Butyl Acetate Market Overview and Scope 2020 to 2027: BASF PETRONAS Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Yangtze River Acetyls, The Dow Chemical Company, etc.

Reports and Data have recently published a report on the global Butyl Acetate market. The study was backed by data that had been derived either from primary sources or from company databases. The study is made using tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each Butyl Acetate market player comprehensively. Further, the Butyl Acetate market report emphasizes the adoption of Butyl Acetate across various industries.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Butyl Acetate sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. The report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy.

Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Butyl Acetate as a solvent in paints & coatings.

Key participants include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS Oxide Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF PETRONAS Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Yangtze River Acetyls, The Dow Chemical Company, Sipchem, and Merck KGaA, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global butyl acetate market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use verticals, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealant

Process Solvent

Activator & Hardener

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverages

Architectural

Packaging Industry

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

The Butyl Acetate market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption patterns in the global business.

Historical and future progress of the global Butyl Acetate market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Butyl Acetate market to understand the predicted revenue and growth in these areas.

Accurate year-on-year growth of the global Butyl Acetate market.

Key trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Butyl Acetate market.

The Butyl Acetate market report answers key questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Butyl Acetate in the industry?

How will the global Butyl Acetate market grow over the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to contribute the most to the overall revenue of the Butyl Acetate sector by 2026 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Butyl Acetate?

Which regions are the Butyl Acetate market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Butyl Acetate market report considers the following timeline to predict market growth:

Historical Year: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2027

