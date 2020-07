& # 039; La maison forte & # 039; grimpe à un fantastique 21,1% contre « Red », qui marque 10,6% dans Antena 3

CONS Toddler Easy-On Star Player Low Top White/Midnight Navy/Gym Red taille: 21 (1 a 3 ans et demi)

21 (1 a 3 ans et demi) - White/Midnight Navy/Gym Red - REINVENT THE GAME. Everyday style with a sporty edge – that's the Star Player. Taking cues from our basketball roots, these sneakers mix the classic features you know and love with a leather build, suede overlays and a padded collar for comfort.