La programmation de Cannes 2020 aurait inclus «The French Dispatch», «Soul» de Pixar, etc.

La gamme Canes 2020 dévoilée

Cannes est toujours annulée, mais le prestigieux festival a tout de même décidé d’annoncer les films qu’il prévoyait de projeter cette année. Désormais, bon nombre des films qui ont été joués pourront désormais utiliser leur sélection cannoise à leur avantage même s’ils ne seront pas projetés au Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. La programmation de Cannes 2020 comprend Wes Anderson La dépêche française, le film Pixar Âme, le Train pour Busan suite Penninsula, et plus.

Le Festival de Cannes devait avoir lieu du 12 au 23 mai, et alors que les organisateurs ont joué avec l’idée de pousser le festival à une date ultérieure cette année, la décision a finalement été prise d’annuler toute l’affaire. « L’annulation n’a jamais été une option », directeur artistique de Cannes Thierry Frémaux a déclaré aujourd’hui lors de l’annonce de la programmation de Cannes 2020. «Comme vous le savez probablement, le Festival n’a été annulé qu’une seule fois, en 1939. Et une seule autre édition n’a pas été achevée, c’était en 1968. En 2020, si [the festival] ne pouvait pas prendre sa forme habituelle, il lui fallait prendre une autre forme. Cela ne pouvait pas simplement disparaître. »

De nombreux films de la programmation annulée de 2020 seront désormais présentés en avant-première dans d’autres festivals de cinéma, notamment au TIFF, à San Sebastian, à Sundance, etc. La programmation annoncée par Frémaux est visible ci-dessous.

LES FIDÈLES

L’EXPÉDITION FRANÇAISE par Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43

Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES – Ventes internationales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – Distribution France: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

ÉTÉ 85 par François Ozon (France) – 1h40

Production: MANDARIN – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: DIAPHANA

ASA GA KURU (Vraies mères) par Naomi Kawase (Japon) – 2h20

Production: KINO FILMS CO – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: HAUT ET COURT

LOVERS ROCK par Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 1h08

Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes internationales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

MANGROVE par Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 2h04

Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes internationales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

DRUK (un autre round) par Thomas Vinterberg – (Danemark) – 1h55

Production: ZENTROPA – Ventes internationales: TRUSTNORDISK – Distribution France: HAUT ET COURT

ADN (ADN) par Maïwenn (France / Algérie) – 1h30

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

DERNIERS MOTS par Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06

Production: STEMAL – Ventes internationales: THE PARTY FILMS

CIEL: AU PAYS DU BONHEUR par IM Sang-Soo (Corée du Sud) – 1h40

Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP – Ventes internationales: FINECUT

EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Nous serons oubliés) par Fernando Trueba (Espagne) – 2h16

Production: CARACOL TELEVISION – Ventes internationales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT

PÉNINSULE par YEON Sang-Ho (Corée du Sud) – 1h54

Production: REDPETER FILMS – Ventes internationales: CONTENU PANDA – Distribution France: ARP SELECTION

AU CRÉPUSCULE (Au crépuscule) par Sharunas BARTAS (Lituanie) – 2h06

Production: KINOELEKTRON – Ventes internationales: LUXBOX

DES HOMMES (Front intérieur) par Lucas BELVAUX – (Belgique) – 1h40

Production: SYNECDOCHE – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: AD VITAM

LA CHOSE RÉELLE par Kôji Fukada (Japon) – 3h48

Production: NAGOYA TV – Ventes internationales: NAGOYA TV

LES NOUVEAUX ARRIVANTS

PASSION SIMPLE par Danielle Arbid (Liban) – 1h36

Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS – Ventes internationales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

UN HOMME BON par Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47

Production: WILLOW FILMS – Ventes internationales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT par Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h

Production: MOBY DICK FILMS – Ventes internationales: ELLE DRIVER – Distribution France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

SOUAD par Ayten Amin (Egypte) – 1h30

Production: VIVID REELS

LIMBO par Ben Sharrock (Royaume-Uni) – 1h53

Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD – Ventes internationales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES

ROUGE (Terre rouge) par Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26

Production: LES FILMS VELVET – Ventes internationales: WTFILMS – Distribution France: AD VITAM

TRANSPIRATION par Magnus Von Horn (Suède) – 1h40

Production: LAVA FILMS – Ventes internationales: NEW EUROPE FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES

TEDDY par Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28

Production: BAXTER FILMS – Ventes internationales: WTFILMS – Distribution française: THE JOKERS FILMS

FÉVRIER (Février) par Kamen Kalev (Bulgarie) – 2h05

Production: KORO FILMS – Distribution française: UFO DISTRIBUTION

AMMONITE par Francis Lee (Royaume-Uni) – 2h

Production: SEE-SAW FILMS – Ventes internationales: CROSS CITY FILMS – Distribution en France: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT par Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40

Production: PARTIZAN FILMS – Ventes internationales: BE FOR FILMS – Distribution en France: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

ENFANT TERRIBLE par Oskar Roehler (Allemagne) – 2h14

Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION – Ventes internationales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION

NADIA, PAPILLON par Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46

Production: NEMESIS FILMS – Ventes internationales: WAZABI FILMS

NOUS VOILÀ par Nir Bergman (Israël) – 1h34

Production: SPIRO FILMS – Ventes internationales: MK2 FILMS

UN FILM OMNIBUS

SEPTET: L’HISTOIRE DE HONG KONG par Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam (Hong Kong) – 1h53

Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE – Ventes internationales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION

LES PREMIÈRES CARACTÉRISTIQUES

CHUTE par Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52

Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES – Ventes internationales: HANWAY FILMS – Distribution française: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT

PLAISIR par Ninja Thyberg (Suède) – 1h45

Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION – Ventes internationales: POLYVALENT

SLALOM par Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32

Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: THE PARTY FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES – Distribution France: JOUR2FÊTE

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Maison de la mémoire) par Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brésil) – 1h27

Production: MANEKI FILMS

CLÉS BRISÉES (Fausse note) par Jimmy Keyrouz (Liban) – 1h30

Production: EZEKIEL

IBRAHIM par Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL- Distribution France: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

DÉBUT (Au début) par Déa Kulumbegashvili (Géorgie) – 2h10

Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

GAGARINE par Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35

Production: HAUT ET COURT – Ventes internationales: TOTEM FILMS – Distribution française: HAUT ET COURT

16 PRINTEMPS par Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13

Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: LUXBOX – Distribution France: PANAME DISTRIBUTION

VAURIEN par Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35

Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: KINOLOGIE – Distribution France: REZO FILMS

GARÇON CHIFFON par Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48

Production: CG CINEMA – Ventes internationales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE – Distribution France: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE

SI LE VENT TOMBE (Si le vent tombe) par Nora Martirosyan (Arménie) – 1h40

Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS – Ventes internationales: INDIE INTERNATIONAL SALES – Distribution France: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION

JEAN ET LE TROU par Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38

Production: FILMS DE MUTRESSA

DANS LE VENT (Courir au gré du vent) par WEI Shujun (Chine) – 2h36

Production: ALIBABA PICTURES

LA MORT DU CINÉMA ET MON PÈRE AUSSI (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) par Dani Rosenberg (Israël) – 1h40

Production: PARDES FILMS – Ventes internationales: FILMS BOUTIQUE

3 FILMS DOCUMENTAIRES

EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) par Dieudo Hamadi – (République démocratique du Congo) – 1h30

Production: LES FILMS DE L’OEIL SAUVAGE – Ventes internationales: ANDANA FILMS

LES CHASSEURS DE TRUFFES par Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24

Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC – Ventes internationales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – Distribution française: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

9 JOURS A RAQQA par Xavier de Lauzanne – (France) – 1h30

Production: ALOEST FILMS

5 FILMS DE COMÉDIE

ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES par Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35

Production: CHAPKA FILMS – Ventes internationales: PLAYTIME – Distribution France: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

LES DEUX ALFRED par Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30

Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Distribution France: UGC DISTRIBUTION

UN TRIOMPHE (Un coup d’eclat) par Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40

Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE – Ventes internationales: MK2 FILMS – Distribution en France: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION

L’ORIGINE DU MONDE par Laurent Lafitte (France) – 1er film

Production: TRESOR FILMS – Ventes internationales: STUDIO CANAL – Distribution France: STUDIO CANAL

LE DISCOURS par Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27

Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE – Ventes internationales: CHARADES – Distribution France: LE PACTE

4 FILMS ANIMÉS

AYA TO MAJO (Perce-oreille et sorcière) par Gorô Miyazaki (Japon) – 1h22

Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI – Ventes internationales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution en France: WILD BUNCH

FUIR par Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danemark) – 1h30

Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL – Ventes internationales: CINEPHIL

JOSEP par Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1er film

Production: LES FILMS D’ICI – Ventes internationales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL – Distribution française: DISTRIBUTION SOPHIE DULAC

ÂME par Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30

Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS – Distribution France: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

La programmation post-Cannes 2020 aurait inclus «The French Dispatch», «Soul» de Pixar et plus est apparu en premier sur / Film.

