Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot

Dragon Prince Season 4 Update: Anime shows are dashing their way to the most loved shows on Netflix. Dragon Prince is one of those shows. This how successfully launched three seasons, and all its three seasons were super hit. Fans are anticipating the next season to release soon. The world of Nadia has spellbound the viewers with its charming mythical land.

Release, Date of the Dragon Prince Season 4?

Netflix hasn’t announced the release date of the new season but according to the leaks, this show is supposed to release this year. Season 3 premiered in November 2019 hence the new season should release at the end of this year too.Due to the pandemic situation, the production of the whole film industry has suffered and Dragon prince has been the prey of this pandemic hence the show might be delayed.

The Cast of Season 4

The main cast will reclaim their role and they include Callum (Jack DeSena), Ezran (Sasha Rojen). Other characters like Jason Simpson as Viren, Racquel Belmonte Jesse Inocalla, as Claudia and Erik Dellums as Aaravo will be back.

It is believed that the dragon king was killed in the battle between humans, but the human price went on a quest to return the lost egg to stop the battle. They wanted to get the egg back to its mother.

The season 3 ended with the dragon returned to his mother, and the fight being human and elves being finished.