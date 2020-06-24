Accueil ACTUALITÉS Tech
Jérémie Duval

Le saviez-vous

Nos guides

Border Collie : 60 faits fantastiques pour cette race de chien

Jérémie Duval -
Border Collie est une race de chien fascinante. Intelligent, énergique, mignon, drôle et fidèle - cette race de chien peut gagner votre cœur avant...
Lire la suite
Nos guides

South Park : 30 faits sur KennyMcCormick

Jérémie Duval -
Kenny McCormick est le personnage de dessin animé inintelligible préféré de tout le monde! En tant que l'un des quatre enfants principaux de South Park,...
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Carottes et santé : L’ingrédient secret pour voir dans le noir ?

Jérémie Duval -
Autrement dit, oui et non. Les carottes contiennent de la vitamine A, autrement connue sous le nom de rétinol (et ces étymologistes de vous...
Lire la suite
Nos guides

Films d’horreur : top 15 des titres les plus effrayants

Jérémie Duval -
Les films sont quelque chose dont nous ne pouvons nous passer; Netflix et chill font désormais partie de notre vie. C'est la saison de...
Lire la suite

Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run snags worldwide distribution with STX – betanewsfr

Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run snags worldwide distribution with STX

Next-generation media company STX Entertainment, has secured worldwide distribution rights to ”Run Rabbit Run” from Emmy-nominated “Handmaid’s Tale” director Daina Reid (”The Outsider”) and starring Emmy award winner Elisabeth Moss.

Moss recently starred in another genre hot property, ”The Invisible Man”, which raced to a worldwide box office of $125m, making it not only one of the top performing films of the year but also one of the most profitable given its low budget. STXfilms will directly distribute Run Rabbit Run in the US, UK and Ireland with STXinternational set to introduce the film to buyers at this week’s Cannes Virtual Market. The deal was negotiated by Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the producers on the eve of the market.

The film is written by novelist Hannah Kent, who penned the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films (”Relic”, ”Snowtown”). Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films are producing the film set to start shooting on location in Australia in 2020. Moss will also produce alongside her partner Lindsey McManus.

XYZ Films will finance in collaboration with Finland’s IPR.VC and executive produce the project. ”Run Rabbit Run” is a Carver Films production, with major production investment from XYZ and Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria and the South Australian Film Corporation.

30WEST will also serve as Executive Producers. Umbrella Entertainment will be releasing in Australia and New Zealand.

Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group commented, “Elisabeth’s outstanding performance and the huge success of The Invisible Man make her a theatrical force to be reckoned with. A genre film that reunites Elisabeth with “The Handmaid’s Tale” director Daina Reid is an incredible opportunity and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this film together.”

Daina Reid Directs Run Rabbit Run with Elisabeth Moss ...

Moss, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of June Osborne in the hit TV show “The Handmaid’s Tale,” most recently starred in the films Her Smell and Shirley in addition to the box office hit The Invisible Man. She will next appear in Wes Anderson’s Cannes Official Selection The French Dispatch, as well as Taiki Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.

In addition to “Handmaid’s Tale,” Reid’s directing credits include Amazon’s “Upload,” HBO’s “The Outsider” and SBS series “Sunshine.

Lire la suite

Jérémie Duval

ARTICLES LIÉS

Tech

Ne vous attendez pas à ce que les premiers astronautes Artemis de la NASA conduisent sur la lune dans une voiture lunaire de luxe

Jérémie Duval -
L’année dernière, la NASA s’est objectif ambitieux: Envoyez des astronautes marcher sur la lune en 2024. Maintenant, l'agence est en train de planifier ce...
Lire la suite
Tech

Nintendo se concentre sur son switch

jessica -
Shuntaro Furukawa, le président de Nintendo, remet en cause ses efforts et ses ambitions dans le smartphone et souhaite les laisser de côté. Mais s’agit-il d’un...
Lire la suite
Tech

iOS 14 : Apple emprunte les widgets d’Android et d’autres fonctionnalités

nathalie -
Parmi les grandes nouveautés annoncées par Apple pour l’iOS 14, il y a l’arrivée des widgets empruntés à Android et Google. Si...
Lire la suite
Tech

ASUS TUF A15: Un PC Gamer de nouvelles générations à petit prix

evah -
Fnac/ Darty propose actuellement le très puissant modèle « A-TUF566IV-AL141T » au prix de 1 499 Euros au lieu de 2 099...
Lire la suite
Tech

Xiaomi et Huawei prévoient de lancer des smartphones pliables avec écran en verre ultrafin

cedric -
Une nouvelle rumeur circule actuellement sur les géants chinois des smartphones Huawei et Xiaomi comme quoi ils auraient acheté des écrans en...
Lire la suite

Latest Posts

Tech

Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run snags worldwide distribution with STX – betanewsfr

Jérémie Duval -
Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run snags worldwide distribution with STX Next-generation media company STX Entertainment, has secured worldwide distribution rights to ”Run Rabbit Run” from...
Lire la suite
Foot

DFL-Boss Christian Seifert exklusiv über die Rechtevergabe: « Ich bin DAZN-Abonnent »

Jérémie Duval -
Die DFL hat am Montag die Vergabe der TV-Medienrechte der Bundesliga zur Saison 2021/22 bekanntgegeben. DAZN sicherte sich hierbei alle Freitags- und Sonntagsspiele. Anschließend...
Lire la suite
Foot

Messi souffle ses 33 printemps avec le Barça

Manon -
Comme à son habitude, le FC Barcelone n’a pas manqué de rendre hommage à celui qui incarne le mieux l’équipe blaugrana. En...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Angelina Jolie prépare quelque chose, Grave pour ramener Brad Pitt; détails ici !!

Jérémie Duval -
Les femmes sont des êtres mystérieux. Elle peut vous aimer de tout son cœur et ne se plaint jamais, ou elle peut vous...
Lire la suite

a ne pas rater

International

Part de marché des meubles de luxe – Analyse de l’industrie, prévisions 2028

Jérémie Duval -
Le rapport sur le marché des meubles de luxe donne un aperçu rapide des détails répertoriés. Le rapport sur le marché des meubles de...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Dorohedoro est maintenant sur Netlix !!! Et la saison 2 de l’anime ??? Wataru Takagi apparaît !!! Plot, Cast, Review et bien d’autres !!!

Jérémie Duval -
Dorohedro est une adaptation manga du même nom. Il est écrit par Hiroshi Seko. L’anime est devenu populaire parmi les téléspectateurs en raison de...
Lire la suite
International

Xiaomi cherchait une conception de caméra de téléphone rotative sauvage

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite

newsletter reservez a nos amis

recevez un email par mois et puis c'est tout.

france

France

Les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin

Mathilde -
Entre visites guidées et thématiques, cinéma et concert, les bons plans à Strasbourg pour ce weekend du 20 juin sont proposés dans...
Lire la suite
France

Weekend du 20 et 21 juin à Lyon : que faire ?

Manon -
Malgré la situation sanitaire actuelle et la mesure de distanciation sociale mise en place, de nombreux programmes de sorties sont proposés pour...
Lire la suite
France

Paris ce weekend du 19, 20 et 21 juin : tous les bons plans

Manon -
Suite à la déclaration du président Emmanuel Macron, la capitale de France passe actuellement en zone verte. Avec la réouverture des portes...
Lire la suite
France

Spécifications du Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Jérémie Duval -
Lire la suite
France

David Hallyday a rendu hommage à son père Johnny pour son anniversaire

cedric -
Considéré comme étant une légende de la chanson française, le grand Johnny Hallyday décédé suite à un cancer en 2017 aurait eu...
Lire la suite

divertissement

Divertissement

Tik Tok, une nouvelle arme de contestation ?

Mathilde -
Personne ne l’attendait là où il est en ce moment. Tik Tok est en train de devenir un espace pour militants.
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Mia Khalifa : une mort « trop » prématurée

Michel -
L’ancienne actrice de film pour adulte Mia Khalifa réagit de façon hilarante à un canular sur sa mort diffusé par un utilisateur...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Teen Sisters Killed In Freak Hammock Accident

Jérémie Duval -
Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet family sitcom, a goofy cartoon, or a hilarious workplace comedy, there are so many TV shows...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

The Hunt : voici pourquoi vous devriez le voir au cinéma

nathalie -
Disponible dans les cinémas, « The Hunt » est le film dont on a forcément entendu parler, tant le chef d’œuvre continue...
Lire la suite
Divertissement

Batman Forever, Batman & Robin désavoués par la DCEU

Michel -
Le DC Extended Universe va, selon toute vraisemblance, faire un retour sur Batman Forever et Batman & Robin alors que le Batman...
Lire la suite

télé-realité

télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : grosse déception pour les fans de Claude, il ferme les cagnottes ouvertes en son nom

Eddy lefournier -
Claude n’est pas sorti vainqueur de l’Île des héros. Il a cependant gagné le cœur des téléspectateurs du grand jeu présenté et animé par...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : consommation de drogues sur les plateaux de tournage ?

Manon -
Une nouvelle polémique enfle autour de la téléréalité les Marseillais. En effet, certaines indiscrétions rapportent qu’il y aurait de la drogue qui circule sur...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : La production sort du silence face aux accusations des candidats

Eddy lefournier -
Chamboulée par le confinement, la 21e saison de Koh-Lanta s’achève ce soir avec la célèbre épreuve des poteaux qui opposera Claude, Naoil et Inès....
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes : Océane lâche tout, Eloïse a peur !

Manon -
Pour les fans de l’émission de téléréalité diffusée par la chaîne W9, « Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes », toutes les étapes réalisées par chaque candidat sont à scruter...
Lire la suite
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : Carla Moreau avoue avoir perdu 15 kilos grâce à une liposuccion

Eddy lefournier -
Sur Snapchat, Carla Moreau atteste avec franchise qu’elle a perdu du poids récemment. La star des Marseillais de W9 avait admis qu’elle a eu...
Lire la suite

les plus vues

Tech

Le deuxième film de « 365 Days » sortira bientôt?

Jérémie Duval -
Un nouveau film fait son chemin dans l'industrie de la radiodiffusion et le public en est devenu fou. 365 jours, c'est un film...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Black Clover Episode 133: Détails sur la sortie et la diffusion avec les informations de tracé et de distribution

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Black Clover Épisode 133: "Black Clover", parfois, pourrait avoir des similitudes avec d'autres shounen traditionnels, mais ce qui en...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Attack on Titan Saison 4: date de sortie, distribution, intrigue et tout ce que les fans doivent savoir

Jérémie Duval -
- Publicité - Mises à jour d'Attack on Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan est une série animée très célèbre de l'ère...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

Outer Banks Saison 2: date de sortie, détails de la distribution et détails de l’épisode

Jérémie Duval -
- - - Outer Banks est une série télévisée Web dramatique américaine d'action-aventure. Beaucoup pourraient avoir regardé la série Web télévisée. Une réponse écrasante a...
Lire la suite
ACTUALITÉS

365 DNI (365 jours) sur Netflix : une suite pour bientôt ?

Michel -
Les fans des « 50 Nuances de Grey » seront certainement ravis d’entendre la sortie du frère jumeau de leur film préféré à la version polonaise...
Lire la suite

des surprises dans cette newseletter

Ont en dit pas plus...

Contact