Gary Neville réagit à la performance de Sergio Reguilon et s’extasie sur Eric Dier – .

Dali Phantom S-80 - Prix unitaire - PRIX A NÉGOCIER SUR LE SITE

Enceinte encastrable Dali Phantom S-80 The PHANTOM S-80 is the most compact in-wall speaker in the range. With its 8 inch bass/mid-range woofer working in combination with the rotatable hybrid tweeter module, it delivers a clear and well-defined audio reproduction - including a surprising bass performance.