PICTURES LA MORT DU CINÉMA ET MON PÈRE AUSSI (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) par Dani Rosenberg (Israël) – 1h40 Production: PARDES FILMS – Ventes internationales: FILMS BOUTIQUE 3 FILMS DOCUMENTAIRES EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) par Dieudo Hamadi – (République démocratique du Congo) – 1h30 Production: LES FILMS DE L’OEIL SAUVAGE – Ventes internationales: ANDANA FILMS LES CHASSEURS DE TRUFFES par Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24 Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC – Ventes internationales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – Distribution française: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS 9 JOURS A RAQQA par Xavier de Lauzanne – (France) – 1h30 Production: ALOEST FILMS 5 FILMS DE COMÉDIE ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES par Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35 Production: CHAPKA FILMS – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION LES DEUX ALFRED par Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30 Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Distribution France: UGC DISTRIBUTION UN TRIOMPHE (Un coup d’eclat) par Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40 Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE – Ventes internationales: MK2 FILMS – Distribution en France: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION L’ORIGINE DU MONDE par Laurent Lafitte (France) – 1er film Production: TRESOR FILMS – Ventes internationales: STUDIO CANAL – Distribution France: STUDIO CANAL LE DISCOURS par Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27 Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE – Ventes internationales: CHARADES – Distribution France: LE PACTE 4 FILMS ANIMÉS AYA TO MAJO (Perce-oreille et sorcière) par Gorô Miyazaki (Japon) – 1h22 Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution en France: WILD BUNCH FUIR par Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danemark) – 1h30 Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL – Ventes internationales: CINEPHIL JOSEP par Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1er film Production: LES FILMS D’ICI – Ventes internationales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL – Distribution française: DISTRIBUTION SOPHIE DULAC ÂME par Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30 Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS – Distribution France: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

