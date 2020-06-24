Essendon’s Conor McKenna returns negative COVID-19 test

Essendon star Conor McKenna has returned a negative test to COVID-19.

McKenna’s fourth COVID-19 test came back negative on Tuesday evening after having tested positive over the weekend.

It’s the latest twist in the AFL’s COVID-19 saga after McKenna and teammate James Stewart were sent into a 14-day quarantine following the Irishman’s irregular tests.

McKenna had tested positive to coronavirus on Saturday but at a low level.

Conor McKenna (Getty)

At this stage, it remains unclear as to what the next step will be for McKenna with the Essendon Football Club currently assessing all of the information.

The entire Essendon playing list was tested at Marvel Stadium on Monday – All returned a negative result on Tuesday morning.

Essendon’s round-three clash with Melbourne last Sunday was postponed due to McKenna’s positive test over the weekend and has yet to be rescheduled.

Full-contact training has since been banned at all clubs by the AFL in response to McKenna’s test result and with COVID-19 cases continuing to increase at concerning levels in Victoria.

Clubs will be permitted to continue contact training in groups of up to nine, and larger groups can still conduct ball movement drills without contact.