Jérémie Duval

Débardeur : son histoire surprenante

Jérémie Duval
Lorsque le mois d'été approchent, le débardeur devient la tendance à enfiler. Il peut être habillé avec une veste et un jean chic, ou habillé...
Carottes et santé : L'ingrédient secret pour voir dans le noir ?

Jérémie Duval
Autrement dit, oui et non. Les carottes contiennent de la vitamine A, autrement connue sous le nom de rétinol (et ces étymologistes de vous...
Aimants pour réfrigérateur : Son histoire magique

Jérémie Duval
Beaucoup d'entre nous ont grandi avec des aimants ornant nos réfrigérateurs, mais nous n'avons jamais vraiment demandé pourquoi. Il est de plus en plus courant...
South Park : 30 faits sur KennyMcCormick

Jérémie Duval
Kenny McCormick est le personnage de dessin animé inintelligible préféré de tout le monde! En tant que l'un des quatre enfants principaux de South Park,...
Eels Nathan Brown loses at NRL judiciary

A robust defence from gun lawyer Nick Ghabar has failed to save Parramatta enforcer Nathan Brown at the NRL judiciary.

Brown will miss Saturday’s night’s bumper clash with Canberra and next week’s round-eight game against North Queensland after failing to have a careless high tackle charge downgraded on Tuesday night.

Canberra

Appearing via video link, Brown was found guilty of a grade-two high shot on Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley on Saturday night and rubbed out for two matches.

It is Brown’s second two-game suspension of a season, just six rounds old, after the 27-year-old was outed for dangerous contact before coronavirus forced the suspension of the competition in March.

Nathan Brown (Getty)

Boasting an enviable record in getting some of league’s biggest names off at the tribunal, most notably Billy Slater’s case to have the retired Melbourne superstar free to play the 2018 grand final, Ghabar did his level best for Brown.

He produced footage of grade-one careless high tackles from Radley on Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson earlier in the same game and one from Eels centre Waqa Blake on Manly hooker Danny Levi in round three to try to convince the judiciary panel that Brown’s tackle « could not possibly have been twice as bad ».

Ghabar argued his client was attempting a traditional wrapping tackle with an open hand, unlike Blake jumping « wildly into » his with a « clenched fist and swinging arm ».

The smooth-talking barrister noted how Blake’s « relatively significant contact » forced Levi to drop the ball and also claimed Radley’s tackle on Gutherson left the Parramatta skipper’s head recoiling backwards.

Nathan-Brown

Jérémie Duval

Divertissement

Daria Spin-Off Jodie TV Series Picked Up by Comedy Central – /Film

Jérémie Duval
Daria, the pinnacle of ’90s animated irony, is entering the modern age with a new animated spin-off series titled Jodie. Comedy Central has given a...
Divertissement

Tata Harrier Vs Toyota Innova Quick Drag Race

Jérémie Duval
Here is a video of a quick drag race between Tata Harrier and Toyota Innova. Check out which one is the winner among the...
Divertissement

Essendon's Conor McKenna returns negative COVID-19 test

Jérémie Duval
Essendon star Conor McKenna has returned a negative test to COVID-19. McKenna's fourth COVID-19 test came back negative on...
Divertissement

Volkswagen Polo Gets Hit By Mahindra Scorpio

Jérémie Duval
Volkswagen Polo is one of the safest hatchbacks in India and in this accident, it had a scene with the bigger and heavier Mahindra...
Divertissement

Search Party Bosses Preview Dory's Dirty Deeds, Elliot's Hidden Origin Story and 'How Deep His Lies Run'

Jérémie Duval
  In statements Monday night, the Major League Baseball organization and the players’ union announced that negotiations over potential new agreements have ended, and that...
DFL und DFB müssen Grundlagenvertrag verhandeln

Jérémie Duval
Nach der Vergabe der Medienrechte am deutschen Profifußball streiten die 36 Klubs über die Verteilung der Gelder. Doch mit der internen Auseinandersetzung wird es...
6 changements massifs dans la saison 3

Jérémie Duval
Après plusieurs retards, la troisième saison de Fortnite Chapter 2 est enfin là, et elle a fait sensation. La saison 2...
Xiaomi cherchait une conception de caméra de téléphone rotative sauvage

Jérémie Duval
Part de marché des additifs pour le ciment, analyse, croissance, prévisions 2028

Jérémie Duval
Le rapport Ciment additive Market fournit un aperçu rapide des détails répertoriés. Le rapport sur le marché des additifs pour le ciment indique qu'il...
Les vérités cachées sombres de Johnny Depp ne nous sont pas connues !!! Vous serez choqué de savoir !!!

Jérémie Duval
Shocking Hidden Truths of Johnny Depp Aujourd’hui, nous parlons d’une partie de la vérité révélatrice de Johnny Depp. Vous avez probablement vu...
Les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin

Mathilde
Entre visites guidées et thématiques, cinéma et concert, les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin sont proposés dans...
Weekend du 20 et 21 juin à Lyon : que faire ?

Manon
Malgré la situation sanitaire actuelle et la mesure de distanciation sociale mise en place, de nombreux programmes de sorties sont proposés pour...
Paris ce weekend du 19, 20 et 21 juin : tous les bons plans

Manon
Suite à la déclaration du président Emmanuel Macron, la capitale de France passe actuellement en zone verte. Avec la réouverture des portes...
Spécifications du Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Jérémie Duval
David Hallyday a rendu hommage à son père Johnny pour son anniversaire

cedric
Considéré comme étant une légende de la chanson française, le grand Johnny Hallyday décédé suite à un cancer en 2017 aurait eu...
Koh-Lanta : grosse déception pour les fans de Claude, il ferme les cagnottes ouvertes en son nom

Eddy lefournier
Claude n’est pas sorti vainqueur de l’Île des héros. Il a cependant gagné le cœur des téléspectateurs du grand jeu présenté et animé par...
Les Marseillais : consommation de drogues sur les plateaux de tournage ?

Manon
Une nouvelle polémique enfle autour de la téléréalité les Marseillais. En effet, certaines indiscrétions rapportent qu’il y aurait de la drogue qui circule sur...
Koh-Lanta : La production sort du silence face aux accusations des candidats

Eddy lefournier
Chamboulée par le confinement, la 21e saison de Koh-Lanta s’achève ce soir avec la célèbre épreuve des poteaux qui opposera Claude, Naoil et Inès....
Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes : Océane lâche tout, Eloïse a peur !

Manon
Pour les fans de l’émission de téléréalité diffusée par la chaîne W9, « Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes », toutes les étapes réalisées par chaque candidat sont à scruter...
Les Marseillais : Carla Moreau avoue avoir perdu 15 kilos grâce à une liposuccion

Eddy lefournier
Sur Snapchat, Carla Moreau atteste avec franchise qu’elle a perdu du poids récemment. La star des Marseillais de W9 avait admis qu’elle a eu...
Le deuxième film de « 365 Days » sortira bientôt?

Jérémie Duval
Un nouveau film fait son chemin dans l'industrie de la radiodiffusion et le public en est devenu fou. 365 jours, c'est un film...
Black Clover Episode 133: Détails sur la sortie et la diffusion avec les informations de tracé et de distribution

Jérémie Duval
- Publicité - Black Clover Épisode 133: "Black Clover", parfois, pourrait avoir des similitudes avec d'autres shounen traditionnels, mais ce qui en...
Attack on Titan Saison 4: date de sortie, distribution, intrigue et tout ce que les fans doivent savoir

Jérémie Duval
- Publicité - Mises à jour d'Attack on Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan est une série animée très célèbre de l'ère...
Outer Banks Saison 2: date de sortie, détails de la distribution et détails de l'épisode

Jérémie Duval
- - - Outer Banks est une série télévisée Web dramatique américaine d'action-aventure. Beaucoup pourraient avoir regardé la série Web télévisée. Une réponse écrasante a...
365 DNI (365 jours) sur Netflix : une suite pour bientôt ?

Michel
Les fans des « 50 Nuances de Grey » seront certainement ravis d’entendre la sortie du frère jumeau de leur film préféré à la version polonaise...
