Betanews.fr

Divertissement

Christine Sinclair sur l’héritage de son équipe nationale | @Accueil

ByBestbeta

Avr 24, 2020 , , , , , , ,


var adServerUrl = «  »;
        var $ el = $ (« # video_container-570177 »);
        var permalink = $ el.closest (‘. snet-single-article’). data (‘permalink’);

/ *
        if (« 1 » == true && ‘undefined’! == typeof window.getIndexAds) {
            var so = {preroll: {1: {1: {siteID: 191888}, 2: {siteID: 191889}}}};
            adServerUrl = window.getIndexAds (‘http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szsim300_fx=v vp & output = vast & unviewed_position_start = 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6151735882001 & cmsid = 384 ‘, donc, permalien);
        } autre {
            adServerUrl = « http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&ppl_vs=v&stp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6151735882001 & cmsid = 384 « ;
        }
        * /
        adServerUrl = « http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&ppl_vs=v&stp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6151735882001 & cmsid = 384 « ;

$ el.after (unescape (« % 3Cscript src =  » « + (document.location.protocol == » https: « ? » https: // sb « : » http: // b « ) + » .scorecardresearch. com / beacon.js « % 3E% 3C / script% 3E »));

$ (document) .one (‘ready’, fonction () {
            $ (« # video_container-570177 ») .SNPlayer ({
                bc_account_id: « 1704050871 »,
                bc_player_id: « rkedLxwfab »,
                // lecture automatique: false,
                // is_has_autoplay_switch: false,
                bc_videos: 6151735882001,
                is_has_continuous_play: « false »,
                adserverurl: adServerUrl,
                section: «  »,
                vignette: « https://www.sportsnet.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/6151735882001-1024×576.jpg »,
                direct_url: « https://www.sportsnet.ca/soccer/christine-sinclair-national-team-legacy-home/ »
            });
        });

By Bestbeta

Related Post

Divertissement

Voici la toute première annonce de Hyundai Santro avec Shah Rukh Khan

J Avr, 2020 Bestbeta
Divertissement

Endgame ‘prend une toute nouvelle signification pendant la pandémie de coronavirus – / Film

J Avr, 2020 Bestbeta
Divertissement

Phil Neville quittera le poste d’entraîneur féminin en Angleterre l’an prochain

J Avr, 2020 Bestbeta

You missed

Tech

Lunar Distribution avertit de retards à Dick Grayson et plus

Avr 24, 2020 Bestbeta
France

ATTAQUE SUR TITAN, PARASYTE, ALITA, FAIRY TAIL, Plus de mangas ajoutés à l’application NINTENDO SWITCH

Avr 24, 2020 Bestbeta
ACTUALITÉS

3 à lire, 2 à sauter (pour l’instant de toute façon) – betanewsfr

Avr 24, 2020 Bestbeta
Divertissement

Voici la toute première annonce de Hyundai Santro avec Shah Rukh Khan

Avr 24, 2020 Bestbeta
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :