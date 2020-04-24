Christine Sinclair sur l’héritage de son équipe nationale | @Accueil

var adServerUrl = « »;
var $ el = $ (« # video_container-570177 »);
var permalink = $ el.closest (‘. snet-single-article’). data (‘permalink’);
/ *
if (« 1 » == true && ‘undefined’! == typeof window.getIndexAds) {
var so = {preroll: {1: {1: {siteID: 191888}, 2: {siteID: 191889}}}};
adServerUrl = window.getIndexAds (‘http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szsim300_fx=v vp & output = vast & unviewed_position_start = 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6151735882001 & cmsid = 384 ‘, donc, permalien);
} autre {
adServerUrl = « http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&ppl_vs=v&stp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6151735882001 & cmsid = 384 « ;
}
* /
adServerUrl = « http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&ppl_vs=v&stp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6151735882001 & cmsid = 384 « ;
$ el.after (unescape (« % 3Cscript src = » « + (document.location.protocol == » https: « ? » https: // sb « : » http: // b « ) + » .scorecardresearch. com / beacon.js « % 3E% 3C / script% 3E »));
$ (document) .one (‘ready’, fonction () {
$ (« # video_container-570177 ») .SNPlayer ({
bc_account_id: « 1704050871 »,
bc_player_id: « rkedLxwfab »,
// lecture automatique: false,
// is_has_autoplay_switch: false,
bc_videos: 6151735882001,
is_has_continuous_play: « false »,
adserverurl: adServerUrl,
section: « »,
vignette: « https://www.sportsnet.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/6151735882001-1024×576.jpg »,
direct_url: « https://www.sportsnet.ca/soccer/christine-sinclair-national-team-legacy-home/ »
});
});