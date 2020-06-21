Accueil Divertissement
Tech

Spider-Man Miles Morales Trailer Taken Down Due to Copyright Claim

Jérémie Duval -
In a rather bizarre development, YouTube has taken down the official Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer from PlayStation’s account due to a copyright...
Foot

Bremen: Kohfeldt-Zukunft « noch nicht entschieden »

Jérémie Duval -
International

Butyl Acetate Market Overview and Scope 2020 to 2027: BASF PETRONAS Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Yangtze River Acetyls, The Dow Chemical Company, etc.

Jérémie Duval -
Reports and Data have recently published a report on the global Butyl Acetate market. The study was backed by data that had been derived...
Divertissement

AFL news, Power Adelaide too good for Fremantle Dockers in AFL hub

Jérémie Duval -
Port Adelaide have maintained their 100 per cent start to the AFL season and become the first non-Queensland team to win in the quarantine...
AFL news, Power Adelaide too good for Fremantle Dockers in AFL hub

Port Adelaide have maintained their 100 per cent start to the AFL season and become the first non-Queensland team to win in the quarantine hub after a 29-point win over Fremantle on Sunday.

Playing their first match since arriving in the Gold Coast hub, the Power appeared unfazed by the change of location as they claimed a 10.10 (70) to 6.5 (41) win at Metricon Stadium.

The victory lifts Power to the top of the ladder, two points clear of Collingwood, while Fremantle remain winless in 2020.

However, the night was soured for Port with teenage midfielder Xavier Duursma appearing to suffer a serious hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old pulled up in agony after kicking a ball on the run in the third quarter and will undergo scans in coming days on his right hamstring to determine the severity of the injury.

Port’s win was established through a dominant second-quarter.

Despite taking a six-point lead into the first break, the Dockers were washed away by the Power as a heavy shower lashed the ground.

Port kicked 5.4 to 0.0 to open up a 28-point halftime advantage, recording 22 inside 50s to just two by the Dockers in the second term.

Travis Boak was best on ground for the Power, with 26 disposals and a goal while Scott Lycett dominated the ruck with 37 hitouts.

Ollie Wines marked his return from a suspension for breaching COVID-19 protocols with 25 disposals and a late fourth-quarter goal.

Former Gold Coast forward Charlie Dixon had a happy return to his old stomping ground, kicking two goals for the Power to take his tally to five from two matches this season.

Justin Westhoff also had two majors for the Power while Matthew Taberner was the only multiple goalkicker for the Dockers with his two first-quarter efforts.

Superstar midfielder Nat Fyfe had 23 touches as well as kicking a goal for the Dockers while Michael Walters also had 23 disposals and a goal.

The Dockers also had an injury concern with Sam Sturt unable to complete the match after hurting his right ankle in the third quarter.

Forward Jesse Hogan, making his long-awaited AFL return after 11 months on the sidelines, had a quiet night finishing with nine touches and a mark.

Port Adelaide will take on struggling West Coast at Metricon Stadium on Saturday while the Dockers take on in-form Gold Coast later that evening at the same venue.

©AAP2020


