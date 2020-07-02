Accueil ACTUALITÉS Tech
Ces photos de l'espace font rêver

Jérémie Duval
L'espace est un endroit merveilleux. Nous avons des photos pour vous le prouver. Jetez un œil à nos clichés préférés de l'espace dans cet...
Border Collie : 60 faits fantastiques pour cette race de chien

Jérémie Duval
Border Collie est une race de chien fascinante. Intelligent, énergique, mignon, drôle et fidèle - cette race de chien peut gagner votre cœur avant...
Australie : la grande guerre d'émeu de 1932

Jérémie Duval
Je suis vraiment un historien en fauteuil quand il s’agit de certains des conflits horriblement destructeurs de cette planète au fil des ans. Je pourrais...
Raton laveur : 66 faits fascinants que vous devriez apprendre dès maintenant

Jérémie Duval
Vous cherchez des faits sur le raton laveur? Nous avons votre couverture! Dans cet article sur des faits intéressants sur le raton laveur, quelques...
Aaron Sorkin : The Trial of The Chicago 7 sur Netflix pour 56 millions de dollars

Le dernier film d’Aaron Sorkin se dirige vers Netflix. Le streamer a payé 56 millions de dollars pour le film. Après avoir initialement annoncé une date de sortie pour The Trial of The Chicago 7 en raison de la pandémie de Paramount, ils ont décidé de laisser le film aller, et Netflix essaie de plonger et de prendre […]

Huawei FreeBuds 3i : les écouteurs true wireless offrent un bon rapport qualité/prix

jessica
Huawei a lancé ses nouveaux écouteurs sans fil, true wireless Huawei FreeBuds 3i, en mi-mai 2020. Le constructeur chinois s’inspire du design et de la fonctionnalité des AirPods d’Apple en donnant...
ACTUALITÉS

Facebook : une dépendance vitale aux PME

Michel
Des grandes compagnies comme Coca-Cola ont décidé de boycotter le réseau social. L’impact médiatique sera peut-être grand, mais cela n’affectera nullement le...
Tech

NASA multiplie les opportunités de vols pour les astronautes

Manon
Le chef de la NASA dit qu'il veut multiplier les opportunités de vol pour les astronautes. Vendredi 19 juin,...
Tech

Spiderman – far from Home: J. Jonah Jameson (patron de Peter.B.P) est de retour

Manon
En ce qui concerne la page pour la diffusion de la bande dessinée, il y a précisément une incidence où ils l'ont...
Tech

NASA : la candidature du Boeing Starliner comme atterrisseur lunaire

Manon
L'inspecteur général de la NASA enquête sur Boeing, l'une des deux sociétés fournissant des véhicules d'équipage commerciaux pour des vols d'astronautes à...
Tech

Aaron Sorkin : The Trial of The Chicago 7 sur Netflix pour 56 millions de dollars

Mathilde
Divertissement

Une moto sous les roues d'une mini-fourgonnette

Manon
Tech
Huawei FreeBuds 3i : les écouteurs true wireless offrent un bon rapport qualité/prix

jessica
ACTUALITÉS

Essence Communications Inc. : un nouveau PDG par intérim suite aux accusations de culture de travail toxique

Manon
Essence Communications a annoncé mardi que Richelieu Dennis démissionnerait de son poste de PDG par intérim du magazine - deux jours après une publication...
ACTUALITÉS

Neobanque: la Société Générale se lie avec Shine

Michel
Société Générale annonce l'acquisition de Shine, la néobanque des entrepreneurs Shine est une néobanque responsable qui simplifie l'expérience bancaire...
Foot

Procès d'Iéna 3e Ligue rejeté : la faute revient aux clubs en cas d'incident dans les stades

Manon
Le club de troisième division Carl Zeiss Jena échoue devant l'Oberlandesgericht Frankfurt/Main avec une action en justice contre la DFB. Mardi dernier, l'OLG a...
Cuisine

Insolite: le Nel Restaurant fait une dégustation de 11 plats Disney appétissants

Manon
Le Nel Restaurant nous plonge à nouveau dans notre enfances dans une dégustation complète inspirée de Disney, qui débutera début août après...
France

Liste de séries à regarder cette été

Manon
Chris Ender, cadre de longue date des relations publiques de CBS, a été nommé au poste de communications supérieur au sein de...
France

Artemis Fowl : élement magique similaire à Harry Potter à absolument voir

Manon
Belles créatures (2013) Montant / budget mondial estimé: 60,1 millions de dollars / 60 millions de dollars Score RT: 47% Nombre de livres non adaptés: 3 En théorie,...
ACTUALITÉS

Loi Pinel : Quels en sont les principaux inconvénients ?

Michel
L’investissement dans l’immobilier locatif est la méthode de défiscalisation la plus utilisée par les Français.En effet, avec le dispositif Pinel, investir dans...
Tech

Rejoignez l'astrophysicien Joe Pesce dans une FAQ sur l'univers dans le forum Space.com !

Mathilde
Vous avez une question sur l'univers? Eh bien, voici votre chance de choisir le cerveau d'un astrophysicien réel dans un "demandez-moi n'importe quoi" avec...
Divertissement

Une moto sous les roues d'une mini-fourgonnette

Manon
Dans un accident fou sur une autoroute en Californie, une mini-fourgonnette monte sur une moto, après quoi elle se coince dans la mini-fourgonnette et...
Divertissement

Disney + : au programme sur les panneaux virtuels du Comic-Con at Home

Mathilde
Disney + rejoint les festivités en ligne avec Comic-Con à la maison, l'expérience virtuelle hébergée par San Diego Comic-Con. Le streamer a annoncé qu'il...
Divertissement

WWE : 3 malédictions effrayantes

Manon
Les malédictions ne sont pas réelles.Considérez (une grande partie de) cette liste comme des fantasmagories pour vous distraire des horreurs bien réelles de la...
Divertissement

Paris Jackson : la fille de Michael Jackson jouera le rôle de Jésus dans un nouveau film

evah
La fille de Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, va jouer le rôle de Jésus dans un prochain film intitulé Habit.
Divertissement

Personnages LGBT pas les bienvenu au Cinéma ?

Manon
Les personnages LGBT se sont épanouis dans les bandes dessinées au cours des deux dernières décennies, mais jusqu'où la porte du placard s'est-elle ouverte...
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : grosse déception pour les fans de Claude, il ferme les cagnottes ouvertes en son nom

Eddy lefournier
Claude n’est pas sorti vainqueur de l’Île des héros. Il a cependant gagné le cœur des téléspectateurs du grand jeu présenté et animé par...
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : consommation de drogues sur les plateaux de tournage ?

Manon
Une nouvelle polémique enfle autour de la téléréalité les Marseillais. En effet, certaines indiscrétions rapportent qu’il y aurait de la drogue qui circule sur...
télé réalité

Koh-Lanta : La production sort du silence face aux accusations des candidats

Eddy lefournier
Chamboulée par le confinement, la 21e saison de Koh-Lanta s’achève ce soir avec la célèbre épreuve des poteaux qui opposera Claude, Naoil et Inès....
télé réalité

Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes : Océane lâche tout, Eloïse a peur !

Manon
Pour les fans de l’émission de téléréalité diffusée par la chaîne W9, « Les Marseillais aux Caraïbes », toutes les étapes réalisées par chaque candidat sont à scruter...
télé réalité

Les Marseillais : Carla Moreau avoue avoir perdu 15 kilos grâce à une liposuccion

Eddy lefournier
Sur Snapchat, Carla Moreau atteste avec franchise qu’elle a perdu du poids récemment. La star des Marseillais de W9 avait admis qu’elle a eu...
Tech

Le deuxième film de « 365 Days » sortira bientôt?

Jérémie Duval
Un nouveau film fait son chemin dans l'industrie de la radiodiffusion et le public en est devenu fou. 365 jours, c'est un film...
ACTUALITÉS

Black Clover Episode 133: Détails sur la sortie et la diffusion avec les informations de tracé et de distribution

Jérémie Duval
- Publicité - Black Clover Épisode 133: "Black Clover", parfois, pourrait avoir des similitudes avec d'autres shounen traditionnels, mais ce qui en...
ACTUALITÉS

Attack on Titan Saison 4: date de sortie, distribution, intrigue et tout ce que les fans doivent savoir

Jérémie Duval
- Publicité - Mises à jour d'Attack on Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan est une série animée très célèbre de l'ère...
ACTUALITÉS

Outer Banks Saison 2: date de sortie, détails de la distribution et détails de l'épisode

Jérémie Duval
- - - Outer Banks est une série télévisée Web dramatique américaine d'action-aventure. Beaucoup pourraient avoir regardé la série Web télévisée. Une réponse écrasante a...
ACTUALITÉS

365 DNI (365 jours) sur Netflix : une suite pour bientôt ?

Michel
Les fans des « 50 Nuances de Grey » seront certainement ravis d’entendre la sortie du frère jumeau de leur film préféré à la version polonaise...
