in France

How ViacomCBS Plans to Reinvent CBS All Access for the Streaming Era

Thursday began the first of a two-part reboot for the five-year-old streamer

ViacomCBS began the reinvention of CBS All Access on Thursday when it added thousands of shows from Viacom networks. It’s the first step of a phased approach the company hopes will turn the 5-year-old streaming service into a more worthy competitor in the streaming space.

The full rebranding of CBS All Access — complete with a brand-new name that has yet to be announced — won’t happen until early next year. But ViacomCBS didn’t want to wait that long to show consumers it could compete on the bigger streaming playing field that has materialized over the past year. Since last November, the space has added five newcomers.

“That was going to take a period of time,” Marc DeBevoise, ViacomCBS’ chief digital officer, told TheWrap of the full rebrand, which will also feature a completely redesigned platform. But adding Viacom content into the service was a much quicker turnaround. “Our feeling was, ‘Why wait?’ We can do that (now). This service is highly functioning — millions of subscribers, low churn, full distribution already.”

All Access added more than 3,500 episodes from Viacom networks BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel on Thursday, along with a smaller redesign that incorporates hubs for the Viacom networks. “There’s going to be other stair-steps on the way to the early 2021 full relaunch,” DeBevoise added.

CBS All Access is adding Viacom network hubs

ViacomCBS will be both a rookie and one of the streaming game’s most veteran players. CBS All Access launched in 2014, well before the streaming gold rush began. But its subscriber numbers pale in comparison to some of its bulkier competitors. Netflix has more than 190 million, while Disney+ has gained nearly 60 million in its first half-year of operation.

“It feels like the right time, because we’re seeing the growth accelerate. It may be partially COVID-19, partially just our own content timing,” DeBevoise says. “It just feels like we’re at the next inflection point.” While CBS All Access is getting a new look and name, the price won’t change. Currently, All Access charges $5.99 a month for limited commercials and $9.99 for an ad-free version. That pricing alone make a larger service more competitive among the other top players. DeBevoise said they’re already seeing growth among commercial-free subs, which now make up around 40% of the subscriber base.

“As of now, we don’t think the price needs to change,” he said. “We’re happy with where we are.”

Also Read: Inside Streaming’s Emmy Dominance: Netflix Has More Noms Than the 4 Broadcast Networks Combined

ViacomCBS was initially hesitant to enter the so-called “Streaming Wars” by rolling all of its content into one, massive offering. Instead, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish appeared to want to stick with the company’s smaller services, which include the free PlutoTV and the niche offering BET+. Bakish’s stance was that the company was better off playing it both ways: Get incremental revenue from the smaller services while remaining open to licensing or selling content to the bigger streamers.

Paramount has sold multiple films to Netflix in the last year, and Nickelodeon signed an output deal with Netflix in early February. Comedy Central’s “South Park” went to HBO Max in a licensing deal worth at least $500 million. Even after Bakish announced that ViacomCBS would be transforming All Access into a larger player, the company hasn’t stopped cutting deals. Paramount has sold movies including “Lovebirds” and an untitled time travel film with Ryan Reynolds to Netflix. ViacomCBS cut a licensing deal with Peacock that give NBCUniversal’s new streaming service old library content that includes exclusivity windows for Paramount classics like “The Godfather.”

But DeBevoise contends that offering its library on a non-exclusive basis “doesn’t harm our business.” Even though Peacock will have exclusive periods on some Paramount films, DeBevoise compared the deal to studios’ traditional handling of movie rights. “The movie business is all about windowing, right?”

ViacomCBS wouldn’t be the first streaming service to share content. Disney+ was able to get the vast majority of its Marvel Studios-produced films for the launch last November, though more recent hits like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther” remain available on TNT due to pre-existing licensing deals.

Also Read: Netflix Tops HBO With Record 160 Emmy Nominations

By hoarding everything for themselves, Disney, WarnerMedia and other streamers are willing to forgo an entire revenue stream, betting that enough customers will fork over a monthly fee to make up the difference. For example, Disney gave up $150 million in revenue last year by eliminating output deals.

Voir aussi  Peter V'landys confirme deux plans proposés pour la structure de la saison 2020 de la LNR

“There’s this narrative in the press that you have to keep everything exclusive, otherwise you’re doing nothing. We think that’s false. You have to keep the right or enough things exclusive,” DeBevoise argued. “Depending on the nature of the content, it doesn’t always fit to be exclusive to the service.”

ViacomCBS plans to take more a targeted approach to exclusivity, relying mostly on its franchise IP. The streamer has already carved out its place in the “Star Trek” universe with three live-action series (with a fourth in development) and the animated “Lower Decks.” The next focus is the Nickelodeon mainstay “Spongebob Squarepants,” with a new movie, “Sponge on the Run,” as well as the prequel series, “Kamp Koral,” in the works as streaming-only properties.

ViacomCBS is also attempting to stake its claim where the other streamers’ have not: live sports. Unlike other streaming services, CBS All Access features a live feed of the CBS broadcast network, allowing access to live programming like NFL games and college sports. And CBS is scheduled to host Super Bowl LV next February — assuming it can still be played mid-pandemic.

All Access is also getting into exclusive sports rights, beginning with the UEFA Champions League next week. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which had planned to launch this summer with coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, is so far the only other major streaming service that will have exclusive live sports. That could set up a preview of the next content battle between streamers.

“The key is that what are those exclusive things, or those current things or live things that can really drive users into the service? Those are the ones we’re focused on,” DeBevoise added. “I think the best part about the content we’re bringing in — the new originals we’re building and some of the things like UEFA — they’re actually hopefully going to diversify our audience a bit.”

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)


  • summer tv premiere dates

    The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT


  • The Chi
    Showtime

  • Perry Mason HBO

    HBO


  • Yellowstone

    Paramount Network


  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto

    AMC


  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back

    TLC


  • Greenleaf

    OWN


  • Celebrity Show Off

    TBS


  • DC Universe/HBO Max


  • Search Party Season 3

    HBO Max


  • Twilight Zone Season 2

    CBS All Access


  • Dark

    Netflix


  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday

    Showtime


  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark

    HBO


  • Unsolved Mysteries

    Netflix


  • Marriage Boot Camp

    We TV


  • The Family Business

    BET+


  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

    Netflix


  • Hanna

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Outcry

    Showtime


  • Stateless

    Netflix


  • Tough as Nails

    CBS


  • Close Enough

    HBO Max


  • Expecting Amy

    HBO Max


  • Cannonball - Season 1

    USA


  • USA


  • Greatness Code

    Apple TV+


  • Little Voice

    Apple TV+


  • P-Valley

    Starz


  • Brave New World - Piilot

    Peacock


  • The Capture - Season 1

    Peacock


  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte

    Peacock


  • Intelligence - Season 1

    Peacock


  • Married at First Sight

    Lifetime


  • United We Fall

    ABC


  • The House of Ho

    HBO Max


  • Netflix


  • KILLER CAMP

    The CW


  • Cursed

    Netflix


  • absentia stana katic

    Amazon Prime Video


  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness

    TNT



  •




  • Love on the Spectrum

    Netflix


  • Corporate

    Comedy Central


  • Room 104

    HBO


  • wynonna earp kat barrell

    Syfy


  • Helter Skelter

    Epix



  •


  • Last Chance U

    Netflix


  • The Dog House

    HBO Max


  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy

    Netflix


  • Frayed

    HBO Max


  • Muppets Now

    Disney+


  • The Umbrella Academy

    Netflix


  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4

    Bravo


  • Taskmaster

    The CW


  • Fridge Wars

    The CW


  • Quibi


  • Catfish

    MTV


  • Coroner

    The CW


  • Star Trek: Lower Decks

    CBS All Access


  • Selling Sunset

    Netflix


  • jeffrey epstein


  • Mapleworth Murders

    Quibi


  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks

    HBO


  • Ted Lasso

    Apple TV+


  • Eco-Challenge

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Lovecraft Country

    HBO


  • Dead Pixels

    The CW


  • lucifer

    Netflix


  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

    HBO Max


  • Love Fraud

    Showtime


  • A.P. Bio - Season 2

    NBCUniversal


  • Away Hilary Swank

    Netflix


  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer

    Amazon Prime Video


  • Hulu


Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like « The Twilight Zone » and « The Umbrella Academy, » plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

  • East West You all look the same to me - CD album
    Album - Inclus 1 plage multimédia donnant accès au site internet du groupe - Parution : 02/08/2002 - chez East West
    144,02 €
  • "Taylor & Amp Francis Ltd" The Live-Streaming Handbook : How to create live video for social media on your phone and desktop - [Version Originale] - relié
    Peter Stewart (Auteur) - chez "Taylor & Amp Francis Ltd"
    120,23 €
  • Inconnu Professional Practice in Learning and Development: How to Design and Deliver Plans for the Workplace - [Version Originale] - poche
    Inconnu (Auteur) - chez Inconnu
    50,33 €

AccessCBSEraplansReinventstreamingViacomCBS

Jérémie Duval

File image of Marco Reus.

Le capitaine de Dortmund, Reus, toujours blessé, manquera le début de la pré-saison – Football