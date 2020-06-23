iOS 14 hidden features: Back Tap, Sound Recognition

There’s no official information on supported devices at the moment, but it seems that Back Tap works on iPhone models that support Tap to Wake (X, XS and XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max).

A hidden gem of iOS 14: Back Tap from r/iOSBeta

Another interesting feature was uncovered by Reddit user u/Jsmith4523. It is called Sound Recognition and works as the name suggests. “Your iPhone will continuously listen for certain sounds, and using on-device intelligence, will notify you when sounds may be recognized,” reads the description.