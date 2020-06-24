Accueil Divertissement
Lost : 6 faits qui prouvent que les personnages ne sont pas morts à tout jamais

Jérémie Duval
En 2004, la télévision a considérablement changé. Parmi les «trois grands» réseaux de diffusion américains (ABC, CBS, NBC), l'Alphabet Network était souvent le moins...
Yoga : 80 faits intéressants que vous devriez apprendre dès maintenant

Jérémie Duval
Il y a quelque chose qui s'appelle la Journée internationale du yoga et c'est là pour une raison. Nous dirons que le monde a...
Art visuel : les plus minuscules sculptures du monde, signé Willard Wigan

Jérémie Duval
Nous aimons tous nous promener dans un musée, avoir un bon aperçu des sculptures et des œuvres d'art exposées - généralement à...
Chats siamois : 55 faits intéressants à savoir

Jérémie Duval
Les chats sont si adorables que nous ne pouvons pas arrêter de tomber amoureux d'eux. Que ce soit un animal sauvage ou...
Daria Spin-Off Jodie TV Series Picked Up by Comedy Central – /Film

Daria, the pinnacle of ’90s animated irony, is entering the modern age with a new animated spin-off series titled Jodie. Comedy Central has given a series order to Jodie, which will star Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the titular lead. Created and written by Grace Edwards (Insecure, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Jodie follows one of Daria’s friends in Lawndale High as she graduates college and enters the workforce.

Deadline reports that the Daria spin-off series Jodie has found a home at Comedy Central. Created and written by Grace Edwards, Jodie will follow Jodie Landon (previously voiced by Jessica Cydnee Jackson), one of Daria’s friends in Lawndale High who first appeared in the first season of Daria. The spin-off picks up with Jodie as she graduates from college and enters the real world (so to speak). Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, who has also signed on to executive produce, makes her animated debut as the voice of Jodie.

Here is the logline for Jodie, per Deadline:

What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The show will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, the series will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.

The network has picked up the adult animated series from creator Grace Edwards in a shift to build a bigger catalogue of adult animated comedies. While Jodie is still created by MTV Studios, which has several Daria-related shows in the pipeline, it will be air on its fellow Viacom CBS network Comedy Central, where it will likely be paired with South Park.

Daria

Jodie will be just one of the titles in MTV Studios’ Daria expanded universe, but based on its subject matter, it seems like it will be the most current series. Hollywood is showing a greater interest in promoting Black-led projects lately in the wake of the renewed Black Lives Matter movement, and Jodie sounds like it will be a relatable and relevant comedy for today. It’s fascinating yo watch the long legacy that Daria has left, itself an animated spin-off of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn, Daria ran on-air for 5 seasons on MTV and became a cult classic for its feminist slant and sharp sense of humor.

Jérémie Duval

Divertissement

Tata Harrier Vs Toyota Innova Quick Drag Race

Jérémie Duval
Here is a video of a quick drag race between Tata Harrier and Toyota Innova. Check out which one is the winner among the...
Divertissement

Essendon’s Conor McKenna returns negative COVID-19 test

Jérémie Duval
Essendon star Conor McKenna has returned a negative test to COVID-19. McKenna's fourth COVID-19 test came back negative on...
Divertissement

Volkswagen Polo Gets Hit By Mahindra Scorpio

Jérémie Duval
Volkswagen Polo is one of the safest hatchbacks in India and in this accident, it had a scene with the bigger and heavier Mahindra...
Divertissement

Search Party Bosses Preview Dory’s Dirty Deeds, Elliot’s Hidden Origin Story and ‘How Deep His Lies Run’

Jérémie Duval
  In statements Monday night, the Major League Baseball organization and the players’ union announced that negotiations over potential new agreements have ended, and that...
Divertissement

Bradman Best de Knights vs Cowboys pour violation de COVID-19

Jérémie Duval
Bradman Best a été exclu du match de samedi contre les Cowboys après avoir violé par inadvertance les protocoles COVID-19 de la...
International

Part de marché des additifs pour le ciment, analyse, croissance, prévisions 2028

Jérémie Duval
Le rapport Ciment additive Market fournit un aperçu rapide des détails répertoriés. Le rapport sur le marché des additifs pour le ciment indique qu'il...
ACTUALITÉS

Les vérités cachées sombres de Johnny Depp ne nous sont pas connues !!! Vous serez choqué de savoir !!!

Jérémie Duval
Shocking Hidden Truths of Johnny Depp Aujourd’hui, nous parlons d’une partie de la vérité révélatrice de Johnny Depp. Vous avez probablement vu...
International

Apple approuve enfin la mise à jour de l’application de messagerie premium « Hey »

Jérémie Duval
france

France

Les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin

Mathilde
Entre visites guidées et thématiques, cinéma et concert, les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin sont proposés dans...
France

Weekend du 20 et 21 juin à Lyon : que faire ?

Manon
Malgré la situation sanitaire actuelle et la mesure de distanciation sociale mise en place, de nombreux programmes de sorties sont proposés pour...
France

Paris ce weekend du 19, 20 et 21 juin : tous les bons plans

Manon
Suite à la déclaration du président Emmanuel Macron, la capitale de France passe actuellement en zone verte. Avec la réouverture des portes...
France

Spécifications du Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Jérémie Duval
France

David Hallyday a rendu hommage à son père Johnny pour son anniversaire

cedric
Considéré comme étant une légende de la chanson française, le grand Johnny Hallyday décédé suite à un cancer en 2017 aurait eu...
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : grosse déception pour les fans de Claude, il ferme les cagnottes ouvertes en son nom

Eddy lefournier
Claude n’est pas sorti vainqueur de l’Île des héros. Il a cependant gagné le cœur des téléspectateurs du grand jeu présenté et animé par...
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : consommation de drogues sur les plateaux de tournage ?

Manon
Une nouvelle polémique enfle autour de la téléréalité les Marseillais. En effet, certaines indiscrétions rapportent qu’il y aurait de la drogue qui circule sur...
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : La production sort du silence face aux accusations des candidats

Eddy lefournier
Chamboulée par le confinement, la 21e saison de Koh-Lanta s’achève ce soir avec la célèbre épreuve des poteaux qui opposera Claude, Naoil et Inès....
télé réalité

Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes : Océane lâche tout, Eloïse a peur !

Manon
Pour les fans de l’émission de téléréalité diffusée par la chaîne W9, « Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes », toutes les étapes réalisées par chaque candidat sont à scruter...
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : Carla Moreau avoue avoir perdu 15 kilos grâce à une liposuccion

Eddy lefournier
Sur Snapchat, Carla Moreau atteste avec franchise qu’elle a perdu du poids récemment. La star des Marseillais de W9 avait admis qu’elle a eu...
Tech

Le deuxième film de « 365 Days » sortira bientôt?

Jérémie Duval
Un nouveau film fait son chemin dans l'industrie de la radiodiffusion et le public en est devenu fou. 365 jours, c'est un film...
ACTUALITÉS

Black Clover Episode 133: Détails sur la sortie et la diffusion avec les informations de tracé et de distribution

Jérémie Duval
- Publicité - Black Clover Épisode 133: "Black Clover", parfois, pourrait avoir des similitudes avec d'autres shounen traditionnels, mais ce qui en...
ACTUALITÉS

Attack on Titan Saison 4: date de sortie, distribution, intrigue et tout ce que les fans doivent savoir

Jérémie Duval
- Publicité - Mises à jour d'Attack on Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan est une série animée très célèbre de l'ère...
ACTUALITÉS

Outer Banks Saison 2: date de sortie, détails de la distribution et détails de l’épisode

Jérémie Duval
- - - Outer Banks est une série télévisée Web dramatique américaine d'action-aventure. Beaucoup pourraient avoir regardé la série Web télévisée. Une réponse écrasante a...
ACTUALITÉS

365 DNI (365 jours) sur Netflix : une suite pour bientôt ?

Michel
Les fans des « 50 Nuances de Grey » seront certainement ravis d’entendre la sortie du frère jumeau de leur film préféré à la version polonaise...
