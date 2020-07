Actus people : les dernières nouvelles sur les Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly et Brie Larson

View this post on Instagram

‪i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today.‬.. ‪that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans…‬ ‪but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life.‬ ‪i’m setting my phone down. ‬ ‪love you. thank you guys for everything.