Critique des meilleurs plans: AQUAMAN – DEEP DIVES # 3 ‘Dead in the Water’ (4/10)

Schagerl Apredato SG1 Gold

Schagerl Apredato SG1 Gold mouthpiece for trumpet, inner diameter: 17,00mm, bore: 3,70mm, very deep cup, gold plated, to fill the mouthpiece, open the bell up to the stop screw (counterclockwise) and fill completely with water, now swivel mouthpiece (backbore and bell should touch the worktop) and drain